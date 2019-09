(Last Updated On: September 5, 2019)

Two members of NATO’s Resolute Support mission were killed in action in the capital Kabul on Thursday, September 5, Resolute Support said in a statement.

One service members was a Romanian and the other was from the United States, the mission added.

The statement did not provide further detail about the victims.

The Taliban insurgent group claimed responsibility for the attack that killed at least 10 people on Thursday morning and wounded 42 others.