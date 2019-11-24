US Resumes Secret Talks with Taliban in Qatar

(Last Updated On: November 24, 2019)

The U.S. Special Envoy for Afghanistan Reconciliation Zalmay Khalilzad has held secret meetings with the Taliban representatives in Qatar, a source close to Taliban said on Saturday.

According to the source, the secret talks aims to pave the way for the resumption of officials talks between the two sides to end the 18 years of bloody war in Afghanistan.

“We have information that informal talks are ongoing right now,” said Mawlawi Qalamuddin, a former Taliban official.

The U.S. and Taliban negotiators held several rounds of formal talks for a yearlong until they reached an agreement “in principle”. However, the U.S. President Donald Trump abruptly called off the talks after Taliban claimed responsibility for an attack in Kabul that killed several Afghans including an American soldier.

President Trump on Friday said that Washington is working on an agreement with the Taliban militant group.

“You know we’re pulling way down in Afghanistan. We’re working on an agreement now with the Taliban,” Trump told Fox News on Friday.

The new developments come days after the Taliban released two foreign professors in exchange for the release of three Taliban prisoners. In addition, Taliban released 10 Afghan soldiers following the release of their prisoners by Afghan government.

On the other hand, Latif Mahmoud, a spokesman for President Ashraf Ghani on Saturday told Ariana News, this time, the U.S. in consultation and cooperation with the Afghan government, will take steps for the launch of a ceasefire, reduction of violence, and ensuring a sustainable peace.