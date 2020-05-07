US Rep Khalilzad talking with regional nations concerning Intra-Afghan dialogue

The US special representative for reconciliation in Afghanistan Zalmay Khalilzad is talking with countries in the region concerning the Intra-Afghan dialogue.

US State Department said that for the time being, he was traveling to Qatar, India, and Pakistan.

According to the State Department, Khalilzad is meeting with the Taliban representatives in the Qatari capital, Doha, to press full implementation of the agreement the two sides signed in February.

He will also meet officials in Pakistan and India, whose role in the Afghan peace is vital, to discuss the peace process. The State Department said, “At each stop, he will urge support for an immediate reduction in violence, accelerated timeline for the start of intra-Afghan negotiations, and cooperation among all sides in addressing the COVID-19 pandemic in Afghanistan.

” Suhail Shaheen, the spokesman for the Taliban’s political office in Qatar, said in a tweet that Mullah Baradar, the Taliban’s deputy, and his delegation met with US Representative Khalilzad in the presence of the Qatari Foreign Ministry Special Envoy Mutaliq Al-Qahtani.

The tweet added that the meeting focused on accelerating the prisoner releases, starting intra-Afghan talks and the full implementation of the agreement signed with the US in February. It is noteworthy that the US Rep Khalilzad has not noted anything on his personal account.