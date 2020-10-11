Connect with us

COVID-19

US records 7.7m COVID-19 cases while India hits 7m mark

Ariana News

Published

1 hour ago

 on

(Last Updated On: October 12, 2020)

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Sunday reported 7,694,865 cases of COVID-19, an increase of 53,363 cases from its previous count, and said that the number of deaths had risen by 577 to 213,614, Reuters reported.

The CDC reported its tally of cases of the virus as of 4 pm ET on Saturday versus its previous report a day earlier. 

The US is still the country with the highest number of infections but India is fast closing the gap after it passed the seven million caseload mark on Saturday. 

India’s health ministry reported 74,383 new cases Saturday morning, over a 24 hour period, taking the total to 7,053,806. 

India now ranks the second country to register seven million cases and is approaching figures close to that of the US.

COVID-19

India registers 100,000 COVID-19 deaths, almost 6.5 million infections

Ariana News

Published

1 week ago

on

October 3, 2020

By

(Last Updated On: October 3, 2020)

India’s death toll from COVID-19 passed the 100, 000 mark on Saturday, becoming only the third country in the world to reach that tally, after the United States and Brazil. 

Total deaths reported by the health ministry on Saturday was 100,842, while the number of infections climbed by 79,476 over the past 24 hours to 6.47 million. 

While the country continues to reopen, after a tough lockdown in March, experts have warned the number of cases could spike during the upcoming holiday season, including the Hindu festival of Diwali next month. 

“We have seen some recent slowdown of the virus curve but this may be a local peak, there may be another coming,” Reuters quoted Bhramar Mukherjee, a professor of biostatistics and epidemiology at the University of Michigan, as saying.

She said data showed a little over seven percent of the population of 1.3 billion had been exposed to the virus, meaning India was still far from any sort of herd immunity.

The number of cases could rise to 12.2 million by the end of the year but the rate of spread would depend on how effective measures such as social distancing were, she said.

“So it will continue like a slow burning coil, that is my hope, and we have to play the long game to stop it from being a wildfire.”

COVID-19

India’s COVID-19 caseload now over six million mark

Ariana News

Published

2 weeks ago

on

September 28, 2020

By

Reuters
(Last Updated On: September 28, 2020)

India’s confirmed coronavirus tally has bypassed the six million mark with another 82,170 cases reported in the past 24 hours. 

The health ministry reported that the COVID-19 caseload was now at 6,074,703.

At least 1,039 deaths were also recorded in the same period, taking total fatalities up to 95,542.

New infections in India, the world’s second-most populous country, are currently being reported faster than anywhere else in the world and are expected to surpass the US tally, which is at 7.1 million, within the next few weeks. 

According to Johns Hopkins University data, almost one in every three new infections reported in the world and one in every five reported coronavirus deaths came from India.

COVID-19

India’s COVID-19 infection tally now at 5.9 million

Ariana News

Published

2 weeks ago

on

September 27, 2020

By

(Last Updated On: September 27, 2020)

India’s coronavirus tally reached 5.9 million cases on Sunday after 88,600 new infections were recorded in a 24 hour period. 

The total number of cases is now at 5,992,532 public health ministry data showed. 

Maharashtra, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Kerala and Tamil Nadu have reported the most new cases in the last 24 hours and together account for around 55 percent of the country’s new infections on Sunday.

Both Houses of Parliament adjourned last week due to the virus as over 20 MPs tested positive for the virus. 

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said India would help in vaccine production. 

Addressing the UN General Assembly, Modi said: “As the largest vaccine producing country of the world, I want to give one more assurance to the global community today.” 

“India’s vaccine production and delivery capacity will be used to help all humanity in fighting this crisis.” 

World Health Organization (WHO) chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus meanwhile welcomed Modi’s assurance that India will use its vaccine production capacity in helping nations fight the pandemic. 

He said on Twitter: “Thank you for your commitment to solidarity .. Only together, by mobilizing our forces and resources jointly for the common good can we end the COVID-19 pandemic.”

