COVID-19
US records 7.7m COVID-19 cases while India hits 7m mark
The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Sunday reported 7,694,865 cases of COVID-19, an increase of 53,363 cases from its previous count, and said that the number of deaths had risen by 577 to 213,614, Reuters reported.
The CDC reported its tally of cases of the virus as of 4 pm ET on Saturday versus its previous report a day earlier.
The US is still the country with the highest number of infections but India is fast closing the gap after it passed the seven million caseload mark on Saturday.
India’s health ministry reported 74,383 new cases Saturday morning, over a 24 hour period, taking the total to 7,053,806.
India now ranks the second country to register seven million cases and is approaching figures close to that of the US.
COVID-19
India registers 100,000 COVID-19 deaths, almost 6.5 million infections
India’s death toll from COVID-19 passed the 100, 000 mark on Saturday, becoming only the third country in the world to reach that tally, after the United States and Brazil.
Total deaths reported by the health ministry on Saturday was 100,842, while the number of infections climbed by 79,476 over the past 24 hours to 6.47 million.
While the country continues to reopen, after a tough lockdown in March, experts have warned the number of cases could spike during the upcoming holiday season, including the Hindu festival of Diwali next month.
“We have seen some recent slowdown of the virus curve but this may be a local peak, there may be another coming,” Reuters quoted Bhramar Mukherjee, a professor of biostatistics and epidemiology at the University of Michigan, as saying.
She said data showed a little over seven percent of the population of 1.3 billion had been exposed to the virus, meaning India was still far from any sort of herd immunity.
The number of cases could rise to 12.2 million by the end of the year but the rate of spread would depend on how effective measures such as social distancing were, she said.
“So it will continue like a slow burning coil, that is my hope, and we have to play the long game to stop it from being a wildfire.”
COVID-19
India’s COVID-19 caseload now over six million mark
COVID-19
India’s COVID-19 infection tally now at 5.9 million
India’s coronavirus tally reached 5.9 million cases on Sunday after 88,600 new infections were recorded in a 24 hour period.
The total number of cases is now at 5,992,532 public health ministry data showed.
Maharashtra, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Kerala and Tamil Nadu have reported the most new cases in the last 24 hours and together account for around 55 percent of the country’s new infections on Sunday.
Both Houses of Parliament adjourned last week due to the virus as over 20 MPs tested positive for the virus.
Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said India would help in vaccine production.
Addressing the UN General Assembly, Modi said: “As the largest vaccine producing country of the world, I want to give one more assurance to the global community today.”
“India’s vaccine production and delivery capacity will be used to help all humanity in fighting this crisis.”
World Health Organization (WHO) chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus meanwhile welcomed Modi’s assurance that India will use its vaccine production capacity in helping nations fight the pandemic.
He said on Twitter: “Thank you for your commitment to solidarity .. Only together, by mobilizing our forces and resources jointly for the common good can we end the COVID-19 pandemic.”
Thousands of Afghan women band together to protect their civil liberties
US records 7.7m COVID-19 cases while India hits 7m mark
Pas Az Khabar: Intra-Afghan Talks faced deadlock
Lashkargah residents flee the city as Taliban closes in
Morning News Show Part2: NATO Chief’s remarks about Trump’s withdrawal plan
PEACE BRIEFS: Timeline of intra-Afghan negotiations
Historic peace talks underway between Afghanistan and Taliban
Sola: Doha intra-Afghan Talks discussed
Morning News Show Part2: Concerns over limitation of access to information
Tahawol: Intra-Afghan peace talks
Pas Az Khabar: Intra-Afghan Talks faced deadlock
Morning News Show Part2: NATO Chief’s remarks about Trump’s withdrawal plan
Morning News Show Part1: َAfghan Peace Process
Tahawol: US Forces to leave Afghanistan in next one month
Pas Az Khabar: Peace Negotiation stalled
Trending
- Featured4 days ago
Khalilzad sheds light on Doha peace talks deadlock
- Featured4 days ago
Abdullah meets with India’s NSA, discusses Afghan peace process
- Featured2 days ago
KamAir plane loses power, pilot ‘glides’ into Kabul
- Featured4 days ago
Afghan envoy to Istanbul calls for talks to end Armenia, Azeri conflict
- Featured5 days ago
Khalilzad says patience is needed to resolve a 40-year war
- Featured5 days ago
Afghanistan ‘ready for’ next month’s donor conference
- Featured4 days ago
Finnish envoy briefs Ghani on pledging support developments
- Featured4 days ago
Kyrgyz crisis deepens as opposition groups try to grab power