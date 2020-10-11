US records 7.7m COVID-19 cases while India hits 7m mark

(Last Updated On: October 12, 2020)

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Sunday reported 7,694,865 cases of COVID-19, an increase of 53,363 cases from its previous count, and said that the number of deaths had risen by 577 to 213,614, Reuters reported.

The CDC reported its tally of cases of the virus as of 4 pm ET on Saturday versus its previous report a day earlier.

The US is still the country with the highest number of infections but India is fast closing the gap after it passed the seven million caseload mark on Saturday.

India’s health ministry reported 74,383 new cases Saturday morning, over a 24 hour period, taking the total to 7,053,806.

India now ranks the second country to register seven million cases and is approaching figures close to that of the US.