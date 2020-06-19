Latest News
US reaches agreed troop-cut target of 8,600 – Afghanistan
The United States has reduced its troops level to 8,600 in Afghanistan, fulfilling its obligation as part of the US-Taliban agreement, General Kenneth McKenzie, the head of US Central Command, said Thursday.
“What I would tell you now is we have met our part of the agreement…We agreed to go to the mid-8,000 range within 135 days…We are at that number now, ” said McKenzie in an event hosted by the Aspen Institute think tank on June 18.
The US and the Taliban signed an agreement for bringing peace in Afghanistan on February 29 in Qatar.
Under the deal, the US agreed to reduce its troops in Afghanistan from 12,000 troops to 8,600 by mid-July. In exchange, the group pledged to cut ties with terrorist groups like Al-Qaida.
McKenzie said that the Taliban is no longer friend with the ISIS/Daesh, “What we need to see is what they’re going to do against al-Qaeda. And we need to see that in deeds and not words.”
This top US General said that the withdrawal of the full forces is “conditional” and would happen only if the Taliban fulfill its commitment.
“Conditions would have to be met that satisfy us that attacks against our homeland are not going to be generated from Afghanistan,” he said.
It comes as the NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said Thursday that the Taliban has to live up to their commitments in the agreement they made with the United States.
Addressing a teleconference following the meetings of NATO Defence Ministers, Stoltenberg added, “I am absolutely certain that the only way to reach a political, sustainable, peaceful solution to the conflict in Afghanistan is to have an Afghan-led and Afghan-owned process. Therefore, intra-Afghan negotiations are so important.”
“NATO Allies support the peace efforts, and we are closer to real intra-Afghan negotiations now than I think we have ever been before,” he noted.
Clashes underway in Kapisa, 16 Taliban militants killed
At least 16 Taliban militants were killed and 11 others wounded in clashes with the Afghan forces in Kapisa province, police said.
Abdul Shayiq Shurish, a spokesman for Kapisa police told Ariana News that the clashes broke out between the two sides on Wednesday afternoon in the Tagab district of the province.
During the clashes, six villages were cleared of the Taliban insurgents and a group’s underground tunnel was destroyed, Shurish added.
He further said no Afghan forces were harmed, adding that clashes between the two sides underway at the moment.
The Taliban militant group yet to make a comment on the matter.
It comes as the Tagab district witnessed heavy clashes between Afghan forces and the militants in the past few days.
US investigating possible plot of killing peace negotiator Khalilzad
US officials have confirmed to The Daily Beast that the US is “taking seriously a shocking claim from its enemy in Afghanistan that the Taliban foiled an ISIS plot to assassinate a Zalmay Khalilzad.
The Daily Beast reports, “Officials said they’re investigating an assertion, made in a recent Taliban video, that the local branch of the so-called Islamic State recruited two men to murder Zalmay Khalilzad, the State Department’s envoy in charge of negotiating peace with the Taliban.”
A State Department spokesperson has confirmed to the Daily Beast that the US officials are investigating the video, noting, “The US Government takes any potential threat against US personnel seriously.”
According to the report, the Afghan government authorities are also investigating the claim.
The report writes, “The video, a purported confession from two blindfolded young men in Taliban custody, claims that elements within the US-backed Afghan government’s National Directorate of Security facilitated the failed plot against Khalilzad.”
According to the Daily Beast, the NDS is known to oppose the Khalilzad-negotiated peace deal with the Taliban; therefore, the group has an incentive to drive a deeper wedge between Washington and Kabul.
A former head of the NDS has publicly denied any complicity, calling it a “fake.”
A former senior US diplomat has said “Khalilzad is much more popular with the Taliban than with the Afghan government.”
The diplomat has added that Khalilzad is getting close (to achieve peace) and people whose interests are threatened by it are concerned.
According to the report, the video, made by the Taliban intelligence operation, was released on Taliban social media accounts on June 12.
“The level of detail in the video, and accounts provided to The Daily Beast by Taliban officials as well as Western diplomats and Afghan government officials, suggest just how dense and menacing that fog has become,” the report writes.
ADB approves APPC’s loan to enhance Afghanistan’s energy security
On 17 June, the Asian Development Bank (ADB) and the Afghan Power Plant Company Limited (APPC) signed a $10 million loan, ADB said in a statement.
According to ADB, this loan is part of a financing package for the Mazar gas-fired power plant, supporting Afghanistan’s efforts to achieve long-term energy security through affordable domestic power sources.
The project is the first private sector gas-fired plant in Afghanistan to be funded by development finance institutions, says ADB.
#ADBNEWS: The project, the first of its kind in Afghanistan to be funded by development institutions, represents a significant engagement by ADB to support essential infrastructure through private sector in a fragile & conflict-affected situation.
READ: https://t.co/w9zl3X5Nmn pic.twitter.com/b0idCunJ66
— Asian Development Bank (@ADB_HQ) June 18, 2020
ADB says that in line with its long-term corporate strategy, Strategy 2030, the bank supports essential infrastructure through the private sector in a fragile and conflict-affected situation.
“ADB will also administer a $10 million loan for the project provided by Leading Asia’s Private Infrastructure Fund (LEAP),” the statement adds.
The ABD says that the loan provides long-term financing to build and operate a 58.56-megawatt gas-fired power plant located near Mazar-i-Sharif in northern Afghanistan.
“The project cost a total of $89 million, will use indigenous gas and is expected to generate 404 gigawatt-hours of power annually,” the statement writes.
Director of Infrastructure Finance Chakraborty, said, “This project is definitive proof that indigenous gas-based power generation is capable of displacing electricity imports in Afghanistan and helping to deliver energy security.”
He added, “Its success will send an important signal to the market that Afghanistan’s power industry is now ready to attract more private sector investment and financing.”
APPC Chairman Ismail Ghazanfar said, “This is the first step in Ghazanfar Group’s vision of helping to develop 5,000 megawatts of energy generation facilities in Afghanistan through partnerships with international development banks, local and international companies, and the Government of Afghanistan.”
It is worth mentioning that Afghanistan imports at least 75% of its energy needs.
