US Provides Military Vehicles, Aircrafts and equipment to ANA
Afghanistan Ministry of Defense (MOD) said on Thursday that US has provided as assistance hundreds of Humvees vehicles, Helicopters and aircrafts to the Afghan National Army (ANA).
According to the MoD’s statement the US has provided 1,383 Humvees and 55 Mobile Strike Force vehicles, 10 helicopters, and 4 A-29 aircraft, to the Afghan national defense and security forces (ANDSF) this year, also delivered hundreds of night vision goggles, uniforms, and equipment.
Shah Mahmoud Miakhel, deputy defense minister, and Lt. Gen. John Deedrick, US commander in Afghanistan at a joint conference said that US and NATO will continue supporting ANDSF as they reduce forces in Afghanistan.
Maikhel praised the US for the assistances, adding that “These tools and equipment will be used to ensure the security of the people.”
“Preservation of the Afghan Security Forces is of vital importance to Afghanistan’s long-term stability and security”, said Lt. Gen. Deedrick.
Afghan officials said that US has delivered $574 million of equipment to Afghan government and ANDSF in the past year and will transfer another $102 million of equipment in the near future.
Biden overtakes Trump by 917 votes Georgia state
Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden pulled ahead in the battleground state of Georgia by 917 votes, CNN reported, as the votes counting continues in the state early on Friday.
Biden is locked in a tight election race with President Donald Trump in which no candidate currently has enough Electoral College votes to be declared the winner.
Biden has a 253 to 214 lead in the state-by-state Electoral College vote that determines the winner.
Georgia’s 16 electoral votes would put Biden on the cusp of the 270 he needs to secure the presidency.
According to a Reuters report Biden, who earlier in the day urged patience as votes were counted, responded on Twitter: “No one is going to take our democracy away from us. Not now, not ever.”
Health Ministry Reports 40 Positive Cases of COVID-19
Afghanistan’s Ministry of Public Health (MoPH) said on Friday that 40 new cases of COVID-19 reported across the country in the past 24 hours.
The MoPH said that they have tested 40 cases positive out of 397 in the same period of time.
According to the Ministry no one has been died of the virus in the past 24 hours.
Based on the MoPH statistics by reporting of the new cases, the total positive cases has been reached to 41, 975 with 1,554 deaths and 34,440 recoveries in the country.
The positive cases were reported in Kabul, Kandahar, Nimroz, Logar, Badakhshan, Wardak and Zabul provinces.
US Official Compares Election Race to an election in Afghanistan
Republican candidate for US Congress Kathy Barnette on Thursday compared this year US Presidential election to an election in Afghanistan.
Barnette speaking with Fox News said that “progressive liberals are looking a lot like the Taliban”.
The remarks came after allegations of widespread fraud by Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump.
Trump on Wednesday falsely claimed that he had won the US election with millions of votes still uncounted.
Speaking to supporters Trump said: “Frankly, we did win this election.”
“This is a fraud on the American public,” Trump said without providing any evidence to support the claim.
Reuters reported that election laws in all US states require all votes to be counted before the winner is declared.
However, more votes still stood to be counted this year than in the past as people voted early by mail and in person in the face of the coronavirus pandemic.
But Biden said on Wednesday morning: “We feel good about where we are.”
Trump meanwhile has repeatedly and without evidence suggested that an increase in mail-in voting will lead to an increase in fraud, although election experts say that fraud is rare and mail-in ballots are a long-standing feature of American elections, Reuters reported.
