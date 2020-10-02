US President Trump and First lady test positive for COVID-19

(Last Updated On: October 2, 2020)

US President Donald Trump Friday confirmed that he and his wife Melania Trump were tested positive for Covid-19.

Trump wrote on a Twitter post that he and the US First Lady will begin their quarantine and recovery process immediately.

“Tonight, Melania Trump and I tested positive for COVID-19. We will begin our quarantine and recovery process immediately. We will get through this TOGETHER!” Trumps tweeted.

Tonight, @FLOTUS and I tested positive for COVID-19. We will begin our quarantine and recovery process immediately. We will get through this TOGETHER! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 2, 2020

Meanwhile, Melania Trump wrote on Twitter that she and her husband were “feeling good.”

“As too many Americans have done this year, Donald Trump and I are quarantining at home after testing positive for COVID-19. We are feeling good and I have postponed all upcoming engagements,” Melania said.

“Please be sure you are staying safe and we will all get through this together.”

As too many Americans have done this year, @potus & I are quarantining at home after testing positive for COVID-19. We are feeling good & I have postponed all upcoming engagements. Please be sure you are staying safe & we will all get through this together. — Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) October 2, 2020

At 74 years old and obese, Trump falls into the highest risk category for serious complications from the disease, which has killed more than 200,000 Americans and more than 1 million people worldwide, the CNN reported.

Trump’s physician Sean Conley said in a statement that, “the President and First Lady are both well at this time, and they plan to remain at home within the White House during their convalescence.”

“The White House medical team and I will maintain a vigilant watch, and I appreciate the support provided by some of our country’s greatest medical professionals and institutions. Rest assured I expect the President to continue carrying out his duties without disruption while recovering, and I will keep you updated on any future developments,” the statement read.

It comes as 7,278,384 people have been infected with the COVID-19 in the US and so far, 207,808 died of the virus while 2,860,650 others recovered.