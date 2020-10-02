Latest News
US President Trump and First lady test positive for COVID-19
US President Donald Trump Friday confirmed that he and his wife Melania Trump were tested positive for Covid-19.
Trump wrote on a Twitter post that he and the US First Lady will begin their quarantine and recovery process immediately.
“Tonight, Melania Trump and I tested positive for COVID-19. We will begin our quarantine and recovery process immediately. We will get through this TOGETHER!” Trumps tweeted.
Tonight, @FLOTUS and I tested positive for COVID-19. We will begin our quarantine and recovery process immediately. We will get through this TOGETHER!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 2, 2020
Meanwhile, Melania Trump wrote on Twitter that she and her husband were “feeling good.”
“As too many Americans have done this year, Donald Trump and I are quarantining at home after testing positive for COVID-19. We are feeling good and I have postponed all upcoming engagements,” Melania said.
“Please be sure you are staying safe and we will all get through this together.”
As too many Americans have done this year, @potus & I are quarantining at home after testing positive for COVID-19. We are feeling good & I have postponed all upcoming engagements. Please be sure you are staying safe & we will all get through this together.
— Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) October 2, 2020
At 74 years old and obese, Trump falls into the highest risk category for serious complications from the disease, which has killed more than 200,000 Americans and more than 1 million people worldwide, the CNN reported.
Trump’s physician Sean Conley said in a statement that, “the President and First Lady are both well at this time, and they plan to remain at home within the White House during their convalescence.”
“The White House medical team and I will maintain a vigilant watch, and I appreciate the support provided by some of our country’s greatest medical professionals and institutions. Rest assured I expect the President to continue carrying out his duties without disruption while recovering, and I will keep you updated on any future developments,” the statement read.
It comes as 7,278,384 people have been infected with the COVID-19 in the US and so far, 207,808 died of the virus while 2,860,650 others recovered.
Khalilzad meets Afghan gov’t, Taliban teams amid stalled intra-Afghan talks
US Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation Zalmay Khalilzad met with the Taliban deputy leader Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar and their chief negotiator Mawlawi Abdul Hakim in Doha on Thursday night.
It comes as the talks between the Afghan negotiating team and the Taliban started three weeks ago, two sides have yet to reach a consensus over a framework to move the talks forward.
It seems that Khalilzad is visiting Doha to mediate the intra-Afghan talks as reports indicate that there are two disputed points between the teams.
According to the reports, there was a dispute over the religious jurisprudence and recognition of the US-Taliban agreement signed in February, which is what led to the current talks and on which the negotiations are based – an agreement that the Afghan government was not a party to.
Mohammad Naeem, a spokesman for the Taliban in a video message said in their meeting with Khalilzad, it was insisted that more efforts should be made for the implementation of the US-Taliban agreement.
Naeem stated that the two sides discussed the release of Taliban prisoners as well.
Meanwhile, Khalilzad met with the Afghan negotiating team on Thursday afternoon.
Sources stated that the meeting was focused on the start of direct talks between the government and the Taliban teams.
Abdullah expects little change in US policy post elections
Armenia retaliates against Kabul’s support to Azerbaijan
The Armenian National Assembly has officially applied to the Secretariat of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) to revoke Afghanistan’s observer status after Kabul came out in support of Azerbaijan this week.
Afghanistan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Monday expressed its concerns over the ongoing clashes between Armenia and Azerbaijan in the Nagorno-Karabakh region and said in a statement that the disputed territory has been recognized internationally as a part of Azerbaijan.
Afghanistan called for an end to clashes and said in the statement it “supports the efforts by the people and government of Azerbaijan and other nations of the world in this regard”.
Armenia state radio reported that “the Armenian National Assembly has officially applied to the Secretariat of the CSTO Parliamentary Assembly to start the process of depriving Afghanistan of its observer status.”
“The request comes in response to the statements of Afghanistan supporting the Turkish-Azerbaijani aggression against Artsakh,” Armenia Radio quoted that Speaker of the National Assembly Ararat Mirzoyan as having said.
The Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) is a Russia-led military alliance of seven former Soviet states that was created in 2002. The CSTO’s purpose is to ensure the collective defence of any member that faces external aggression.
Current CSTO members are Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, the Russian Federation and Tajikistan. Afghanistan and Serbia hold observer status in the CSTO.
Majority Christian Armenia and mainly Muslim Azerbaijan have come to blows periodically in their decades-long conflict over Nagorno-Karabakh, a breakaway region that is inside Azerbaijan but run by ethnic Armenians.
On Sunday, clashes flared between the two countries and since then dozens of people have been killed and hundreds of others injured in the fighting, which has since spread to areas outside the enclave’s borders.
France, Russia and the United States have all now called for a ceasefire between Armenian and Azerbaijani forces but both sides have dismissed the demands for a truce in the disputed region, where fighting has escalated in recent days to levels not seen since the 1990s.
Speaking on Russian state television Tuesday, Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan both rejected the possibility of talks.
Also this week, the United Nations Security Council called for an immediate end to the hostilities, as did a spokesman for UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and the US State Department.
