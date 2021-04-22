Latest News
US pledges $300 million more in aid before troops withdrawal
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the United States will provide Afghanistan with nearly $300 million in additional civilian assistance in order to sustain and build on the gains of the past 20 years.
Blinken said in a statement issued on Wednesday night that US President Joe Biden was clear that while the United States will withdraw military forces from Afghanistan, Washington’s support for the country will continue.
“As part of our commitment to invest in and support the Afghan people, we are working with Congress to provide nearly $300 million in additional civilian assistance for Afghanistan in 2021 from both the Department of State and the United States Agency for International Development.
“This assistance, which we announced at the quadrennial donors’ conference in November 2020 as potentially being available at a future date, is being made available now to demonstrate our enduring support for the Afghan people,” he said.
According to Blinken, the funding will be targeted at sustaining and building on the gains of the past 20 years by improving access to essential services for Afghan citizens, promoting economic growth, fighting corruption and the narcotics trade, improving health and education service delivery, supporting women’s empowerment, enhancing conflict resolution mechanisms, and bolstering Afghan civil society and independent media.
“As the United States begins withdrawing our troops, we will use our civilian and economic assistance to advance a just and durable peace for Afghanistan and a brighter future for the Afghan people,” he said.
Latest News
UNAMA chief wraps up meetings on peace in Doha
UN envoy for Afghanistan Deborah Lyons on Thursday concluded several days of consultations in Doha with Afghan parties and international partners on the best way forward to strengthen and add impetus to intra-Afghan peace negotiations.
In a series of tweets, UNAMA stated “there will be no pause in work to support Afghan peace negotiations.
“UN is continuing its engagement with both Islamic Republic of Afghanistan and Taliban representatives, to maintain a focus on peace efforts and the path to a just and durable peace settlement.”
This comes a day after the UN, Turkey and Qatar issued a joint statement announcing the postponement of the Istanbul Conference that was due to start on Saturday.
The postponement comes after the Taliban said last week it would not take part in any conference until all foreign troops had withdrawn.
UNAMA stated that the Istanbul Conference postponement “provides another opportunity for the Afghan parties to demonstrate progress in the current Doha Afghan peace negotiations. There should be no let up in Afghan efforts to find peace.”
The mission also stated that the UN will ramp up its engagement in support of an Afghan peace and end of the Afghanistan war. “The UN’s impartiality and ability to convene is at the disposal of Afghans and international actors working for peace, especially regional states.”
UNAMA also stated it will continue its work with Afghan women, youth, media, victims and civil society to support their vital role in the development of an inclusive peace.
Latest News
UK government urges Brits to leave Afghanistan
The UK government on Wednesday issued a travel warning for Afghanistan and urged all British nationals in the country to consider leaving by commercial means.
According to a statement on the UK government’s website, the Foreign Office advised against all but essential travel to provinces and to the “Enhanced Security Zone in Kabul” and the Hamid Karzai International Airport.
Reasons cited for this were “security”.
“The Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office (FCDO) advises against all travel to: the whole of Afghanistan based on security reasons.
“The FCDO advises British nationals in Afghanistan to consider leaving by commercial means, in view of the likely heightened security risks.
“This change in the level of advice follows public statements by the Taliban which may increase the possibility of attacks after 1 May. The security situation will remain uncertain, with the possibility of heightened threats,” read the statement.
According to the FCDO, the level of consular assistance the British Embassy can provide to travellers in Afghanistan is extremely limited.
“There are limits to the assistance the FCDO can provide in a crisis, depending on the security and transport situation. You should not assume that the FCDO will be able to provide assistance to leave the country.”
Latest News
Putin warns West of harsh response if it crosses Russia’s ‘red lines’
Russian President Vladimir Putin warned the West on Wednesday not to cross Russia’s “red lines”, saying Moscow would respond swiftly and harshly to any provocations and those responsible would regret it.
At a time of acute crisis in ties with the United States and Europe, with Russian troops massed near Ukraine and opposition leader Alexei Navalny on hunger strike in jail, the Kremlin leader used his state of the nation speech to project a message of Russian strength and defiance in the face of outside threats.
“We want good relations…and really don’t want to burn bridges,” Putin told both houses of parliament.
“But if someone mistakes our good intentions for indifference or weakness and intends to burn down or even blow up these bridges, they should know that Russia’s response will be asymmetrical, swift and harsh.”
Russia would determine where its red line lay in each specific case, he said, comparing those who attack it to hyenas led by a tiger.
His comments came at the climax of a speech dominated by Russia’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic and resulting economic hardship. Putin announced new social support measures for families with children ahead of a September parliamentary election.
He adopted a sterner tone when setting out foreign policy.
“In some countries, they have developed a highly unseemly habit of picking on Russia for any reason, and most often for no reason at all – a kind of sport,” said Putin, standing alone on a vast stage flanked by white, blue and red national flags and a backdrop of a giant double-headed eagle.
“Organisers of any provocations that threaten our core security interests will regret what they have done like they’ve never regretted anything for a long time.”
Putin, who is 68 and has dominated Russia for two decades, made no mention of Navalny. The opposition politician is ill in prison after starving himself for three weeks to demand access to his own doctors.
The rouble firmed after Putin’s speech, with markets interpreting it as not escalating tensions with the West.
Recent weeks have seen an intensification of confrontation between Russia and Western countries, which are alarmed by Navalny’s worsening condition and by what they say is the massing of tens of thousands of Russian troops near Ukraine and in Russian-annexed Crimea.
Washington last week tightened sanctions on Russia over accusations of computer hacking and election interference, and the Czech Republic accused Moscow of a role in explosions at an arms depot in 2014. Both expelled Russian diplomats. Russia denied wrongdoing and responded with tit-for-tat expulsions.
Moscow summoned a senior U.S. diplomat on Wednesday and said 10 embassy staff it expelled last week had a month to leave and that it would be disclosing the details of other punitive measures it had promised soon.
Tensions are also strained over the fate of Navalny, whose supporters rallied across Russia on Wednesday in his support.
Two of Navalny’s closest allies were arrested on Wednesday, their lawyers said. Lyubov Sobol, one of the faces of Navalny’s popular YouTube channel, and Kira Yarmysh, his spokeswoman, were both detained in Moscow.
One Navalny aide, Ruslan Shaveddinov, tweeted: “Right now across the whole of Russia they are detaining potential protesters. This is repression. This cannot be accepted. We need to fight this darkness.”
European Council President Charles Michel called the arrests “deplorable” and urged Russian authorities to respect people’s right to assemble.
OVD-Info, a group that monitors protests and detentions, said that nearly 300 people had been detained over the rallies in dozens of different places. The figure was expected to climb.
The Russian government has said the gatherings are illegal. Previous pro-Navalny rallies have been dispersed by force, with thousands of arrests.
Four doctors from outside Russia’s federal prison service visited Navalny on Tuesday and found his health to be satisfactory, Russian human rights commissioner Tatyana Moskalkova said.
In his speech, Putin urged all citizens to get vaccinated and predicted that Russia would achieve collective immunity by the autumn.
On the eve of an online climate summit to be hosted by U.S. President Joe Biden, Putin also called for tougher “polluter pays” rules and set a goal for Russia to cut its greenhouse gas emissions below those of the European Union in the next 30 years.
UNAMA chief wraps up meetings on peace in Doha
UK government urges Brits to leave Afghanistan
US pledges $300 million more in aid before troops withdrawal
Morning News Show: Women’s concerns over troops withdrawal discussed
Zerbena: MRRD signs contracts of 94 development projects
Bill Gates says world should be back to normal by end-2022
One dead, five wounded in stabbing at Vancouver library, suspect in custody
North Korea fires two short-range missiles
Suspected suicide bombing at Indonesian church wounds 14 people
Salvager hopes to free ship blocking Suez Canal by start of next week
Morning News Show: Women’s concerns over troops withdrawal discussed
Zerbena: MRRD signs contracts of 94 development projects
Pas Az Khabar: Kabul car bomb blast discussed
Tahawol: Istanbul peace conference postponed
Zerbena: Discussion on the economic impact of US troops withdrawal
Trending
-
Latest News5 days ago
US may increase troop numbers before full withdrawal: Pentagon
-
Business5 days ago
Safety Concept signed to ensure security of Afghan section of TAPI
-
Latest News4 days ago
Foreign envoys trying to persuade Taliban to attend Turkey Conference
-
Latest News4 days ago
97 people wounded after train derails in Egypt
-
Latest News5 days ago
Afghan swimmer makes waves in World Para Series in Texas
-
Latest News5 days ago
Hekmatyar urges ‘responsible’ withdrawal and interim govt
-
Latest News3 days ago
No guarantees about Afghanistan’s future post-pullout: American NSA
-
COVID-193 days ago
Delhi heads for strict lockdown as COVID cases spike