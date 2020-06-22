Business
US planning for post-peace agreement – Afghanistan
The US wants to continue its assistance to Afghanistan after the possible peace agreement with the Taliban, aimed to end the long-term conflict in Afghanistan.
A number of diplomats told Ariana News that Washington wants to continue its assistance and implement new development, infrastructure, job creation, and economic programs in Afghanistan.
Shukria Barakzai, Afghanistan’s former ambassador to Norway, said: “The international communities would like to invest in Afghanistan and provide job opportunities for Taliban fighters not only in the ranks of the armed forces but also in their employment in national and international economic projects.”
Meanwhile, 114 billion AFN for the national budget this year will shape Afghanistan’s development and operations sector; Most of the global aid including 8.14 billion from the US is allocated for the development sector.
The Afghan government is preparing to attend the Geneva summit in late November to both attract more financial assistance from the world and to shed light on future grants.
“We’re trying to get more donations every year. We’re working on a global conference in 2020 for the next few years. The donor’s commitments will be clearer,” Afghan Finance Minister Shamroz Khan Masjidi said.
The Afghan State Ministry for Peace Affairs also says that it has studied the country’s needs on its pre-, current, and post-peace plans with the Taliban.
“In proportion to the progress of the process and the conditions that have arisen, ASMPA will take action in coordination with all institutions and structures related to the peace process,” said Najia Anwari, a spokeswoman for the Ministry of Peace.
Following the peace agreement, addressing infrastructure and job creation programs, especially in areas under Taliban rule that have been under siege, and removing Afghanistan from economic dependence is considered a serious need.
“Afghanistan’s main problem is the country’s economic prosperity, which needs to be addressed in order to reduce economic dependence and strengthen the internal forces,” said Shabir Bashiri, chairman of the Supreme Council of Industries, Mines and Investment.
The final paragraph of the US-Taliban peace agreement also states that the United States is working with the new Afghan government to rebuild Afghanistan economically and not to interfere in its affairs.
On the other hand, a number of economic analysts and senior representatives of the US Special Inspector General for Afghanistan Reconstruction are concerned about the post-war Afghan economy and are calling on donors to continue their financial and military assistance to establish a regular military force in Afghanistan.
While some belief with the approach of Intra-Afghan Talks, an end to the two-decade-long war in Afghanistan might be reached, economic and political analysts at the Modern War Institute are concerned about post-war Afghanistan saying that even after peace, Afghanistan needs long-term financial and economic assistance from donor countries.
Duncan Walker, a professor of economics at a US Military University believes that countries like Afghanistan, where decades of war have been going on for a long time, will certainly need the help and infrastructure of various sectors, even after the end of the war.
The Office of the Special Inspector General for Afghanistan Reconstruction still has recommendations for managing and overseeing possible US aid after peace in Afghanistan, stressing that more focus should be placed on US military aid.
Craig Collier, a senior analyst at SIGAR underlined that a ‘systematic plan’ is needed on how to help Afghan security forces build infrastructure, however, he said that most of the aid should be on military and seriously monitored.
However, more than any post-war concern in Afghanistan, everyone is now waiting for the start of talks between Afghans, which could end the Afghan government’s two-decade war with the Taliban.
Three Afghan-Pakistan borders set to reopen for trade
Afghanistan and Pakistan have agreed to reopen three key border crossings for trade traffic between the two countries from Monday.
According to Pakistan media, the border crossings are Torkham, Chaman, and Ghulam Khan, which have mostly been closed since March as part of broad-based lockdown measures by both countries amid the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic.
Dawn news reported on Saturday that a notification issued late Friday night by the Pakistan Ministry of Interior stated: “I am directed to refer to this ministry’s letter of even no dated May 1, 2020, on the subject cited above and to convey that competent authority has approved management of Afghan transit/bilateral trade and pedestrian movement along Pak-Afghan border with effect from June 22.”
The notification stated the planned opening would be for import and export traffic and an “unlimited number of trucks will be allowed per day for both Afghan transit and bilateral trade: while ensuring all COVID-19-related standard operating procedures and protocols” are followed.
According to the report, trade traffic will be allowed to transit six days a week, except Saturday. On that day the borders will be open for pedestrian traffic.
“Saturday will be reserved for pedestrian movement only at Torkham, Chaman and Ghulam Khan border terminals”, the notification read.
Afghanistan’s Ambassador to Pakistan Atif Mashal, who confirmed to Xinhua news that the crossings would reopen for trade, said this means Afghan traders will be able to resume the export of their fresh produce.
“It is the peak time for Afghan exports of fresh fruits and vegetables as both are now ready for export,” Mashal said.
In addition, a Pakistani official in North Waziristan, told Xinhua, that officials of the two countries had agreed on procedures and regulations for the cross-border trade in view of the Covid-19 pandemic.
Officials reportedly agreed that truck drivers and all involved in the cross-border trade will follow strict standard operating procedures to contain the spread of the virus and that drivers will undergo tests at the quarantine centers established on both sides of the border.
This move comes just days after Afghan traders raised their concerns over the continued trade restrictions which they said had caused them huge losses.
Earlier this week, the Afghan Traders’ Union chairman, Omaid Haidari, told Anadolu Agency that the border closures had cost Afghan traders more than US$100 million.
He also stated that while Afghan traders had been barred from entering Pakistan amid the Coronavirus outbreak, Pakistan continued to export goods to Afghanistan.
Haidari said that hundreds of trucks loaded with fresh fruits and vegetables destined for Pakistan and India had been stranded for months at the main Chaman and Torkham border crossings.
COVID-19 impacts; Global economy to shrink by 5.2% this year
The global economy will shrink by 5.2% this year – marking the deepest recession since World War II, says the World Bank in its latest forecasts.
The Coronavirus pandemic and lockdown measures to contain it have embarked the global economy into a severe reduction.
The forecast indicates, “Economic activity among advanced economies is anticipated to shrink 7% in 2020 as domestic demand and supply, trade, and finance have been severely disrupted.”
It also adds, “Emerging market and developing economies (EMDEs) are expected to shrink by 2.5% this year, their first contraction as a group in at least sixty years. Per capita incomes are expected to decline by 3.6%, which will tip millions of people into extreme poverty this year.”
Countries where the pandemic has been the most severe and where there is a heavy reliance on global trade, tourism, commodity exports, and external financing, will be hit hard, according to the WB findings.
Because of the disrupted pandemic-control measures, the U.S. economy is forecasted to drop by 6.1% this year.
Also, the Euro Area is expected to shrink 9.1% in 2020 as widespread outbreaks took a heavy toll on activity.
Afghanistan to receive $200 million from the World Bank
The Afghan Ministry of Finance discusses the logistics of receiving a $200 million fund in incentives.
Officials at the Ministry of Finance said a proposal for the package was submitted to the World Bank Board of Directors early this year which has been approved and is now transferrable to Afghanistan.
The World Bank’s $200 million incentive package for Afghanistan is aimed to boost the national budget as well as to support the fight against the Coronavirus.
Officials at the ministry of finance say that the package comes with a specific plan of action developed by both, the World Bank and the government of Afghanistan.
“The$200 million funds from the World Bank is an incentive package to Afghanistan, most of which will be spent at the government’s priorities,” said Shamroz Khan Masjidi, the spokesman for the Ministry of Finance.
Economists believe that the Afghan economy has been affected by the Coronavirus pandemic; therefore, this package from the World Bank is vital and should be managed properly.
“A number of international organizations, including the World Bank, have provided assistance to Afghanistan, and the government should make good plans to manage its consumption to prevent corruption,” said Kamaluddin Kakar, an economist.
According to economists, the government will face a financial crisis if the Ministry of Finance does not consider transparency in the use of the packages received in aid.
