US peace envoy warns high levels of violence could derail peace process
US special peace envoy Zalmay Khalilzad warned that “distressingly” high levels of violence could derail the peace process and the understanding that there is no military solution to the war in Afghanistan.
In a series of tweets overnight Monday, Khalilzad appeared to have been responding to Sunday’s spat between the Taliban and the US Forces Afghanistan after the insurgent group accused the US of violating the Doha agreement by carrying out airstrikes in Helmand and Farah provinces last week.
The US Forces Afghanistan responded not long after rejecting the claim and said they were within the terms of the agreement as they had been defending the Afghan security forces who had come under attack by the Taliban.
The Taliban also issued a veiled threat in their statement and said: “All responsibility and consequences from the continuation of such actions shall fall squarely on the shoulders of the American side.”
Khalilzad meanwhile said in his Twitter statement: “Unfounded charges of violations and inflammatory rhetoric do not advance peace. Instead, we should pursue strict adherence to all articles of the US-Taliban Agreement and US-Afghanistan Joint Declaration and not neglect the commitment to gradually reduce violence.
“Continued high levels of violence can threaten the peace process and the agreement and the core understanding that there is no military solution. Violence today remains distressingly high in spite of the recent reaffirmation of the need for substantial reduction.
“Taliban attacks in Helmand, including on the provincial capital; Taliban attacks against Afghan security forces; & Taliban complaints of ANSF operations and coalition strikes led to a recent meeting in Doha.
“All sides agreed to decrease attacks and strikes and reduce violence and casualties. Although violence in Helmand has decreased, violence overall in the country remains high.
“Our expectation has been and remains that violence comes down and stays down.
“It was a focus of the Agreement we signed, further highlighted in connection with the releases of the last batch of prisoners and reaffirmed again in the most recent commitment all sides made to adhere to all aspects of the deal,” Khalilzad said.
Reacting to the car bombing on Sunday in Ghor province that killed at least 13 people, Khalilzad stated: “Violence has stalked Afghans for far too long. It has robbed far too many Afghans of their loved ones. The tragedy in Ghor today is the most recent example.”
He said: “The belief that says violence must escalate to win concessions at the negotiating table is very risky. Such an approach can undermine the peace process and repeats past miscalculations by Afghan leaders.
“We must adhere to the letter and spirit of what was negotiated and the recent understanding. They provide a path to minimizing Afghan loss of life and protecting an historic opportunity for peace which must not be missed,” Khalilzad said.
Hekmatyar to visit Pakistan to discuss peace process
Pakistan’s Ministry of Information confirmed Sunday night that Gulbuddin Hekmatyar, leader of Hezb-e-Islami Afghanistan will visit Pakistan on Monday to discuss the Afghan peace process.
Pakistan stated Hekmatyar, “along with a delegation will arrive here on Monday and would exchange views with the leadership of Pakistan on the Afghan peace process and strengthening of Pakistan-Afghanistan bilateral relations.”
Hekmatyar was prime minister of Afghanistan from 1993 to 1994 and again briefly in 1996 before the Taliban takeover of Kabul forced him to leave Afghanistan for Iran.
After the Taliban’s fall in 2001, he went to Pakistan and organized militant forces before embarking on a resistance movement against the Afghan government and US forces.
In 2016 he signed a peace deal with President Ashraf Ghani’s government and returned to Afghanistan after almost 20 years in exile.
16 killed in Pakistan landslide that buried minibus
A landslide in northern Pakistan killed 16 people after the minibus they were traveling in was buried under tons of mud and rock.
Pakistan media reports that the bodies of the driver and 15 passengers were recovered from the scene. Among those killed were four soldiers, local police confirmed.
Reports stated the minibus which left Rawalpindi in Punjab was hit by the landslide while traveling along a mountainous road near Skardu in the Gilgit Baltistan region.
News18 reported that rescue workers dug for hours in the hopes of finding survivors, but called off the search late Sunday after recovering 16 bodies.
Landslides after heavy monsoon rains are common in the country and cause widespread damage to mountainous areas.
Skardu is located in a complex of mountain ranges that includes the Himalayas, and the town is the gateway to K2, the world’s second-highest mountain.
US Forces reject Taliban’s claim they violated Doha agreement
US Forces Afghanistan rejected the Taliban’s claim that the United States violated the US-Taliban agreement but confirmed airstrikes carried out in Helmand and Farah “have been and continue” to be carried out in defense of the Afghan National Defense and Security Forces (ANDSF).
USFOR-A spokesman Colonel Sonny Legget said in a series of tweets on Sunday evening: “We categorically reject the Taliban’s claim the United States has violated the US-Taliban Agreement. US airstrikes in Helmand and Farah have been and continue to be solely in defense of the ANDSF as they are being attacked by the Taliban.”
“These strikes are consistent with both the US-Taliban Agreement and the Joint Declaration between the Government of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan and the United States.”
1/3 We categorically reject the Taliban's claim the United States has violated the U.S.-Taliban Agreement. U.S. airstrikes in Helmand and Farah have been and continue to be solely in defense of the ANDSF as they are being attacked by the Taliban.
— USFOR-A Spokesman Col Sonny Leggett (@USFOR_A) October 18, 2020
“The entire world has witnessed the Taliban’s offensive operations in Helmand – attacks which injured and displaced thousands of innocent Afghan civilians. We reiterate our call for ALL SIDES to reduce the violence to allow the political process to take hold,” he stated.
Leggett’s statement came just hours after the Taliban issued a veiled threat to the US Forces in Afghanistan accusing the United States of having violated the Doha agreement by carrying out airstrikes last week.
In a statement issued by the group’s spokesman on Twitter, the Taliban said: “American forces have violated the Doha agreement in various forms by carrying out excessive airstrikes following the new developments in Helmand province.”
The Doha agreement was signed in February between the Taliban and the US and was conditions-based.
In their statement Sunday, the Taliban said, according to the agreement, the “American forces are prohibited from carrying out airstrikes or targeting anyone in areas other than combat zones or during active fighting”.
The group stated that over the past few days, drone and other fighter aircraft have carried out strikes in a number of areas in Helmand and in Farah and other provinces “which are all a direct and clear violation of the Doha agreement.”
The Taliban stated that “all contents of the US-Islamic Emirate agreement are unambiguous, but the opposite side violated its commitment on numerous occasions, are engaging in provocative actions and bombing non-combat zones.”
