Latest News
US peace envoy condemns Herat airstrikes, calls for investigation
US Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation, Zalmay Khalilzad, condemned this week’s airstrike by Afghan forces and said in a tweet early Thursday morning that the incident needs to be investigated.
In his tweet, Khalilzad said: “The last 24 hours have been very violent in Afghanistan with many losing their lives.
“In Herat, photos and eyewitness accounts suggest many civilians including children are among the victims of an Afghan airstrike. We condemn the attack and support an investigation.”
1/4 The last 24 hours have been very violent in Afghanistan with many losing their lives.
In Herat, photos and eyewitness accounts suggest many civilians including children are among the victims of an Afghan airstrike. We condemn the attack and support an investigation.
— U.S. Special Representative Zalmay Khalilzad (@US4AfghanPeace) July 22, 2020
He stated that the Afghan people want an immediate start of peace negotiations and a settlement that is in their best interest.
“More graves will not bring negotiations forward,” he said.
Khalilzad went on to say that “rather than setting the process back, we urge all sides to contain the violence, protect civilians, and show necessary restraint as the start of intra-Afghan negotiations is so close.”
Khalilzad’s comments were in response to an air raid in the Adraskan district of Herat Province that killed at least 40 people.
Officials have said key Taliban members were targeted in the raid but reports have since emerged that civilians were also among the dead.
Afghanistan’s defense ministry said it was investigating allegations of civilian casualties in attacks by Afghan forces in the area.
Business
Afghan exports arrive in India after borders reopen
Fourteen trucks loaded with dried fruit and other goods from Afghanistan have arrived in India after the reopening of the Attari-Wagah border in Punjab, Indian officials confirmed Wednesday night.
According to The Hindu, the goods, valued at about US$670,000, will help the local market regain some economic momentum.
“The arrival of 14 trucks laden with dry fruits, mulathhi [liquorice] and other assorted goods in the last four days till July 21 worth over ₹5 crore ($670,000) has brought back a semblance of normalcy in the markets,” Ashok Sethi, Director of the Confederation of International Chambers of Commerce and Industry, told The Hindu.
Both Pakistan and India had suspended cross-border trade in March in order to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic.
But on July 15, Pakistan gave the go-ahead for goods to be transported overland through the country to India in accordance with the Pakistan-Afghanistan Transit Trade Agreement.
Latest News
Taliban suffer heavy casualties in Herat, Kandahar provinces
At least 40 Taliban militants were killed and 30 others wounded after a gathering of the group came under an airstrike in Adraskan district of Herat province, sources said.
Herat’s provincial official said that preliminary information indicates that Taliban key commanders including Abdullah Akbari, Mawlawi Haidar, Mullah Rahmatullah, Zabihullah Akbari, Mullah Mohammad known as Idris and Mullah Abdul Haq known as Osama were among the deaths.
So far, it was not cleared whether the Afghan or foreign forces have carried out the air raid.
Meanwhile, local officials in Kandahar said that at least 36 Taliban insurgents were killed in an airstrike by the US forces in Khakriz district of the province.
Meanwhile, sources in Baghlan also said that a woman and a child were killed and eight others were injured in an airstrike by Afghan forces in Dand Ghori.
This comes as the Paktia Police chief said that in the last 15 days, 65 Taliban fighters have been killed and 25 others have been wounded.
This comes as clashes between Taliban and Afghan forces inched Kabul city.
Last night in Surobi district of Kabul province, a group of Taliban attacked Afghan military checkpoints from three points on the Kabul-Jalalabad highway in the Mahipar area of Kabul’s Surobi district. According to sources, the Red Crescent Taliban, who came from Kuh-e-Safi district, first closed the road and then launched their attacks, which lasted 13 hours.
In this clash, three Taliban fighters were killed and four others were wounded.
The Taliban militant group yet comment about the incidents.
Latest News
Ghani rejects Abdullah’s proposed five cabinet candidates
President Ashraf Ghani has rejected his power-sharing partner Abdullah Abdullah’s proposed five key cabinet candidates, sources told Ariana News.
The nominees were including Anwar al-Haq Ahadi nominated for the Ministry of Agriculture – Mustafa Mastour, Ministry of State for Peace – Noor Rahman Akhlaqi, Ministry of Immigration – Fazl Ahmad Manawi, Ministry of Justice and Mohebullah Samim nominated for the Ministry of Tribes are the figures on the red list of the president Ghani.
The Presidential palace, however, said that ministry candidates should have political weight and merit and represent people.
“The main goal of the Afghan government is to nominate people to the parliament who have political weight, who is a mirror of the stability of the government and people should trust the past of the candidates. This is important for completing the cabinet,” said Sediq Sediqqi, the president’s spokesman.
But Sapidar says the political agreement and the constitution set the standard.
“The criteria for the ministerial nominee are clear in the constitution, but unfortunately the presidential spokesman is unaware of the ongoing debates and the provisions of the constitution,” said Fraidoun Khawzun, spokesman for the chairman of the High National Reconciliation Council.
This clash and dispute are also criticized. Some politicians say a number of figures nominated by the president are also not qualified.
Sayed Ishaq Gilani, leader of the Afghan Solidarity Movement, said: “Someone said I am illiterate, but Mr. Ghani has introduced her as the minister of a structure that is the body of Afghanistan, while she knows nothing more than embroidery. These actions of the president will create tension and persecution against Afghanistan.”
However, Article 72 of the Constitution states the criteria for selecting a ministerial candidate as per the following:
1. Having Afghan citizenship
2. Having higher education, work experience, and a good reputation
3. Age over 35 years
4. Not being convicted of crimes and violations against humanity
“The conditions provided for a ministerial nominee are in Article 72 of the Afghan constitution and cannot be accepted at the behest of individuals,” said lawyer Wahid Farzaei.
There are concerns that domestic political challenges could also delay the peace process.
Turkey helps out Paralympic body in Afghanistan
Afghan exports arrive in India after borders reopen
US peace envoy condemns Herat airstrikes, calls for investigation
Zerbena: concerns on smuggling iron in Afghanistan
Morning News Show: security challenges in Kunduz Province
Afghanistan resumes Intl flights after three months of Coronavirus halt
US ‘Martyred’ Osama bin Laden: Imran Khan
Taliban mortar, car bomb kill 23 civilians in Helmand: govt
Liverpool wins Premier League 2019/2020
Akhtar-e Maskhara dies of Coronavirus
Zerbena: concerns on smuggling iron in Afghanistan
Morning News Show: security challenges in Kunduz Province
Tahawol: Kabul-Qatar challenges in Peace Process
Sola: Insistence on start of Intra-Afghan dialogue
Morning News Show: government’s plan named “Distarkhan-e-Millie”
Trending
- Business4 days ago
Afghanistan sends first consignment of dried fruit to China via Chabahar
- Zerbana4 days ago
Zerbena: Uzbekistan’s efforts to take membership of World Trade Organization
- Latest News5 days ago
UN relief chief urges G20 to step up support to avert crises in fragile countries
- Morning News Show4 days ago
Morning News Show: document of comprehensive cooperation between Tehran, Kabul
- Latest News4 days ago
India thanks government for helping to secure release of kidnapped Sikh leader
- Latest News4 days ago
Ghani says 90% of population lives below the poverty line
- Zerbana3 days ago
Zerbena: ‘Destarkhane Meli’ program launched
- Sola3 days ago
Sola: challenges on remaining 600 Taliban prisoners