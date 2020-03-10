US opposes parallel governments in Afghanistan: Pompeo 

(Last Updated On: March 10, 2020)

The U.S. said in a statement Monday that it opposes any effort to establish a parallel government or any use of force to resolve political differences in Afghanistan.

“The United States strongly supports a unified and sovereign Afghanistan and is engaged in intensive efforts for peace,” the US State Department said.

It comes as on Monday Kabul witnessed two swearing-in ceremonies in Arg and Sapedar palace.

Following months of disputes over election results, Ashraf Ghani, took the oath of office as the president of Afghanistan, while Abdullah Abdullah also held his inauguration ceremony in Sapedar.

The US, however, said that efforts were underway to form an exclusive government.

“We welcome President Ghani’s statement at his inauguration March 9 that discussions and negotiations will continue for the next two weeks to come to an agreement on an inclusive government which unifies the country and prioritizes peace,” the statement writes.

The US further underlined, “We also welcome President Ghani’s announcement that he will issue a decree March 10 on Taliban prisoner release and the formation of a national team for intra-Afghan negotiations.”

The US appreciated Dr. Abdullah’s statement on March 9 that he underscored similar commitments to peace and inclusivity.

The U.S.-Taliban Agreement and the U.S.-Afghanistan Joint Declaration create a historic opportunity. Prioritizing an inclusive government and unified Afghanistan is paramount for the future of the country and particularly for the cause of peace, the statement concludes.