Latest News
US Official Compares Election Race to an election in Afghanistan
Republican candidate for US Congress Kathy Barnette on Thursday compared this year US Presidential election to an election in Afghanistan.
Barnette speaking with Fox News said that “progressive liberals are looking a lot like the Taliban”.
The remarks came after allegations of widespread fraud by Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump.
Trump on Wednesday falsely claimed that he had won the US election with millions of votes still uncounted.
Speaking to supporters Trump said: “Frankly, we did win this election.”
“This is a fraud on the American public,” Trump said without providing any evidence to support the claim.
Reuters reported that election laws in all US states require all votes to be counted before the winner is declared.
However, more votes still stood to be counted this year than in the past as people voted early by mail and in person in the face of the coronavirus pandemic.
But Biden said on Wednesday morning: “We feel good about where we are.”
Trump meanwhile has repeatedly and without evidence suggested that an increase in mail-in voting will lead to an increase in fraud, although election experts say that fraud is rare and mail-in ballots are a long-standing feature of American elections, Reuters reported.
Featured
Traumatized survivors of university attack recount the horrors they experienced
Kabul University students who survived Monday’s horrific attack on the Law Faculty told Ariana News how terrified they had been and how the trauma they experienced has put a damper on their studies.
One student Sajad, who survived the deadly attack, said when gunmen opened fire in classrooms of the policy and public administration department, male students started shouting orders for their female peers to get out first.
“All the boys chanted and said [we must] let the girls escape first,” Sajad said.
The survivors of the policy and public administration department said they were devastated at the loss of their classmates.
One of their lecturers, Sami Mahdi posted a heart-wrenching message on Twitter earlier this week and said: “I am devastated. I am destroyed.
“Some of our best students are gone forever.”
Sixteen students from just this class were gunned down by attackers – many while trying to escape or hide.
Sajad meanwhile described losing two close friends, Ziba and Hussainia. While others were running, they were shot.
“The situation was very dangerous. Some students recited verses from the Holy Quran,” said Sajad.
But for many survivors, the mental scars will be lasting and some have said the trauma has been too much and resulted in them not being able to resume classes.
Another student Zakria said: “After the attack, my heart broke and I thought I will never come back to the university.”
Fahim, another survivor said: “We will always worry now about even small noises. I don’t think we can go back to normal lessons.”
Although the university has reopened many of Monday’s survivors have not returned and as another survivor, Abdul Hafiz, said: “The students have lost their dream of studying.”
“It is hard for them to return,” he said.
Officials figures put the death toll at 20 but some security sources have said more than 30 students died and dozens more were wounded.
ISIS (Daesh) claimed responsibility for the siege, which lasted six hours and although the Taliban immediately distanced themselves from the attack, many critics have dismissed Daesh’s claims and blame the Taliban.
Featured
ACB to award contracts to 25 female national team cricketers
The Afghan Cricket Board (ACB) held a successful training camp over the past few weeks for 40 female cricketers in order to select a new national women’s team.
In a statement published on ACB’s website, the board said 25 women will be selected and awarded contracts as national team members.
The board stated that the training camp was held in accordance with “Islamic and traditional
Afghan values” and wrapped up on Thursday.
The training camp started on October 17 and players were put through rigorous training processes on batting, bowling and fielding and sessions were held to build their stamina, the statement read.
“As per ICC requirements, ACB wants to have a women cricket team albeit adhering to the traditional Afghan and Islamic values.
“ACB also intends to hold a training camp in the near future for the women’s team in one of the Islamic countries,” the statement read.
In the ICC Women’s Rankings, two of the top ten teams – Pakistan and Bangladesh – are from Muslim countries.
An Iranian women’s team was formed in 2009, and in 2010, cricketer Narges Lafooti became the first Iranian woman to travel alone to an overseas sporting event, traveling to Singapore to umpire an under-19 tournament.
In Afghanistan, women’s cricket has faced ongoing difficulties and although a national team was formed in 2010, it was effectively dormant by 2014.
Latest News
Food security in peril as Afghan crisis continues to escalate
Second Vice President Sarwar Danish said Thursday that 13 million Afghans have no food security and of this eight million are facing serious hunger problems.
Speaking at a gathering to commemorate the 3rd anniversary of Afghanistan’s Food Security and Nutrition Agenda (AFSANA), Danish said that most of these people are villagers living in rural areas.
“The national budget should be based on reducing poverty and eradicating hunger,” said Danish.
Danish also said that all key government policies should be based on reducing poverty and eradicating hunger.
He said war, poverty, injustice, a lack of water, environmental degradation and hunger are other reasons for the serious food security problem in the country.
Acting minister of agriculture Anwarullhaq Ahadi also said providing enough food for Afghans is their main goal.
“Efforts are underway to become self-sufficient regarding food,” said Ahadi.
On the other hand, World Food Program (WFP) officials in Afghanistan said at the session that they have accelerated their efforts to establish food security and are committed to working with partners in order to eradicate hunger.
Based on statistics, 38 percent of the population in Afghanistan was living under the poverty line in 2014 when Ashraf Ghani became president. This figure increased to 55 percent in 2017 and in July this year Ghani said that 90 percent of the population is living below the poverty line.
As the global food security situation seems set to continue to decline and humanitarian needs increase, humanitarian agencies are increasingly struggling to access the funds necessary to provide nutritional aid to the most vulnerable.
Increasing hunger has meant that the WFP will need an additional US$4.9 billion on this year’s budget. As a result, the WFP has been forced to scale back operations, even in severely food insecure countries such as Yemen.
