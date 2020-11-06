US Official Compares Election Race to an election in Afghanistan

(Last Updated On: November 6, 2020)

Republican candidate for US Congress Kathy Barnette on Thursday compared this year US Presidential election to an election in Afghanistan.

Barnette speaking with Fox News said that “progressive liberals are looking a lot like the Taliban”.

The remarks came after allegations of widespread fraud by Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump.

Trump on Wednesday falsely claimed that he had won the US election with millions of votes still uncounted.

Speaking to supporters Trump said: “Frankly, we did win this election.”

“This is a fraud on the American public,” Trump said without providing any evidence to support the claim.

Reuters reported that election laws in all US states require all votes to be counted before the winner is declared.

However, more votes still stood to be counted this year than in the past as people voted early by mail and in person in the face of the coronavirus pandemic.

But Biden said on Wednesday morning: “We feel good about where we are.”

Trump meanwhile has repeatedly and without evidence suggested that an increase in mail-in voting will lead to an increase in fraud, although election experts say that fraud is rare and mail-in ballots are a long-standing feature of American elections, Reuters reported.