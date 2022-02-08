US offers reward for information on ISIS-K leader, Kabul airport attack

(Last Updated On: February 8, 2022)

The United States said on Monday it was offering a reward of up to $10 million each for information leading to the identification or location of ISIS-K (Daesh) leader Sanaullah Ghafari and for information leading to the arrest of those responsible for a deadly attack at Kabul airport in August last year.

The Islamic State-Khorasan Province, or ISIS-K (Daesh), is the regional Islamic State affiliate, which first appeared in 2014 and is named after an old term for the region. It has previously fought both the Western-backed government that fell in August and the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA), Reuters reported.

In June 2020, Ghafari was appointed by the extremist group to lead Daesh. Ghafari was responsible for approving all Daesh operations throughout Afghanistan and arranging funding to conduct operations, the US State Department said.

In November, the State Department designated Ghafari as a “Specially Designated Global Terrorist”.

The US military said on Friday that a single Daesh bomber killed 13 US troops and at least 170 Afghans at Kabul airport last August.

The bombing occurred on August 26 as US troops were trying to help both Americans and Afghans flee in the chaotic aftermath of the collapse of the former government.

US officials said in November they believed Daesh could develop the ability to strike outside of Afghanistan within six to 12 months.