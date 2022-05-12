Connect with us

US not willing to return Afghan military aircraft flown to Tajikistan

Published

5 hours ago

 on
(Last Updated On: May 12, 2022)

US Ambassador to Tajikistan John Mark Pommersheim said in Dushanbe this week that Washington does not plan to hand back the Afghan air force planes and helicopters flown to Tajikistan by Afghan pilots fleeing the country in August last year.

Addressing a press conference in Dushanbe on Tuesday, Pommersheim said:
“These aircraft will not be handed over to the Taliban (IEA) because they do not belong to them.”

The US diplomat refrained from giving further details of negotiations between Washington and Dushanbe regarding the aircraft, AsiaPlus reported.

Dozens of Afghan air force planes and helicopters were flown to Tajikistan and Uzbekistan in August after the US-backed government collapsed.

The ruling Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) authorities have repeatedly called for the aircraft to be returned.

Positive news coming on Afghan girls’ education in next two weeks: EU envoy

Published

29 seconds ago

on

May 12, 2022

By

(Last Updated On: May 12, 2022)

EU’s special envoy to Afghanistan said on Thursday he was told by officials of Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) that there will be positive news on girls education in the next two weeks.

Thomas Niklasson told reporters in Kabul that he heard from several acting ministers that the IEA’s policy is still education for all.

“We were informed that there is a program and the details are being finalized,” Niklasson said. “We were told… that the Afghans would have positive news in the next two weeks.”

The envoy said that there are some issues where if progress is made further, “we could do more and we could engage more and we could provide more of assistance and be more flexible on some issues.”

He said that one of the key issues was the rights of girls to education.

In March, IEA backtracked on an announcement that high schools would open for girls, saying they would remain closed until a plan was drawn up in accordance with Islamic law for them to reopen.

On the issue of inclusive governance, Niklasson stated that “we are not calling for former Afghan leaders to come back and take over the country.”

“We are not calling for quotas whether it is about ethnic minorities or ethnic groups or men or women. Although, of course, we would find it reasonable that substantial number of the people in government would be women,” Niklasson said.

He said that Afghans should have a chance to say on who rules the country and what policies should be put in place.

“We do not call for an immediate national assembly or a Loya Jirga to decide on power sharing, if that happens it may very well be a very good thing,” Niklasson said. “What we ask for or what we suggest in any case is more of a dialogue or the establishment of a dialogue between the de facto authorities and people.”

Haqqani urges world not to support armed opposition in Afghanistan

Published

1 day ago

on

May 11, 2022

By

(Last Updated On: May 11, 2022)

Acting Minister of Interior Sarajuddin Haqqani met with EU special envoy for Afghanistan on Wednesday in Kabul and urged the foreign community not to support any armed opposition group in the country.

Haqqani also said that the door to dialogue is open to all political opponents and that the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) is committed under the Doha agreement not to use Afghan territory against any country.

“In a meeting with EU Special Representative Tomas Niklasson, the Acting Minister of Interior emphasized the Doha Agreement on the non-use of Afghan territory against any country and also called on the world not to assist any opposition militant in Afghanistan,” said Abdul Nafi Takwar, the ministry’s spokesman.

In a series of tweets after the meeting, Niklasson in turn said they did the passport issue. They did “talk about the need for Afghan passport booklets both in Kabul and in Afghan Embassies and Consulates abroad. I explained some of the challenges involved with a view to addressing them,” he said.

“In our conversation I raised my surprise and deep disappointment that secondary schools for girls had not opened after Nowruz. Mr Haqqani explicitly promised that this would be addressed within a few weeks,” he added.

Five die, 9 injured in Kabul city traffic accident

Published

1 day ago

on

May 11, 2022

By

(Last Updated On: May 11, 2022)

At least five people were killed and nine others wounded in a serious traffic accident in Kabul city on Wednesday morning, Kabul traffic department confirmed.

According to sources, a vehicle with a trailer filled with sheep, was traveling towards the city from Khairkhana area when it lost control and ploughed into a number of vehicles and vendor carts.

Sources also said that more than 40 sheep, that were loaded on the trailer, died in the accident.

No further details have yet been released.

