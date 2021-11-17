World
US Northwest, Canada devastated by floods, 1 death reported
As many parts of western Washington began drying out Tuesday after a storm that dumped rain for days, waters in some areas continued rising, more people were urged to evacuate and crews worked to restore power and reopen roads.
Officials in the small city of Sumas, Washington, near the Canada border called the flood damage there devastating, The Associated Press reported.
Officials said on Facebook Tuesday that hundreds of people had been evacuated and estimated that 75% of homes had water damage.
Across the border, the body of a woman was recovered from a landslide northeast of Vancouver, British Columbia, near Lillooet that was triggered by record rainfall. Royal Canadian Mounted Police said at least two other people were reported missing, AP reported.
Fast-rising water levels from a Sumas River in Washington state overwhelmed rescuers in Abbotsford, British Columbia, on Tuesday, where 1,100 homes were evacuated. Those residents joined thousands of others in the province who were forced from their homes by floods or landslides starting Sunday night.
Abbotsford Mayor Henry Braun said Tuesday that impassable highways were creating havoc as authorities tried to get people to evacuation sites.
“It breaks my heart to see what’s going on in our city,” he said.
Crews partially reopened the West Coast’s main north-south highway, Interstate 5, near Bellingham, Washington, following its complete closure overnight because of mudslide debris. The northbound lanes remained closed Tuesday evening as crews continued working.
At the height of the storm, more than 158,000 electrical customers in western Washington on Monday had no power as wind speeds reached 96 kph.
Schools shut indefinitely as Delhi pollution hits ‘dangerous levels’
India’s government has shut down schools indefinitely and urged people to work from home as air pollution levels in the capital reached dangerous highs.
Delhi, which is home to about 20 million people, is one of the world’s most polluted cities and every winter is cloaked in a thick blanket of smog.
On Tuesday, an Indian court ordered all educational institutions to remain shut until further notice.
Trucks, except those carrying essential goods, have also been barred from entering Delhi and most construction activities have been stopped in the capital.
India’s government also said that at least 50 percent of government workers have been told to work from home and encouraged the private sector to do the same.
Biden tells Xi the two countries need to cooperate
U.S. President Joe Biden said at the start of a virtual meeting with Chinese leader Xi Jinping on Monday that they both have a responsibility as leaders to ensure that relations between China and the United States do not veer into open conflict.
Xi told Biden in the video conference the two countries face multiple challenges together and must increase communication and cooperation, Reuters reported.
Gadhafi’s son announces candidacy for president of Libya
The son and one-time heir apparent of late Libyan dictator Moammar Gadhafi announced Sunday his candidacy for the country’s presidential election next month, Libya’s election agency said.
The Associated Press reported Seif al-Islam, who is wanted by the International Criminal Court on charges of crimes against humanity related to the 2011 uprising, submitted his candidacy papers in the southern town of Sabha, 650 kilometers south of the capital of Tripoli, the High National Elections Commission said in a statement.
Gadhafi’s son was captured by fighters in the town of Zintan late in 2011, the year when a popular uprising, backed by NATO, toppled his father after more than 40 years in power. Moammar Gadhafi was killed in October 2011 amid the ensuing fighting that would turn into a civil war.
In a video shared by an election official, Seif al-Islam addressed the camera, saying that God will decide the right path for the country’s future. The 49-year old, who earned a PhD at the London School of Economics, wore a traditional Libyan robe, turban and spectacles. It was the first time in years that he appeared in public, AP reported.
The second-born son to the longtime dictator, he was seen as the reformist face of the Gadhafi regime before the 2011 uprising. He was released in June 2017 after more than five years of detention.
This July, he told The New York Times in an exclusive interview that he was considering a run for the country’s top office. His candidacy is likely to stir controversy across the divided country.
Libya is set to hold presidential elections on December 24, after years of U.N.-led attempts to usher in a more democratic future and bring the country’s war to an end. Following the overthrow and killing of Gadhafi, oil-rich Libya spent most of the last decade split between rival governments — one based in the capital, Tripoli, and the other in the eastern part of the country.
