US new preconditions for Peace Talks with Taliban: Hekmatyar

(Last Updated On: January 14, 2020)

The US has set new preconditions in Qatar Peace Talks with the Taliban, Gulbuddin Hekmatyar, the leader of Hezb-e Islami claimed.

Hekmatyar said that the US urged the Taliban to break up ties with Iran and to accept the presence of a portion of the foreign forces in Afghanistan.

“The Taliban are complaining about the US setting frequent and new conditions. After the US-Iran tensions, the US wants the Taliban to break up with Iran,” said Hekmatyar.

The Taliban has not officially said anything in the matter, but some of the former members of the group underlined that the conditions from the US have cast a shadow on the Talks.

“The repeated conditions received from the US Ministry of Defense, Foreign Affairs, and the White House have created an atmosphere of distrust between the Taliban and the US. The Talks will not conclude in a desirable way if there is no trust between the parties,” said the former Attorney General of the Taliban, Jalaluddin Shinwari.

As of now, the Peace Talks between the Taliban and the US delegation in Qatar, have been put on hold for unknown reasons.