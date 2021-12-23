World
US Navy seizes arms from Iran ‘likely bound for Yemen’
The U.S. Navy said it seized a large cache of assault rifles and ammunition being smuggled by a fishing ship from Iran likely bound for war-ravaged Yemen.
ABC news reported that U.S. Navy patrol ships discovered the weapons aboard what the Navy described as a stateless fishing vessel in an operation that began on Monday in the northern reaches of the Arabian Sea off Oman and Pakistan. Sailors boarded the vessel and found 1,400 Kalashnikov-style rifles and 226,600 rounds of ammunition, as well five Yemeni crew members, ABC reported.
Iran denies arming the Houthis despite evidence to the contrary, ABC reported.
World
Saudi-led coalition hits Yemen’s Sanaa airport
The Saudi-led coalition fighting in Yemen on Monday carried out air strikes on the international airport of the Houthi-controlled Yemeni capital Sanaa after asking civilians to immediately evacuate, Reuters quoting state media.
The coalition called on the workers of international and humanitarian organisations in the airport to immediately evacuate as it had taken “legal measures to deal with the threat operationally,” state media said.
The coalition said it lifted the protection off specific sites in the airport and carried out strikes on “legitimate military targets” in it, read the report.
“The operation comes in response to threats and the use of the airport’s facilities to launch cross-border attacks,” it said.
According to Reuters the strikes hit six sites, coalition spokesman Brigadier General Turki al-Malki said, including places used for launching attacks by drones, training drone personnel, housing trainers and trainees, and storing drones.
“Destroying these targets will not have any effect on the operational capacity of the airport, and will not affect managing the airspace, the air traffic, and ground handling operations,” the spokesman said in a statement.
During the seven-year-old conflict, forces of the Iran-aligned Houthi movement have sent drones and fired missiles into Saudi Arabia, and the Saudi-led coalition has retaliated with air strikes inside Yemen, Reuters reported.
On Sunday, the coalition said it had destroyed a drone launched from the airport and aimed at civilians at Saudi Arabia’s King Abdullah airport in Jizan, near the border with Yemen.
The coalition also said on Sunday it conducted a military operation in Sanaa to destroy workshops and warehouses for drones and other weapons, urging civilians to avoid the area.
The coalition intervened in Yemen in 2015 after the Houthis ousted the internationally recognised government from Sanaa.
World
Philippine death toll from Typhoon Rai climbs to 208
The death toll in the Philippines caused by Typhoon Rai has risen to 208, after the storm carved a trail of destruction in central and southern provinceslate last week, the national police spokesperson said on Monday.
There were 52 people still missing, according to police data, as relief efforts continued following one of the deadliest typhoons to have struck the Southeast Asian country, Reuters reported.
The police have been mobilised for relief operations and to ensure order in calamity stricken areas, national police spokesperson Roderick Alba said.
The number of casualties cited by police was far higher than the 58 deaths recorded by the national disaster agency up to now. The agency said it was still validating reports from affected regions, Reuters reported.
More than half of the deaths reported by police were fatalities in the central Visayas region, which includes Bohol province, home to some of the country’s most-popular tourist destinations, including dive spots.
On Sunday, Bohol Governor Arthur Yap reported 74 deaths in his province, citing partial reports that he said had been verified by both the health department and local government officials.
Relief operations have been accelerating but remain hampered by damage caused to communication and power lines, which have yet to be restored in many devastated areas.
Rai had displaced nearly 490,000 people in the Philippines before it moved toward the South China Sea over the weekend, also leaving huge destruction in the provinces of Cebu, Leyte, and Surigao del Norte, including the popular Siargao surfing destination, and Dinagat Islands.
President Rodrigo Duterte has committed to release around $40 million in funds to typhoon-hit provinces to help in recovery efforts.
World
Death toll from powerful typhoon in Philippines climbs to 12
The death toll from a typhoon that slammed into the Philippines has risen to 12 and its president feared it could climb further as authorities assess the devastation caused by one of the strongest tropical storms to hit the country this year.
A video posted on social media showed destruction caused by the typhoon in Cebu City, where strong winds have uprooted trees and severely damaged buildings and other structures, Reuters reported.
Most of the reported deaths were due to fallen trees and drowning.
Typhoon Rai, which saw winds of up to 195 km per hour before making landfall on Thursday, displaced more than 300,000 people, damaged homes and toppled power and communication lines, complicating the disaster response.
Rai at one point intensified into a category 5 storm, the highest classification, but later weakened. The country sees on average 20 typhoons a year.
