Latest News
US, NATO working on plan to help secure Kabul airport after withdrawal
The United States and its NATO allies are exploring a possible international effort to help secure the airport in Afghanistan’s capital after American troops withdraw from the country, the top US general said this week, Reuters reported.
According to US Army General Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, a secure airport would be essential to ensuring that the United States and European allies could maintain embassies in Afghanistan.
“We are working out the details of how to secure the airport, how to support the Afghan military securing the airport, and what countries are willing to contribute to do that,” Milley told reporters shortly before landing in Washington after talks with NATO allies in Brussels.
President Joe Biden’s April order to pull out all troops by September 11 could inflame Afghanistan’s internal conflict between the internationally backed Afghan government and the Taliban insurgency, Reuters reported.
The Biden administration has stressed that the United States will remain committed to Afghanistan, shifting its focus to diplomacy while continuing robust financial support to Kabul.
But such diplomacy — including efforts to foster a so-far elusive peace agreement between Kabul and the Taliban — would suffer greatly if the United States and its European allies can’t keep embassies open because of security threats inside Afghanistan, reported Reuters
Milley said of the airport: “That is one of the keys to maintaining a diplomatic presence.”
He said NATO chiefs of defense discussed the issue in Brussels on Tuesday. But decisions about any security force deployments by individual countries for the airport would be made later by political leadership, he said.
Milley declined to speculate about the size of any international force at the airport.
“I think NATO and others are working that in various working groups to see what the exact number is going to be. Those numbers aren’t known right now,” he said.
Latest News
District in Maidan Wardak falls to Taliban: officials
Local officials said that the district governor’s compound in Jalrez district in Maidan Wardak and the police headquarters have fallen to the Taliban after heavy attacks by the group for the last three days.
Mohammad Sardar Bakhtiari, deputy chairman of Maidan Wardak provincial council, confirms that Jalrez district has fallen and more than 40 security forces have surrendered to the Taliban.
An MP from the province, Mahdi Rasikh, also confirmed the incident.
Rasikh said that some members of the government forces were captured by the Taliban after their attack on the district.
Rasikh said that at least seven security force members were killed in the Taliban attack on the district, adding that some soldiers are missing.
“This morning, Jalrez district fell to the Taliban and more than 69 security forces with their equipment and all vehicles, hundreds of weapons and combat facilities were sized by the enemy,” Rasikh added.
Rashid added that the district remained under siege by the Taliban for the last two years.
He reiterated that “no action was taken by the central government to help the district” during heavy fighting in the last three days.
Taliban has claimed that they have captured the district.
Jalrez is located in the west of Maidan Wardak province. It lies 62 kilometers southwest of Kabul.
This is the second district in Maidan Wardak that falls to the Taliban in less than two weeks.
On Thursday, Dawlat Shah district in Laghman was captured by the Taliban, according to the local officials and lawmakers from the province, but the Defense Ministry said that the security forces made a tactical retreat in the district.
The ministry also claimed that the Taliban have suffered heavy casualties in the district.
Latest News
China seeks military presence in Afghanistan: analysts
Afghan military analysts told ArianaNews on Thursday that China is considering some sort of military presence in Afghanistan once US and NATO ally forces withdraw.
According to the analysts China is concerned about security in Afghanistan after coalition forces pull out.
“Any kind of agreement with China must be shared with Afghans and must be transparent,” said Asadullah Nadim, a military analyst.
Wang Yi, China’s foreign minister, meanwhile, said recently that an environment should be provided for the Afghan peace process to succeed.
“The unilateral withdrawal of US forces at an important time in Afghanistan’s internal reconciliation process has created uncertainty about the situation in Afghanistan,” said Wang.
This comes after Afghan officials said that Afghanistan and China agreed on expanding security cooperation between the two countries.
According to the Afghan officials, terrorism is a joint threat to Afghanistan and China and must be addressed together.
“We always have cooperation with Beijing, and it does not mean there would be a big change in the region,” said Haneef Atmar, the Afghan foreign minister.
“Both countries consider terrorism a joint threat and emphasized they would fight it together,” said Rahmatullah Andar, spokesman for the National Security Council (NSC).
Latest News
Gen McKenzie to recommend post-withdrawal plan for Afghanistan
General Frank McKenzie, the Middle East commander of US Central Command (CENTCOM) said Wednesday he will make recommendations to Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin in early June on how to monitor and fight terrorist groups in Afghanistan from beyond its borders after all American forces withdraw.
McKenzie said negotiations with Afghanistan’s neighbors for overflight rights and troop basing are “moving forward” but will take time.
As a result, he said, the way the United States keeps an eye on the terrorist threat and aids the Afghan military will evolve as agreements are reached or security conditions on the ground change, The Associated Press reported.
He cautioned that this will be a “taxing time” for the Afghan military and “the risk is high.”
Speaking to reporters from The Associated Press and ABC News traveling with him to the Middle East, McKenzie declined to provide details about the recommendations he will make to Austin.
He said he will also provide cost estimates for keeping surveillance aircraft over Afghanistan regularly enough to keep track of terrorist groups after the U.S. pullout is completed.
McKenzie has made it clear that without any bases in neighboring countries, it will require far more aircraft to keep watch over Afghanistan because they will have to fly for four hours to six hours from other U.S. military installations in the Middle East.
The flight distance severely limits the amount of time the aircraft can spend in the air over Afghanistan, AP reported.
Military leaders are grappling with how best to carry out President Joe Biden’s order to withdraw all American troops from Afghanistan by September while still providing support to the Afghan forces and monitoring the threat that prompted the U.S. invasion of the country after the attacks of September 11, 2001.
Commanders have said they will monitor threats from “over the horizon,” to ensure that terrorists cannot again use Afghanistan as a base to launch attacks against the U.S. But they have acknowledged that the U.S. does not yet have any agreements for basing or overflights from any of the neighboring countries.
McKenzie said he is confident the U.S. will get the access it needs. But as yet, there are no firm solutions or decisions.
At the same time, Pentagon leaders and Congress members have expressed concerns that once the U.S. leaves, the Afghan government and its military will be quickly overrun by the Taliban.
The Afghan military, particularly its air force, has been heavily dependent on the U.S. for maintenance and training, as well as for combat air support when its troops are under attack. McKenzie said he believes the Afghans have a “fighting chance” to be successful and defend themselves.
“It’s time for the Afghan military to stand up and show that they can fight alone,” said McKenzie.
“I think it’s going to be a very taxing time for them. I think certainly there is a path for them to preserve what they have now. The risk is high. I don’t want to minimize that.”
He said that while the Taliban have not been attacking the U.S. or coalition troops, the violence against the Afghan people and the country’s military forces has been very high.
U.S. lawmakers have said they believe there is no chance the Taliban will abide by the commitments their leaders made in a February 2020 agreement with the Trump administration, which included engaging in sustained peace negotiations and severing all forms of cooperation with and support for al-Qaeda. Members of Congress also worry that al-Qaeda and the Islamic State group (Daesh) will take advantage of the chaos and regroup, with a goal of attacking the U.S. again.
McKenzie said that both al-Qaeda and IS have been degraded, AP reported.
“Our concern would be that ungoverned spaces open in Afghanistan and they are able to reassert themselves,” he said. “This would not be immediate. I don’t think anybody (thinks) this is something that will happen next month or even in the next six months. But eventually they will gather their strength again and they’ll be a threat to our homeland.”
Washington’s special envoy to Afghanistan, Zalmay Khalilzad, told a House hearing Tuesday that it is unduly pessimistic to predict that the Kabul government or Afghan military will be quickly overrun by the Taliban once U.S. and coalition forces withdraw.
He said the Taliban have reason not to push for a military victory and instead pursue a negotiated political settlement that could give them international legitimacy and removal from certain American and United Nations sanctions. He recently met with Taliban representatives in Doha, Qatar, as part of a round of consultations with interested parties.
District in Maidan Wardak falls to Taliban: officials
US, NATO working on plan to help secure Kabul airport after withdrawal
World Bee Day: Depending on the survival of bees
Israel and Hamas agree Gaza truce, Biden pledges assistance
China seeks military presence in Afghanistan: analysts
Putin warns West of harsh response if it crosses Russia’s ‘red lines’
In Mexico, ancient Maya cave reveals mysterious painted hand prints
Bill and Melinda Gates to divorce, but charitable foundation to remain intact
Sunken missing Indonesian submarine found broken into pieces
Human Rights Watch accuses Israel of ‘apartheid’ crimes against Palestinians
Pas Az Khabar: US Envoy Khalilzad warns Taliban
Zerbena: Construction of Kabul-Jalalabad highway stopped
Tahawol: Exclusive interview with Hizb-e-Islami Leader Gulbuddin Hekmatyar
Morning News Show: The Ghani-Abdullah political agreement discussed
Tahawol: High Council of State discussed
Trending
-
Health4 days ago
Long working hours are a killer: WHO study shows
-
Latest News4 days ago
Blinken and Qureshi discuss Afghan peace process
-
Latest News3 days ago
Clashes intensify around the country in past 24 hours
-
Featured3 days ago
Fears of Taliban takeover post troop withdrawal are overblown: Khalilzad
-
World4 days ago
Israel launches dozens of Gaza strikes as fighting enters second week
-
COVID-193 days ago
Tokyo doctors call for cancellation of Olympic Games due to COVID-19
-
World3 days ago
Biden administration approved $735 million arms sale to Israel – sources
-
Latest News4 days ago
Miller warns of increase in Taliban pressure on provincial capitals