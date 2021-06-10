Latest News
US mulls possibility of airstrikes if Afghan forces face crisis
The Pentagon is reportedly considering seeking authorization to carry out airstrikes to support Afghan security forces if Kabul or any other major Afghan city is in danger of falling to the Taliban, the New York Times reported Wednesday.
According to senior officials, this could potentially introduce flexibility into President Joe Biden’s plan to end the United States military presence in the conflict.
Initially, Biden and his top national security aides suggested that once U.S. troops left Afghanistan, air support would end as well, with the exception of strikes aimed at terrorist groups that could harm American interests.
But, according to the Times, military officials are actively discussing how they might respond if the rapid withdrawal produces consequences with substantial national security implications.
No decisions have been made yet, officials said. But they added that one option under consideration would be to recommend that U.S. warplanes or armed drones intervene in an extraordinary crisis, such as the potential fall of Kabul or a siege that puts American and allied embassies and citizens at risk, the Times reported.
A potential fall of Kabul is the crisis most likely to lead to military intervention after U.S. troops leave, officials said.
Intervening to protect Kandahar, Afghanistan’s second-largest city, would be far less certain, one official told the Times.
According to the Times, the discussion suggests the degree of concern in Washington about the ability of Afghanistan’s military to hold off the Taliban and maintain control of Kabul and other population centers.
And it is the latest indication of the scramble by the United States to address the ramifications of Biden’s decision in April to order a full withdrawal.
Whether to provide air support to Afghan security forces after U.S. troops pull out is one of several major questions about Afghanistan policy that the administration is grappling with as Biden prepares to meet NATO allies in Europe next week, the Times reported.
Taliban capture Arghanjkha district in Badakhshan
Taliban militants captured the Arghanjkha district of Badakhshan province on Wednesday evening, sources said.
The government, however, stated that the Afghan Security and Defense Forces (ANSDF) retreated from the district following two days of heavy clashes with the militants.
At least 11 soldiers and one member of the public uprising forces have been killed in the skirmish.
Khalil-ul-Rahman, Badakhshan Police Chief stated that Arghanjkha was under the Taliban’s control in the last three years and that they have abandoned a school in the district.
Meanwhile, this comes amid a surge in coordinated attacks by the Taliban against the Afghan forces across the country since the beginning of the withdrawal process of international forces.
So far, the group has captured over a dozen districts and dozens of military bases and outposts.
Mohaqiq calls on UNSC to declare attacks on Hazaras genocide
Mohammad Mohaqiq, President Ashraf Ghani’s political and security adviser, has called on the UN Security Council to recognize the attacks on the Hazara community during the last few years in Afghanistan as an act of genocide.
In a statement issued on Thursday Mohaqiq said that the attacks on civilians are not justified and is “a clear example of crime against humanity and genocide.”
Highlighting attacks on Sayeed-ul-Shuhada High School, Dasht-e-Barchi Maternity Ward, Maiwand Wrestling club and several attacks during prayers in Mosques, Mohaqiq said: “People who are killed in schools and educational and other centers were civilians, harmless and children, and their massacre has no justification and is a clear example of a crime against humanity and genocide.”
Mohaqiq’s statement comes a day after Daesh militants attacked a HALO Trust camp in northern Baghlan province.
The militants attacked the camp at around 9:50 pm Wednesday, HALO Trust CEO James Cowan said in a video message.
Cowan said the assailants “went bed-to-bed murdering members of the HALO Trust.”
The attackers killed 10 deminers and wounded 16 more, Cowan said.
“This is the most serious incident that the HALO Trust has endured since its existence; it came into being in Afghanistan in 1998.”
Cowan stated that despite the remaining threat and challenges ahead the organization would continue its mission in Afghanistan.
He stated: “We could take note of this incident and leave. We could be fearful of what is happening in Afghanistan. We were there before 9/11 a full decade before. We have been through all the ups and downs of life and death in Afghanistan.
“And now as the international community prepares to leave, we are going to stay. We are there for the people of Afghanistan and we still have a job to do,” Cowan emphasized.
Meanwhile, Cowan stated in an interview with the VOA that the militants had targeted predominately Shiite Hazaras among the staff.
Earlier a survivor of the attack told Ariana News correspondent that the insurgents were looking for Hazaras.
“We were questioned if any Hazaras are among us, though we had 30-40 colleagues among us. Why should have I told them that yes there are,” the survivor said.
Mohaqiq, meanwhile, stated that the attack on the demining organization (HALO Trust) “by separating ethnicity and targeting Hazaras is another sign of this inhumane crime.”
He noted that the UN Security Council (UNSC) should take precautionary measures against such attacks.
“The UNSC should recognize the killing of Hazaras as an act of genocide and the perpetrators should be subjected to sanctions,” Mohaqiq said.
Last week, Tomas Niklasson, Special Envoy of the European Union for Afghanistan, also stated that “targeting Hazaras” must be stopped.
“Targeting Hazaras must stop and crimes be investigated,” he said.
Meanwhile, German Embassy in Afghanistan stated: “We are dismayed by the unjustifiable continuation of violence against Afghan civilians and in particular also the Hazara community.”
“Our thoughts are with the victims and the grieving families. Violence must stop – Afghans deserve peace,” the embassy stated.
Car bomber killed before reaching Baghlan target: Army
Afghan 217 Pamir Military Corps claimed Thursday security forces killed a suicide vehicle bomber along with three other suicide bombers in Bagh-e-Shamal area in the capital Pul-e-Khomri city of Baghlan province in the early hours of Thursday morning.
The corps said they prevented the bombers from reaching their target.
However, the explosion killed three security force members and three others were wounded, the corps said in a statement.
“The bomber was killed before reaching the target, and three Taliban suicide bombers were killed and their vehicle was destroyed,” read a statement issued by the corps.
According to the corps, the attackers had planned to target security checkpoints in Bagh-e-Shamal area.
Sources meanwhile said earlier Thursday the Taliban used a Humvee tank loaded with explosives and targeted a joint security force base in the Bagh-e-Shamal area.
They said the explosion happened in the early hours of Thursday. According to them two soldiers were killed and six others were wounded.
The Taliban has meanwhile claimed responsibility for the explosion which they say targeted checkpoints. According to the group, a number of security forces were killed and numerous vehicles destroyed.
