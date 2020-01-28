US military confirms Ghazni plane crash

(Last Updated On: January 28, 2020)

The US military confirmed Monday that an American surveillance aircraft crashed in Ghazni province.

Col Sonny Leggett, a spokesman for the US forces in Afghanistan said in a tweet that a US “Bombardier E-11A” crashed in Ghazni, but he did not provide any details on the casualties.

The Bombardier E-11A is a U.S. Air Force electronic surveillance plane.

“While the cause of the crash is under investigation, there are no indications the crash was caused by enemy fire. We will provide additional information as it becomes available,” Sonny Leggett tweeted.

The plane crashed in a Taliban controlled area in Dehyak district of central Ghazni province at around 1:10 Monday.

Hours later, the Taliban claimed in a statement that the American plane, which was spying on the area, was brought down, in the Sadozai area of Deh Yak district, Ghazni.

However, the group further claimed that it has shot down a U.S. chopper in eastern Paktika province, but US forces spokesman denied the Taliban claims.