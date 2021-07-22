Latest News
US media outlets lobby Biden, Congress for visas for Afghan journalists
A coalition of US news organisations on Tuesday wrote two separate letters to the US President Joe Biden and Congress calling on them to grant special immigration visas (SIVs) to Afghan journalists and support staff who worked for American media organizations.
The letters were jointly sent by twenty four American media outlets, who called for SIVs to be approved for Afghan journalists, translators, support staff, and their families.
“We are doing what we can as a private organization to support our current and former colleagues in Afghanistan, but without US government assistance the people are facing grave harm in Afghanistan,” one letter stated.
“They and their families face the same threat of retaliation from the Taliban, which views the American press as a legitimate target. The Taliban has long conducted a campaign of threatening and killing journalists,” the letter read, as reported by Axios.
“Without the assistance of the U.S. Government, many of these Afghans face grievous harm and death for having done nothing more than lent their labor and skills to making certain the world knew what was going on in their country while U.S. troops were there for the past twenty years.”
Arab News meanwhile reported that the Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ) drafted joint letters with numerous media outlets on Wednesday to urge the US government to provide emergency visas to Afghans who assisted American forces during the past two decades of war.
The steady exodus of US and NATO troops over the past few months has increased fears that the Taliban will take power again leaving Afghan interpreters, journalists, contractors, and support staff, who were previously protected by US and NATO forces, susceptible to retaliation.
The CPJ letters were addressed to Biden, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, and US Congressional leaders such as Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, Arab News reported.
“The need for action is urgent,” the letters said. “Afghans face grievous harm and death for having done nothing more than lending their labor and skills to make certain the world knew what was going on in their country. US troops have been there for the past 20 years.”
Last week, Danish Siddiqui, a Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist from India, who worked for Reuters, was killed while covering the clashes between Afghan security forces and Taliban forces near the Spin Boldak border crossing with Pakistan.
On Tuesday, the US Pentagon said it has completed more than 95 percent of the entire withdrawal process. Approximately 17,000 pieces of equipment that will not be left to the Afghan military have been handed over to the Defense Logistics Agency for destruction. The US has officially handed over seven facilities to the Afghan military, including Bagram Air Base.
Civilians paying steep price amid surge in violence: ICRC
The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) said on Thursday that more than 49,500 weapon-wounded patients have received treatment and care at 416 ICRC supported health facilities across the country, including those run by Afghan Red Crescent Society.
According to a statement, the ICRC said this equates to on average 270 people every day.
The organization also said Afghanistan is among “the deadliest places in the world to be a civilian” and women and children make up nearly half of all civilian casualties. .
The ICRC said in Kandahar alone, at the ICRC supported Mirwais Regional Hospital, 2,366 weapon-wounded patients have been treated during the first half of this year – more than double the number of patients during the same period last year.
In addition, the ICRC’s physical rehabilitation and limb-fitting services registered more than 7,130 new patients in the same period, an average of 40 people every day.
“The ICRC is appealing to all parties to the conflict to do more to protect civilians from harm. The intensification of conflict related violence, growing insecurity, destruction of water or electricity infrastructures, lack of access, attacks on health facilities and health workers, are among the main issues affecting the lives of Afghans,” said Eloi Fillion, the ICRC’s head of delegation in Afghanistan.
“More than four decades of armed conflict in Afghanistan have all but decimated its health care system. With COVID-19 adding yet another deadly threat, access to health care is among the most pressing humanitarian needs everywhere in the country, regardless of the political affiliation,” said Fillion.
The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) is committed to working in Afghanistan to deliver urgently needed humanitarian aid for people affected by the armed conflict, the statement read.
Afghanistan Independent Human Right Commission (AIHRC), meanwhile, voiced concern about the civilian casualty toll and urged warning sides to abide by the rules of engagement.
“We call on warning sides to abide by the laws of war and try their best to avoid harming civilians,” said Zabihullah Farhang, spokesman for the AIHRC.
US general says Taliban appear to have ‘strategic momentum’
The Taliban appear to have “strategic momentum” in the fight for control of Afghanistan as they put increasing pressure on key cities, setting the stage for a decisive period in coming weeks, the top U.S. military officer General Mark Milley said Wednesday.
“This is going to be a test now of the will and leadership of the Afghan people — the Afghan security forces and the government of Afghanistan,” Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, told a Pentagon press conference.
The Pentagon says the U.S. withdrawal is 95% finished and will be completed by August 31. AP reported that while the Biden administration has vowed to continue financial assistance and logistical support for Afghan forces after August, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said the focus of U.S. military efforts there will be countering terrorist threats, not the Taliban.
Speaking alongside Milley, Austin said the U.S. will “keep an eye on” al-Qaeda, whose use of Afghanistan as a haven for planning the 9/11 attacks on the United States was the reason U.S. forces invaded Afghanistan in 2001, AP reported.
“Our major focus going forward is to make sure that violence, terrorism, cannot be exported from Afghanistan to our homeland, and so we’ll maintain the capability to be able to not only observe that but also address that if it does emerge,” Austin said, adding that the Taliban pledged in 2020 to not provide a sanctuary for al-Qaeda in the future.
“We expect for them to meet that commitment. If they want legitimacy going forward, I think that’s something they’ll have to consider. That’s one way to earn it, so we’ll see what happens.” He reiterated his view that there is a “medium risk” of al-Qaeda regaining within about two years of the U.S. departure the capability to launch attacks against the West.
“But, again, there are a number of things that could happen to speed that up a bit or slow it down,” he added.
Milley said the Taliban now control about half of the 419 district centers in Afghanistan, and while they have yet to capture any of the country’s 34 provincial capitals, they are pressuring about half of them. As the Taliban seize more territory, the Afghan security forces are consolidating their positions to protect key population centers, including Kabul, he said.
“A significant amount of territory has been seized over the course of six, eight, 10 months by the Taliban, so momentum appears to be — strategic momentum appears to be — sort of with the Taliban,” Milley said.
Milley said that while the Taliban are attempting to create the impression that their victory over the U.S.-backed Kabul government is inevitable, he believes the Afghan military and police have the training and equipment to prevail. He said he would not rule out a negotiated political settlement with the Taliban, nor would he exclude “a complete Taliban takeover.”
“I don’t think the end game is yet written,” he said.
US calls for permanent, comprehensive ceasefire
The US embassy in Kabul has urged the Taliban and all parties to the conflict to call a lasting and comprehensive ceasefire in Afghanistan.
“We call on the Taliban and all parties to immediately end the violence, agree to a permanent and comprehensive ceasefire,” tweeted the embassy.
The US called on Taliban to engage “fully in peace negotiations to end the suffering of the Afghan people and pave the way to an inclusive political settlement that benefits all Afghans and ensures that Afghanistan does not again serve as a safe haven for terrorists.”
This comes after a group of 15 diplomatic missions, including the EU, and the office of NATO’s civilian representative condemned the ongoing violence in Afghanistan and called for an urgent end to the Taliban’s ongoing military offensive.
The group of 15 countries, Australia, Canada, Czech Republic, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Korea, the Netherlands, Spain, Sweden, UK, and US said in a statement the ongoing violence thwarts efforts to arrive at a negotiated solution to the conflict and harms and displaces the civilian population.
“We condemn the continued targeted killings taking place throughout Afghanistan, the destruction of vital infrastructure, and threats, declarations, and other actions against the gains Afghans have made over the last twenty years,” the statement issued last week read.
