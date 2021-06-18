COVID-19
US locks down embassy in Kabul amid COVID-19 surge
The U.S. Embassy in Kabul, Afghanistan ordered a near-complete lockdown Thursday because of a massive spike in coronavirus cases among employees, reported Associated Press.
Already on uncertain footing due to the imminent withdrawal of American forces from the country, the embassy in Kabul ordered remaining staffers into virtual isolation to prevent the spread of COVID-19, which has already killed at least one person, sent 114 into quarantine and forced several people to be medically evacuated.
The embassy said in a notice to employees that almost all group activities, including work meetings and recreational gatherings, are banned because intensive care units at military medical facilities in Afghanistan are at full capacity and the number of cases has forced it to establish temporary COVID-19 wards to care for patients requiring oxygen.
It said the restrictions would remain in place until the chain of transmission is broken. Violators will be removed from the country on the next available flight. The notice said 95% of the cases involved people who have not been vaccinated or fully vaccinated against the virus and urged all staff to take advantage of available vaccines at the embassy.
“We must break the chain of transmission to protect one another and ensure the mission’s ability to carry out the nation’s business,” the acting U.S. ambassador, Ross Wilson, said in the notice. “Restrictions will continue until the chain of transmission is broken.”
“We are all in this together and rely on your cooperation during this difficult time,” he said. “We can only return to normal operations with the cooperation of everyone.”
The restrictions confine all personnel at the Kabul embassy to their living quarters except to get food alone or to exercise or relax outside by themselves. This requirement bans all sports and means personnel must stay at least 20 feet from others unless they are wearing a mask.
The announcement was distributed to journalists and others by the American Foreign Service Association, the union that represents U.S. diplomats.
“At a time when the U.S. military withdrawal is accelerating, attacks on Afghan and coalition forces are intensifying and the U.S. is seeking to establish a stable and positive presence in Afghanistan after the withdrawal, the damage to our national security and national interests is potentially grave,” the association said of the outbreak.
It also issued a call for the Biden administration to require all staffers at all U.S. embassies and consulates abroad to be vaccinated against COVID-19 as a condition of their employment.
The State Department acknowledged that Afghanistan is suffering an “intense third wave of COVID-19 cases” and that the embassy had “adjusted” operations to deal with an outbreak among employees for health and safety reason but declined to discuss specifics.
Spokesman Ned Price told reporters that vaccines are available to all staffers and encouraged, but said there was no current requirement to be vaccinated.
Staffing levels at the Kabul embassy have already been significantly reduced pending the completion of the withdrawal of U.S. and NATO forces from Afghanistan, which President Joe Biden has ordered to be complete by the 20th anniversary of the terrorist attacks on the United States on Sept. 11, 2001.
All personnel who had jobs that did not require their physical presence at the embassy had been sent to other locations to telework in April shortly after Biden’s announcement.
More than 100 die of COVID-19 in past 24 hours: MoPH
The Afghan Ministry of Public Health (MoPH) said on Thursday that they have recorded 2,313 new cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours across the country.
The Health Ministry said that 6,092 samples were tested in the mentioned time while the death toll was at 101.
Afghanistan has so far recorded 98,844 positive cases and 3,943 deaths from COVID-19.
With the increase of positive cases, demands for oxygen for COVID-19 patients has also increased.
This comes as the number of COVID-19 cases in Afghanistan has risen dramatically over the past few weeks, with hospitals struggling to deal with the rising number of cases in mostly all provinces across the country.
Kabul’s municipal bus service suspended due to COVID crisis
Kabul municipality on Thursday said it had suspended the municipal bus service until further notice due to the rapid spread of COVID-19 in the country.
Services will be suspended from Saturday, the municipality said.
“The city buses that operate in Kart-e-Naw and Ahmad Shah Baba Mina will be stopped from this Saturday to avoid the spread of coronavirus,” the municipality announced on its Facebook page.
The municipality stated that the service will resume once the infection rate levels out.
The municipality also called on all drivers to keep their passenger numbers low in vehicles and for all members of the public to adhere to health protocols including social distancing regulations and the wearing of masks.
This comes after the Ministry of Public Health on Wednesday reported 94 deaths from COVID-19 across the country.
However, analysts have stated that the official tally of COVID cases is far lower than the actual figures.
According to a World Health Organization report late last month, “limited public health resources, lack of people coming forward for testing, as well as the absence of a national death register” could mean that COVID-19 cases and related deaths are underreported in the country.
The report stated that as of 20 May, “only 434,506 tests have been conducted for a population of 40.4 million” since the start of the pandemic. This means that Afghanistan ranked 194 of 220 countries and territories on that day.
Afghanistan’s test-positivity rate of 15 percent also indicates “overall undertesting of potential cases,” said the report. Five days later, on 25 May, of the 3,489 tests conducted countrywide, 24.8 percent were positive, according to Worldometer.
Afghanistan records its highest daily death toll so far from COVID
The Ministry of Public Health on Sunday recorded 85 deaths from COVID-19 and registered another 1,597 new cases out of 4,587 people tested in the past 24 hours.
The record of 85 deaths in terms of daily coronavirus statistics in the country is unprecedented so far, the ministry said.
The previous highest recorded number was 38 – during the first wave.
Afghanistan is currently experiencing its third wave.
According to the ministry, another 471 patients have recovered during this 24 hour period.
The ministry said at the moment the total number of positive cases of COVID-19 in Afghanistan increased to 91,458.
Meanwhile the total deaths so far is 3,612 and 61,067 patients in total have recovered.
Doctors said the third wave of the virus in Afghanistan is affecting children, young people and the elderly, but the virus has claimed the lives of mostly elderly people.
Meanwhile, a shipment of 700,000 doses of vaccines arrived from China on Friday.
“Corona vaccine packages from China have so far been delivered to 13 provinces and will soon be sent to other provinces,” said Waheed Majroh, acting health minister.
Speaking at a press conference on Sunday, Marjoh said that the third wave of coronavirus is still spreading rapidly, and statistics from the last two weeks show that the number of positive cases and deaths caused by the virus has risen sharply.
“Closure of schools, universities, training courses, wedding halls, sports centers, swimming pools and other gathering places is effective in reducing the cases of coronavirus, but it takes one to two weeks to prove it,” Majroh added.
The ministry also said that the process of implementing the vaccine has begun in more than 13 provinces in the country.
The United Nations Mission in Afghanistan (UNMA) announced on Saturday that the European Union is also providing 480,000 doses of AstraZeneca vaccine to Afghanistan.
Meanwhile the acting minister announced on Saturday that a new oxygen generator facility has been activated at the Afghan-Japan hospital in Kabul.
Majroh said that in a day or two, 150 beds in this hospital will be connected to the central oxygen system.
