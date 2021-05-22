Connect with us

US lawmakers concerned Taliban may grab military gear after withdrawal

Ariana News

Published

1 hour ago

 on
(Last Updated On: May 22, 2021)

US Brigadier General Matthew Trollinger, deputy director of politico-military affairs for the Joint Staff, told Senate lawmakers during a hearing on Afghanistan that US military equipment could end up in the hands of Taliban fighters and terrorist groups.

When pressed for a guarantee that enemy fighters in the region won’t steal some of the abandoned and gifted military equipment, Trollinger said “there aren’t any guarantees.”

But officials said they are using the time left until the pullout is completed to minimize that threat, while doing as much as they can to leave Afghan partners with tools to continue the fight.

“We will be transferring facilities, some vehicles and other equipment that the Afghan national defense forces can utilize in their ongoing efforts to secure the country,” said Trollinger.

“We will be retrograding equipment that we’re able to bring back to bases and stations in the continental United States as well as elsewhere, and then we’ll be disposing of equipment that essentially is either obsolete, inoperable or legally we’re not able to transfer to Afghanistan.”

This comes amid concerns from a number of Senate Armed Services Committee members who questioned the security state of Afghanistan once the US has withdrawn from Afghanistan.

Earlier this week, CENTCOM officials said the drawdown is between 13 percent and 20 percent complete.

David Helvey, acting assistant secretary of defense for Indo-Pacific affairs, said military leaders are working closely to try and prevent logistics breakdowns with the Afghan security forces.

“We’re going to continue to maintain contact with our partners to determine what we can from outside the country, and maintain good situational awareness of their current capabilities,” he said.

“And we’re looking at any areas where they may be challenged and we may be able to help them.”

But he acknowledged that “corruption is a problem in Afghanistan” and that securing any functional equipment left behind will be a challenge.

Sonita Alizadeh awarded 2021 Freedom Prize

Ariana News

Published

17 hours ago

on

May 21, 2021

By

(Last Updated On: May 21, 2021)

Sonita Alizadeh, an Afghan rapper and international advocate to end the forced marriage, was awarded the 2021 Freedom Prize earlier this week.

She was chosen by 5,683 young people from 86 countries to receive an award of €25,000 to support her work.  

The Freedom Prize was organized by the Normandy for Peace Initiative in the Normandy Region of France.

The organization recognizes an inspiring young person between aged 15 t0 25 who is committed to an exemplary fight for freedom.

Sonita, 25, is the third Freedom Prize laureate, Normandy for Peace Initiative said in a statement.

Sonita Alizadeh was born during the Taliban regime in Afghanistan under the Taliban regime. 

“At the age of 9, her parents planned to sell her as a bride but because of the war, her family fled to Iran and the planned marriage fell through,” the statement said.

“In Teheran, an NGO provided her with access to education and a cleaning job. When Sonita stumbled upon a song by the rapper Eminem, it is a real breakthrough. She began writing to tell her story and to speak out against forced marriage and the plight of millions of children around the world,” the statement read 

Her first single, “Brides for Sale” garnered worldwide attention. 

Having moved to the United States, she is now a Human Rights major studying law at Bard College. She plans to become a lawyer and to return to her country to defend Afghan women and children.

About the Freedom Prize

The Freedom Prize is an educational initiative that aims to raise awareness of freedom, peace, and human rights, inspired by the values of the D-Day landings of June 6, 1944 in Normandy, France.  

The Freedom Prize invites young people aged 15 to 25 from France and around the world to choose an inspiring person or organization committed to an exemplary fight for freedom.   What makes the prize unique is that it involves young people at each stage: from the proposals submitted to the international panel of judges to the final selection of the winner. 

Organized by the Normandy for Peace Initiative, implemented with the International Institute of Human Rights and Peace, in partnership with the academic authorities of Normandy and the Canopé network, the Freedom Prize pays tribute to all those who have fought and continue to fight for this ideal.

Pakistan blast kills six, wounds 13 at pro-Palestinian rally

Ariana News

Published

18 hours ago

on

May 21, 2021

By

Photo credit Reuters
(Last Updated On: May 21, 2021)

A bomb blast killed six people on Friday at a pro-Palestinian rally in southwest Pakistan and wounded 13, including the leader of a hardline religious party that organized the event, police said, but there was no immediate claim of responsibility.

The motorcycle bomb exploded as people dispersed at the end of the rally held in the city of Chaman near the Afghan border in the province of Balochistan, the region’s police chief, Jafar Khan, told Reuters by telephone.

He added that the bombing also wounded Maulana Abdul Qadir Luni, a cleric, and leader of the religious party, which has a history of supporting Afghan Taliban militants.

The mineral-rich province bordering Iran and Afghanistan has long been convulsed by a nationalists’ insurgency seeking a greater share in the profits from the exploitation of regional resources.

Other operators included Islamist militants linked to the Afghan and local Taliban as well as the Islamic State group.

The province is home to the newly expanded Gwadar deepwater port, the centerpiece of a planned $65-billion investment in China’s Belt and Road Initiative economic corridor.

In April, a car bomb exploded in the parking area of a luxury hotel in the provincial headquarters of Quetta, killing four and wounding 11.

China’s envoy to Pakistan, who had been staying at the hotel, was away at the time, however.

Stoltenberg highlights NATO's future support to Afghanistan

Ariana News

Published

19 hours ago

on

May 21, 2021

By

(Last Updated On: May 21, 2021)

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said Friday the NATO will continue to support Afghanistan as the organization’s military presence is ending in the country.

In a meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron in Paris on Friday, Stoltenberg stated that NATO’s future support to Afghanistan “will have three main pillars.”

“As we end our military presence, we are opening a new chapter. NATO’s future support will have three main pillars,” he said.

Stoltenberg stated: “first, we plan to provide advice and capacity support to Afghan security institutions, as well as continued financial support to the Afghan security forces.”

Second, he went to say that NATO allies are planning to provide military education and training to the Afghan security forces outside Afghanistan, focusing on Special Operations Forces.

“And third, we are planning to fund the provision of services, including support for the functioning of Kabul airport,” NATO Secretary-General stated.

Stoltenberg noted that all this will enable NATO Allies and the broader international community to continue to help the Afghan people and contribute to the peace efforts.

This comes as the withdrawal of the international forces from Afghanistan begun early May.

The US Central Command (CENTCOM) said on Tuesday the retrograde is between 13 and 20 percent complete.

CENTCOM said in a statement it has withdrawn approximately 115 C-17 military cargo flight loads of material from Afghanistan and turned over more than 5,000 pieces of equipment to the Defense Logistics Agency for destruction.

The command also noted that they have turned over five facilities to the Afghan Ministry of Defense.

