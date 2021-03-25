Featured
US lawmaker claims Biden looking to keep counter-terrorism troops in Afghanistan
The Biden administration is reportedly looking to keep U.S. troops in Afghanistan past a May 1 deadline while exploring a deal in which the Taliban would allow a U.S. counter-terrorism force to remain as they confront their Islamic State foes, a top U.S. lawmaker said on Wednesday.
Reuters reported that House of Representatives Armed Services Committee Chairman Adam Smith’s comments provided new details of U.S. President Joe Biden’s possible decision on the exit plan.
Biden has not however made a decision yet on whether all troops will leave Afghanistan by the May 1 deadline.
In a press conference in Brussels on Monday, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken confirmed this and said he was at the NATO foreign ministers meeting (Tuesday and Wednesday) to listen, learn and consult with allies on the issue.
Biden did however say in a recent interview with NBC News that to meet the May 1 deadline would be “tough”.
The deadline is part of the deal signed in February last year between the US and the Taliban. A deal that Biden inherited from former president Donald Trump.
Meanwhile, speaking in an online Foreign Policy magazine forum this week, Smith said he spoke to national security adviser Jake Sullivan and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin about the withdrawal.
“I think there’s a general feeling that May 1 is too soon, just logistically,” he said. “We’ve got … closer to 3,500 troops in Afghanistan. Our allies have around 7,000.”
“You cannot pull out 10,000-plus troops in any sort of way in six weeks,” he said. He added the administration’s “job one” is talking to the Taliban about allowing the U.S.-led force to remain for a little longer, Reuters reported.
He noted the Taliban demand that all foreign troops leave. If that remains their position, he said, “I don’t see that we have much choice but to leave,” including counter-terrorism forces.
“What the Biden administration wants to do is negotiate past May 1 and then at least explore the option: has the Taliban changed their mind as they … are fighting ISIS (Daesh) almost as much as they are fighting the Afghan government,” Smith continued.
“Might their position change about a U.S. presence? I doubt it. But I think the administration is thinking it’s worth the conversation,” he said.
While the Taliban has been fighting Daesh in Afghanistan, experts say, Islamic State remains a serious threat.
The Taliban have indicated they will resume attacking foreign forces if Biden fails to meet the May 1 deadline, and some experts doubt they would allow any U.S. force to stay.
Male-dominated peace talks highlighted at UN Security Council
Shaharzad Akbar, Chairperson of the Afghan Independent Human Rights Commission, briefed the UN Security Council on Tuesday and warned that rushing the peace process could tip the balance and set off a full-scale civil war.
In her address, she also said the country’s peace talks remain dominated by a group of elite men, some of whom have themselves been responsible for perpetuating violence.
According to her, any settlement that excludes the wider public will almost certainly be short-lived and is unlikely to lead to lasting peace.
“Building peace takes more than a deal among elites,” she said, calling for a more inclusive national endeavour that ensures the participation of women, minorities, youth, civil society and the vibrant Afghan media, as well as victims.
She said a minimum of 30 percent of the participants in the peace talks should be women, and more steps are needed to achieve full gender balance in the future.
“At the recent conference in Moscow, I, like many Afghan women, was shocked and angered to see only one Afghan woman, Dr. Habiba Sarabi, in a room full of men discussing the future of my country,” she said.
She said Afghan women have fought for their human rights for many decades, and have made considerable progress in education, employment and political participation. They are experts everywhere, from the fields of politics to public administration, security, business, science and information technology.
Excluding or marginalizing them from the main discussions about the future of Afghanistan is not only unjust and unacceptable but unwise and unhelpful to a lasting peace, she said.
Emphasizing that Afghans are exhausted by war and yearn for peace, she underlined the urgent need to bring the population relief from relentless violence. The peace process must reflect the concerns and aspirations of all people, with citizens’ fundamental rights recognized and upheld — not violated or “bargained off”.
Peace in Afghanistan will contribute to peace in the region and the world, she stressed, welcoming the heightened role of the United Nations and the Security Council in that process.
As Council members took the floor, many pledged their unwavering support for the people of Afghanistan but some emphasized the need to ensure that the ongoing talks in Doha and elsewhere remain both Afghan-led and Afghan-owned, while stressing that no solution to the country’s problems can be imposed from the outside.
Several delegates also pointed to the potential imminent withdrawal of foreign forces from Afghanistan as a move that must be very carefully considered, as it may have serious security implications or risk reversing hard-won gains already achieved.
Targeted killings labelled War Crimes
The representative of Estonia declared: “With the violence and attacks on civilians, the need for humanitarian assistance and the COVID-19 pandemic, the conditions now in Afghanistan are looking worse than they have in a decade.”
It is particularly troubling to hear that the security situation in the country has deteriorated to its worst level since UNAMA’s inception, and the recent wave of deliberate attacks targeting civilians is indefensible, he said.
Emphasizing that such assassinations may be war crimes and that they must be investigated and perpetrators held to account, he said the increasing violence is also impeding the work of humanitarian actors at a time when nearly half the population of Afghanistan requires assistance.
Echoing other speakers’ calls for an immediate, permanent and comprehensive ceasefire, he went on to note that the soaring violence has contributed to diminished public confidence in the peace process.
The representative of Norway said her country’s four overarching priorities in the Council — peace diplomacy, the equal participation of women, the protection of civilians, and climate change and security — are all highly relevant to Afghanistan, and she intends to bring these issues to the forefront.
Welcoming initiatives towards securing international support for the Afghan peace process, including the recent meeting in Moscow and the upcoming meeting in Turkey, she said these initiatives must complement and build on the Doha talks.
She also said the full, equal and meaningful participation of women is also essential, not only at the negotiating table but in every room where decisions about the future of Afghanistan are being made.
The representative of Niger said attacks and other acts of intimidation against civilians should not be used as a means of pressure to obtain concessions from the other party in the negotiations. He said any good negotiated solution must include the protection of constitutional rights of Afghan women and youth.
He also stressed the need to address the question of disarmament, demobilization and reintegration of ex-combatants, as well as security sector reform.
The representative of Vietnam urged all parties to fully respect international humanitarian law and allow unhindered humanitarian services, while also calling for stronger efforts to combat the threats of terrorism, drug trafficking and crime.
The representative of Tunisia expressed regret that the negotiations taking place in Doha have not yet brought about the expected results and said all parties must abide by their responsibilities under international law and protect civilians.
He called on the Taliban in particular to end its attacks, honour its counter-terrorism commitments and engage with the government.
He agreed with other speakers that violence must end in order for Afghans to regain confidence in the peace process and that women must be fully and meaningfully included in all aspects of those negotiations.
The representative of France said the full, active and effective participation of women in all formats of the peace process is essential for its long-term success and said peace will not be sustainable as long as drug trafficking continues to gain ground.
The representative of Kenya expressed grave concern that terrorism persists in Afghanistan as a means for political ends, and urged all parties to cease hostilities while welcoming regional and international efforts to support the peace process. He said women remain underrepresented in key bodies, including both negotiating teams, as well as the High Council for National Reconciliation.
Other Council Members also emphasized the need to end the violence and for women to have a greater role in the peacemaking process.
The representative of India said that an immediate and comprehensive ceasefire in Afghanistan is “the need of the hour”, while the representative of Russia stated there is a need to consolidate all international and regional efforts and new initiatives must be carefully contemplated.
Mexico’s representative of Mexico meanwhile expressed concern that women remain underrepresented at all levels of decision-making.
It is notable that out of 46 members of the newly created Afghan Commission on Women’s Affairs, only nine are females, he said.
Women must be fully and meaningfully included and their voices must be heard, he added.
The representative of Ireland also voiced concern over the low levels of female representation at last week’s meetings in Moscow, and shared the opinion expressed there by the sole female delegate, Habiba Sarabi, that “51 per cent of people should not be ignored”.
The representative of the United States, Council President for March, speaking in her national capacity, said for peace agreements to be durable and just, the universal human rights of all, including women and minorities, must be respected.
It is also critical to do more to support women and girls in Afghanistan. Violence was meant to silence.
“I will not be silent,” she said, adding that Afghan women will not be either. Their strong voices must be included in discussions on their future.
Mohib claims continued foreign financial support needed to sustain ANDSF
Afghan National Security Advisor Hamdullah Mohib said Tuesday all special forces from the army, police, and NDS, have been brought together under one command in preparation for US and NATO troops withdrawal.
In a conversation with the Hudson Institute’s Director for South and Central Asia Husain Haqqani, Mohib said these troops are highly trained and have already been effective against Daesh, al-Qaeda and Taliban.
US and NATO have built these units up and trained them and they are dedicated to defending their people against terrorism, he said.
These are forces that have been trained by the best, he said adding that they currently carry out almost 97 percent of offenses in the country.
He also pointed out that this winter has “been the bloodiest of all”. Taliban changed tactics and continued their violence across the country and the ANDSF has been solely responsible for the country’s protection. Occasionally help was sought from the US for air support, he said
“If we are not prepared for war, we cannot make peace,” he said.
According to him, the ANDSF has kept up its momentum and can hold its own but government cannot sustain the security forces financially on their own. He says they have discussed this with the new US administration to support them and to provide technical assistance for a longer period.
Mohib explained the Republic system represents a wide range of parties and groups – something the Taliban cannot accommodate. He said if the interests of some of these groups aren’t represented they could become an insurgent group
Mohib stated that the Taliban has not changed since they were in power 20 years ago but said it appears as if the Taliban is having problems “inspiring” its fighters. Many Taliban don’t believe in this war anymore, he said adding that this comes after countries and Ulemas have said there is no legitimacy to the war.
“We are seeing a weakening Taliban rank-and-file”, he said adding that the ANDSF continues to show its strength despite the increased level of violence by the Taliban.
Mohib stated that the ANDSF is capable of defending its country against an insurgency and terrorism and counter narcotics “should it have continued financial support.”
On the issue of a financial commitment Mohib said combat troops in Afghanistan are involved in counter-terrorism operations and propose that if they withdraw these troops, the current support, about $5 million dollars, should be channeled through the ANDSF.
This he said would be used to counter terrorism, counter insurgency and counter narcotics.
According to Mohib, the Afghan Republic’s negotiating team has said they don’t see any change in the Taliban since it was in power.
“We are yet to see the change in Taliban’s posture, in Taliban’s opinion, and in Taliban’s policies that we all hoped had come.”
“We don’t know what that changed Taliban looks like yet because we haven’t seen a change,” Mohib said.
He also said the people “fear the Taliban” adding that the Taliban is not the only reality of the country, but just a “part of reality”.
The Afghan negotiating team has engaged Taliban with consistency and urgency including on a ceasefire but stated the Taliban has turned out to be “underwhelming” at the talks tables and have “dragged their feet” and sometimes avoided negotiations.
But Mohib said government is pursuing all avenues for peace and will not be the first one to pull out of talks.
The Afghan government remains open to any initiative that will bring Afghanistan closer to peace – this includes initiatives such as the Turkey summit, Mohib said
According to him, the Afghan government would also be open to a power-sharing deal with the Taliban but that the issue lies with the “differences of opinion” between the Republic and the Taliban. He said such a deal on its own would be “easy” but with different ideologies sealing a power-sharing deal alone would not solve what the people want – a stable government with a system that answers to their needs.
In Nawroz message, Ghani calls on Taliban to stop killing Afghans
Afghan President Ashraf Ghani called on the Taliban to stop killing Afghans and not to let “strangers” manipulate them.
Speaking at an event to mark the New Persian Year, Nawroz, at the Presidential Palace on Sunday, Ghani said the conflict carried out by the Taliban is not legitimate.
“The Taliban have no legitimacy for this war. They are [Taliban] proud that they did not attack the foreign forces, but who gave them the legitimacy to kill their Afghan brothers? It is enough and don’t be the hand tool of strangers,” Ghani said.
Ghani also said that Afghanistan’s foreign policy focuses on the long-term interests of the country.
“Our foreign policy has one principle and that is Afghanistan’s lasting interests, Afghanistan has neither a lasting friend nor a lasting enemy,” Ghani said.
Ghani also said the New Year, 1400, would be a year of digitization for Afghanistan.
“Today is a happy day that in the shortest time all our civilian salaries and air and defense will be electronic and will be done by phone,” Ghani said.
“Distribution of electronic IDs distributions has surpassed three million, and Afghanistan will see a major digital boom this year,” Ghani added.
He also said there are still concerns around drought in the country and he called on parliament members to prioritize the country’s water management projects this year.
“Our water everywhere which is our dignity will be managed in Afghanistan,” Ghani said.
Ghani stated that major economic projects are underway and Afghans have the capacity to become self-reliant.
Ghani also hoped that this New Year, Afghan children will start school without security threats
“We will achieve peace; a peace that ends bloodshed in the country and a peace with justice,” Ghani said.
Ghani’s comments come just hours after reports emerged that Ghani said he will attend the planned peace summit in Istanbul next month on condition that the Taliban leader Hibatullah Akhundzada also attends.
