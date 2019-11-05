US: Islamabad ‘Did Not Restrict’ Taliban Activities in Pakistan

(Last Updated On: November 5, 2019)

The U.S. State Department said in a recent report that Islamabad pledged support for political reconciliation between the Afghan government and Taliban, but did not restrict the Taliban or the Haqqani network from operating in Pakistan and threatening U.S. and Afghan forces in Afghanistan.

The annual terror report, released on Friday last week, said Pakistan has also failed to significantly limit terrorist groups such as Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and Jaish-e-Mohammad from “Raising money, recruiting, and training in Pakistan.”

In addition, the report said the Iran-backed Al-Qaeda Network is sending money and fighters to battlefields in Syria and Afghanistan.

“If the U.S. really want to deny Tehran, Islamabad, [New] Delhi, Beijing and Moscow from sending fighters to Afghanistan, it can prevent it,” said Afghan lawmaker Ramazan Bashardost.

“Pakistan, Iran and the United States are involved in all affairs of Afghanistan,” said Afghan Senator Amandullah Azimi.

On Tuesday, the Spokesman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said the U.S. terror report confirms Pakistan’s support from insurgent groups in Afghanistan.