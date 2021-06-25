Latest News
US is assessing whether Taliban is serious about peace: Blinken
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Friday Washington was assessing whether the Taliban was serious about ending the conflict in Afghanistan, and that trying to take back the country by force was not consistent with peace efforts.
Blinken, who was visiting Paris, acknowledged attacks on Afghan security forces were increasing before planned talks in Washington between President Joe Biden, Afghan President Ashraf Ghani and Ghani’s former political opponent, Abdullah Abdullah.
The peace process has stalled as Afghan security forces battle a Taliban spring offensive that threatens several provincial capitals. Ethnic militias has been mobilized to help government troops.
“We are looking very carefully at the security on the ground in Afghanistan and we’re also looking very hard at whether the Taliban is, at all, serious about a peaceful resolution of the conflict,” Blinken told a joint news conference with France’s foreign minister.
“But actions that would try take the country by force are, of course, totally inconsistent with finding a peaceful resolution.”
Biden decided in April to withdraw all U.S. troops before Sept. 11. Since then, fighting between U.S.-backed Afghan forces and the Taliban has surged.
The Pentagon estimates the Taliban now control 81 of Afghanistan’s 419 district centers.
The U.S. military has completed more than half its withdrawal from Afghanistan and is set to finish within weeks. Officials say between 600 and 700 U.S. troops are likely to remain to help provide security for diplomats.
It is unclear how Afghan security forces will perform after U.S. troops depart.
In May, U.S. intelligence analysts released an assessment that the Taliban “would roll back much” of the progress made in Afghan women’s rights if the radical Islamist group regained national power.
Latest News
Defense Secretary reaffirms US commitment to Afghanistan
The US has reiterated its commitment to continuing to provide critical security assistance to the Afghan forces amid escalating Taliban violence in the country.
US Defense Secretary Lloyd J. Austin in a meeting with Afghan President Ashraf Ghani in Washington stated: “The United States remains committed to continuing to provide critical security assistance to the Afghan National Defense and Security Forces (ANDSF).”
This comes as the US speeds up its withdrawal of forces from Afghanistan, aimed at ending the country’s longest war.
“We will make the transition or new relationship with Afghanistan and the Afghan forces one that continues to help you meet your responsibilities to your citizens,” Austin told Ghani.
“We remain partners with the Afghan government and the Afghan military and we will continue to work toward our common goals in new and different ways,” he stressed.
President Ghani and Abdullah Abdullah, Chairman of the High Council for National Reconciliation, Vice President Amrullah Saleh, National Security Adviser Hamdullah Mohib, and a number of Afghan officials are visiting Washington in an official invitation by US President Joe Biden.
Ghani has met with a number of US officials including US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Friday.
“The decision of President Biden has been a strategic decision,” Ghani told reporters during his visit to the US Capitol.
“We respect that decision in dealing with the new chapter of our friendship, our strategic relationship and our people to people relationship and government to government relationship,” Ghani said.
Ghani emphasized for the need of US assistance to the Afghan government and the people of Afghanistan after withdrawal of international forces from Afghanistan.
“I looking very much forward to discussion of detail in your assistance today in the humanitarian area for the people of Afghanistan who are facing the challenges of COVID-19 the third wave, a drought, and displacement because of the brutal attacks of the Taliban will be essential,” Ghani said.
Latest News
Afghan forces retake seven districts: Military
The Afghan forces have regained control of seven districts in the last 24 hours amid a surge in Taliban offensives across the country.
The Afghan military said Friday that the Afghan forces have recaptured the Mizaka, Ahmadabad, and Sayed Karam districts in Paktia; Andkhoi and Khan Charbagh in Faryab; and Khinjan and Dushi districts of Baghlan.
This comes as Taliban attacks have dramatically increased across the country. The militants have seized control of dozens of districts since May 1.
In a recent development, the insurgents captured the Duleena district in Ghor; the Guzra-a-Noor, and Khost districts on Baghlan; and a base of border police in southern parts of the country in the last 24 hours.
Meanwhile, thousands of people across the country have taken up weapons to fight against the Taliban alongside the Afghan National Security and Defense Forces (ANSDF).
Latest News
Biden says Afghan interpreters who “risked their lives” for US troops won’t be left behind
U.S. President Joe Biden on Thursday (June 24) said Afghan interpreters who aided American troops during the 20-year-long war would not be abandoned to their fate when the United States and its allies complete their withdrawal from that nation.
The United States is planning to evacuate a group of vulnerable Afghan interpreters before the U.S. military completes its withdrawal from Afghanistan so they can wrap up their visa applications from safety, U.S. officials said.
The evacuation of the at-risk Afghans will include their family members for a total of as many as 50,000 people, a senior Republican lawmaker told Reuters.
The decision by President Joe Biden’s administration risks inflaming a sense of crisis in Afghanistan, just a day before Biden meets Afghan President Ashraf Ghani for talks in Washington aimed at projecting a sense of partnership despite the U.S. military exit.
Responding to questions after a White House speech, Biden said, “Those who helped us are not going to be left behind … They’re welcome here just like anyone else who risked their lives to help us.”
His meeting with Ghani comes as Taliban insurgents press a major offensive in Afghanistan, triggering growing concern in Congress.
