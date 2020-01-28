US investigating Ghazni plane crash: Officials

(Last Updated On: January 28, 2020)

The US security officials underlined that investigations are underway on the US plane type E-11A crash in Ghazni.

Experts say, if it turns out that the plane was shot down, the war will enter a serious phase.

The Taliban claimed Monday that a special US-security plane was brought down in Deh Yak village of Ghazni.

The US plane crashed on Monday in Deh Yak district of Ghazni, and so far there are no significant details of passengers.

The Taliban said that the plane was brought down, however, the spokesperson for the Afghan-based US security forces said that the plane was a US-security property, but there is no clue that the plane was shot down.

Sonny Leggett, the spokesperson for the US security forces in Afghanistan tweeted, “A US Bombardier E-11A crashed today in Ghazni province, Afghanistan. While the cause of the crash is under investigation, there are no indications the crash was caused by enemy fire. We will provide additional information as it becomes available.”

Some experts underscore that unless the black-box of the plane is retrieved, the cause of crash won’t be understood.

Abdul Wahab Wardak, former head of the Afghan air forces said, “The E-11A plane has two engines, and it does not fly low altitudes. If the black-box is not retrieved, nothing will be certain about the cause of the crash.”

It is noteworthy that military and political experts are concerned about the war in Afghanistan. They believe that if the plane’s ‘shot down’ is confirmed, the war of Afghanistan will get serious.

Jawid Kohistani, a military expert said, “In the recent week, many planes have crashed in the provinces, and there is no clue whether they were shot by rockets or crashed because of technical issues. If the plane was brought down by the enemy, the war will get serious.”

This comes as the US and the Taliban are reportedly getting closer to a peace agreement in Qatar. The main dilemma is whether the downing of a plane will terminate the peace talks inconclusively?

As per the US forces’ announcement, the crashed plane was situated in the southern Kandahar airport. Reportedly, the plane used to fly in Afghan territory to send and receive messages during battles.