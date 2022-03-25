World
US imposes sanctions targeting North Korea’s missile program
The United States has imposed sanctions on two Russian companies and a North Korean entity for transferring sensitive items to North Korea’s missile program, the US State Department said on Thursday.
It named the Russian entities as the Ardis Group of Companies LLC (Ardis Group) and PFK Profpodshipnik LLC. The North Korean entity targeted for sanctions was named as the Second Academy of Natural Science Foreign Affairs Bureau, Reuters reported.
In addition, Russian national Igor Aleksandrovich Michurin and North Korean national Ri Sung Chol were also sanctioned, the State Department said.
The sanctions announcement came on the same day North Korea said it tested a new, powerful type of intercontinental ballistic missile.
“These measures are part of our ongoing efforts to impede the DPRK’s ability to advance its missile program and they highlight the negative role Russia plays on the world stage as a proliferator to programs of concern,” State Department spokesman Ned Price said in a statement, referring to North Korea by the initials of its official name.
The United States also sanctioned Zhengzhou Nanbei Instrument Equipment Co Ltd for supplying Syria with equipment controlled by a chemical and biological weapons nonproliferation regime known as the Australia Group.
World
Erdogan says Turkey’s position on procurement of Russian S-400s unchanged
Turkey’s position on its acquisition of Russian S-400 missile defence systems is unchanged and the matter is a “done deal”, Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan was cited as saying on Friday, adding talks with Washington on new F-16 jets and kits were going well.
The United States imposed sanctions on NATO member Turkey’s defence industry in December 2020 over the S-400s and expelled Ankara from the F-35 stealth fighter jet programme, where it was a manufacturer and buyer. Ankara says the moves are unjust, Reuters reported..
Broadcaster Haberturk cited Erdogan as telling reporters on a return flight from a NATO summit in Brussels that he hoped positive talks on purchasing new F-16 jets and modernisation kits from Washington would yield results soon.
He also dismissed reports that U.S. officials had informally raised with Turkey the unlikely possibility of sending the S-400 systems to Ukraine amid Russia’s invasion, saying “all they do is cause commotion” in reference to Washington.
Erdogan said he also discussed the possibility of buying SAMP-T missile defence systems from the Franco-Italian Eurosam consortium with French President Emmanuel Macron and Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi at the summit.
World
Four Pakistani soldiers killed in militant attack, military says
At least four Pakistani soldiers were killed in an attack by militants in northwestern Pakistan near the border with Afghanistan early on Thursday, the military said.
The Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) claimed responsibility for the attack, Reuters reported.
The militants tried to infiltrate Pakistan from Afghanistan in Hassan Khel area of North Waziristan district, Pakistani troops responded and foiled the attempt, the army said.
“Four soldiers were killed during the intense exchange of fire with the militants,” the military’s media wing said in a statement on Thursday night.
Militants also suffered heavy casualties, the statement said, quoting intelligence reports, but independent confirmation was not immediately possible because the districts along the mountainous Afghan border are off limits to journalists and human rights organisations.
Last month, at least five Pakistani soldiers were killed at a border post in northwestern Kurram district in a cross-border militant attack from Afghanistan.
World
NATO leaders meet in Brussels to tackle Russian ‘barbarism’
Leaders participating in talks at NATO arrived at the headquarters in Brussels on Thursday (March 24) and are set to warn Russian President Vladimir Putin that his country will pay “ruinous” costs for invading Ukraine.
The unprecedented one-day trio of NATO, G7 and EU summits will be attended by U.S. President Joe Biden.
The hectic day of summitry to maintain Western unity will kick off at NATO headquarters in Brussels, where the transatlantic defence alliance’s leaders will agree to ramp up military forces on Europe’s eastern flank.
Alarmed by the prospect that Russia might escalate the war with its neighbour after a grinding month-long conflict, the 30 nations of NATO will also agree to send Kyiv equipment to defend against biological, chemical and nuclear attacks.
“Nobody can feel safe now. Maybe it will be Poland, maybe it will be Baltic states but nobody in Europe, even those countries which are distant from the direct border with Russia, even those countries, are not safe today,” Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda told reporters, as he arrived for the NATO summit.
The resolve to punish Moscow with massive sanctions will be underlined by an emergency meeting of the G7 advanced economies.
Then, with a summit of the 27-nation European Union, countries representing more than half of the world’s gross domestic product will have met in one day.
