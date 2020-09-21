Featured
US imposes sanctions on Iran’s Defense Ministry
The United States on Monday slapped new sanctions on the Iranian defense ministry and others involved in Iran’s nuclear and weapons program to support its assertion that all UN sanctions against Tehran are now restored.
The move, disputed by key European allies as well as US adversaries such as Russia and China, was announced on Monday evening by Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.
Pompeo also told reporters the United States put new sanctions on Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, who has deepened ties between Caracas and Tehran, Reuters reported.
Earlier Monday, Iranian oil minister Bijan Zanganeh said that the United States was waging a war against Iran by imposing sanctions on the Islamic Republic’s crude exports.
“Today Iran is still fighting a war. America has waged a war against Iran with no blood,” Zanganeh was quoted as saying by the oil ministry’s news agency SHANA.
“No matter who you are, if you violate the UN arms embargo on Iran, you risk sanctions,” Pompeo said.
Featured
Trump’s former NSA says Afghan peace talks are ‘doomed to fail’
President Donald Trump’s former national security adviser HR McMaster said on Monday intra-Afghan negotiations are doomed to end in failure and warned the risk of another 9/11 type attack in the US was “very high”.
Speaking to USA TODAY following the launch of his new book “Battlegrounds: The Fight to Defend the Free World”, McMaster expressed concern about a “destructive cycle” in American politics that has weakened the country.
In his book, he offers a thoughtful critique of US foreign policy and an assessment of Trump’s approach to North Korea, Afghanistan and other global hotspots.
McMaster makes it clear he disagreed with some of Trump’s decisions, such as negotiating with the Taliban, which, he told USA TODAY, was based on a “fantasy” and “wishful thinking” that the militant group would renounce its ties to al-Qaeda, which orchestrated the 9/11 attacks.
In February, the US signed a deal with the Taliban agreeing to a troop withdrawal from Afghanistan. In exchange, the Taliban agreed to break ties with al-Qaeda.
But McMaster said the US deal will simply allow the Taliban to expand its territory and establish an Islamic caliphate and a terrorist training ground.
He also ridiculed the idea of a power-sharing agreement between the Afghan government and the Taliban and said it will pave the way for the Taliban to reimpose its repressive laws on the Afghan people – particularly women.
“What (does) power-sharing with the Taliban look like?” he asked. “Does that look like … every other girls’ school bulldozed? Or does it look like mass executions in the soccer stadium every other Saturday?”
” … We’ve created this idea that the Taliban can be partners for peace when in fact, they’re determined to establish an Islamic caliphate in Afghanistan and to use that Islamic caliphate as a base for expansion,” McMaster said.
USA TODAY reported McMaster predicts the peace talks effort will result in failure and leave the US increasingly vulnerable – not just to al-Qaeda but to ISIS (Daesh) and other anti-American terrorist groups.
The threat is wider now, he said, and those groups are more capable.
In the book, he recounts Trump’s off-handed comment about the war in Afghanistan. “I could win that war in a week. I just don’t want to kill 10 million people.”
McMaster says that created a misunderstanding about the conflict and “cheapened” the sacrifices made by both American and Afghan soldiers who lost their lives in the war.
The USA TODAY interview follows last week’s discussion with CBS News, where the retired lieutenant general, who left the White House in March 2018, claimed that Trump with his new policy is “partnering with the Taliban against the Afghan government.”
“I think what [Trump] did with this new policy, is he, in effect, is partnering with the Taliban against, in many ways, the Afghan government. And so, I think that it’s an unwise policy. And I think what we require in Afghanistan is a sustained commitment to help the Afghan government,” McMaster told CBS.
Featured
Rescue workers search for survivors after Mumbai building collapses
Indian officials confirmed late Monday that at least 10 people died in a building collapse earlier in the day.
The four-story residential building, on the outskirts of Mumbai, collapsed in the early hours of Monday morning while people were asleep.
Search and rescue teams are still working to find survivors trapped in the rubble.
During the June-September monsoon season, when heavy rains weaken the foundations of buildings that are poorly constructed or old, India experiences frequent structure collapses.
Featured
Violence intensifies across the country, despite peace talks
Clashes have intensified between the Afghanistan National Defense and Security Forces (ANDSF) and Taliban militants in 14 provinces in the past ten days – inflicting heavy casualties on both sides.
Government sources said clashes have been recorded in 33 districts in total and that at least 30 members of the ANDSF and 401 Taliban insurgents have been killed in the skirmishes.
In addition, 126 ANDSF members and 114 militants have been wounded.
Officials said in the past 24 hours, 25 policemen were killed in an Taliban ambush in Uruzgan, 19 Afghan forces were killed in Maidan Wardak, 15 policemen were killed in an explosion at an outpost in Maroof district of Kandahar, six policemen were killed in Tagab district of Kapisa, and nine security personnel were killed in Kunduz.
Sources said the Taliban has over the past 10 days increased attacks against government forces in Maidan Wardak, Ghazni, Logar, Nangarhar, Laghman, Kunar, Kandahar, Kunduz, Takhar, Baghlan, Badakhshan, Balkh, Helmand and Uruzgan provinces.
Details of civilian casualties were not however released.
Concerns continue to rise regarding the escalation in violence, with global leaders calling for a humanitarian ceasefire.
On Monday, US peace envoy Zalmay Khalilzad voiced his concern and called for an immediate reduction in violence.
In a post on Twitter, Khalilzad said: “Over the last few days, there has been a clear rise in violence in Afghanistan.
“This escalation is regrettable as Afghans, including many civilians, are losing their lives.
“Given the recent start of Afghanistan Peace Negotiations, it is imperative all sides reduce violence significantly,” he said.
This comes as Afghan negotiators and the Taliban’s talks team discuss intra-Afghan negotiations in Doha.
However, a marked increase in violence has been evident over the past ten days – specifically since the start of the peace talks.
Citing UN figures, EU Special Envoy for Afghanistan Roland Kobia said on Friday violence in Afghanistan in the last five weeks has been “the highest in the last five years”.
