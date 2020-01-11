US imposes new sanctions at Iran’s economy & senior leaders

(Last Updated On: January 11, 2020)

The United States imposed new sanctions on the Islamic Republic’s metals and some senior leaders, Friday, after Tehran’s attack on Iraqi-based US troops.

According to US Treasury Department, the sanctions are aimed at Iran’s steel industry, eight senior officials and other sectors, namely, construction, manufacturing, textiles, and mining.

The sanctions are meant to force Iranian leaders into negotiations for a new nuclear agreement. Pompeo said at the White House, “We want Iran to simply behave like a normal nation”.

Although these sanctions severely damage Iran’s nation, both economically and politically, Tehran has declined Washington’s propositions.

After Iran hit two American military bases in Iraq, Trump tried to lower tensions with Iran by not striking back; however, he threatened Iran with “immediate” sanctions.

Source: Bloomberg

