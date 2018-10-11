US House Speaker Visits Afghan Special Operations Corps in Kabul

(Last Updated On: October 11, 2018)

Paul Ryan Speaker of the United States House of Representatives on Wednesday visited the Afghan Special Operations Corps in Kabul.

According to a statement released by the Special Operations Corps, Ryan met with Major General Bismillah Waziri, the top commander of the Special Forces at the headquarter of the Corps.

The two sides have discussed security issues, especially the security of the upcoming parliamentary elections.

The statement further added that the U.S. official praised the achievements of the Afghan Special Forces and said that the U.S. will continue to support Afghanistan in various sectors, especially in the fight against terrorism.

Meanwhile, the Presidential palace also announced that President Ashraf Ghani has met with Mr. Ryan and discussed Afghan peace process, the positive impact of the U.S. South Asia Strategy, reforms in the security sector and the upcoming parliamentary and presidential elections.