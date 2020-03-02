US House Speaker Pelosi calls for women’s role in Afghan peace talks

(Last Updated On: March 2, 2020)

Nancy Pelosi, Speaker of the US House of Representatives, said that she is cautiously optimistic about the US-Taliban agreement that could lead to the drawdown of the US troops from Afghanistan.

In a statement released on Sunday, Pelosi said yet many significant additional steps – including the start of intra-Afghan dialogue – remain to achieve comprehensive and enduring peace in the war-weary country, stressing the Afghan women must be at the negotiating table and that their voices must be heard.

“These steps include the start of critical intra-Afghan negotiations between Afghan political leaders, the Taliban and civil society to advance a political settlement and permanent, sustainable ceasefire agreement,” Pelosi said.

Meanwhile, Pelosi stressed the participation of Afghan women in the Peace talks with the Taliban, saying “their voices must be heard.”

“The participation of women in the peace process is critical for the security, economy, and governance of Afghanistan,” said Pelosi.

She said that all achievements gained by Afghan women of the last two decades must be safeguarded.

“We cannot afford to turn back from or lose ground on the important advancements made by and for women and girls in Afghanistan,” she underscored.

The United States Congress continues to stand by the people of Afghanistan in our shared mission to advance a future of security, stability, peace, and prosperity for all in the country and region, Pelosi noted.

It comes as, on Saturday, the US and Taliban sign an agreement in which US troops reduction in the first 135 days of the deal is highlighted.