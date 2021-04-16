Connect with us

Latest News

US has ability to keep eye on any resurgence of al Qaeda in Afghanistan: Reuters

Ariana News

Published

8 hours ago

 on
(Last Updated On: April 16, 2021)

The White House on Thursday said that the United States has the ability to keep an eye on any resurgence of al Qaeda in Afghanistan without keeping a military footprint there a day after U.S. President Joe Biden said that he was pulling out U.S. forces after nearly 20 years of war.

“We believe we have the means to keep our eye on any terrorist threats or any sign of al Qaeda’s resurgence without having a persistent footprint on the ground,” White House press secretary Jen Psaki told reporters, quoted by Reuters.

This comes as US President Joe Biden on Wednesday night officially confirmed that American troops withdrawal from Afghanistan will start on May 1.

He said the withdrawal process would be finished by September 11 – the anniversary of the 9/11 attack on the United States.

Biden said: “It is time to end America’s longest war. It is time for American troops to come home from Afghanistan.”

He said the US will begin its withdrawal on May and that it will not be a “hasty rush to the exit.”

He stated that if the Taliban attacks, the US will defend itself and partners with “all the tools at our disposal.”

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Advertisement

Latest News

With flagship electric car, Mercedes takes fight to Tesla

Ariana News

Published

23 mins ago

on

April 16, 2021

By

Reuters
(Last Updated On: April 16, 2021)

Daimler AG, a German multinational automotive corporation, Thursday unveiled the electric “sibling” of its flagship Mercedes-Benz S-Class luxury sedan, taking the fight to market-leader Tesla Inc in the battle for market share as electric car sales take off.

The EQS is the first in a family of Mercedes-Benz cars built on a dedicated electric vehicle platform built from the ground up. It will go on sale in Europe and the United States in August, then in China in January.

Sales of electric and plug-in hybrid cars in the European Union almost trebled to over 1 million vehicles last year, accounting for more than 10% of overall sales.

“We set the bar very high,” with this car, Daimler Chief Executive Ola Källenius told reporters. “Customers in this segment expect a blend of hi-tech innovation and modern luxury… and that’s what we’re trying to achieve with the EQS.”

Daimler has not revealed pricing yet for the EQS, saying that will come in the summer closer to the launch date.

In interviews and conference calls on Thursday Källenius

avoided making any comparisons with Tesla, whose market cap of more than $700 billion dwarfs all other carmakers.

But with a range of up to 770 kilometers (478 miles) and a new display screen that will cover almost the entire dashboard – an optional feature – analysts see an effort to seize the initiative from Tesla, which had a head start over other carmakers and boasted a longer battery range and hallmark touchscreen infotainment system.

In a client note earlier this week, Deutsche Bank referred to the EQS as “Mercedes’ Tesla fighter” and said the car “will likely set the benchmark in terms of technical features, as well as design and quality,” for both traditional carmakers and newer entrants like Tesla.

Källenius said he expects more than 50% of customers will pay extra to get the display screen, which Mercedes-Benz unveiled in January.

At 56 inches (142 cm) the new “Hyperscreen” – which in width dwarfs Tesla’s vaunted 17-inch screen – will also feature in Mercedes-Benz’s other new electric models.

Källenius said the company would not provide forecasts for how many EQS models it aims to sell, or what sort of profit margins he expected the vehicle to generate.

But he said he had high expectations for the Chinese market, where there is “tremendous demand” for the traditional combustion engine S-Class model.

Daimler now joins rival Volkswagen AG with a dedicated electric platform. BMW will launch a dedicated platform in 2025.

Mercedes sales chief Britta Seeger said the launch of the EQS coincides with demand for electric vehicles that is growing faster than company executives once forecast.

“We thought by 2030 that half of our sales will be electric vehicles” and plug-in hybrid vehicles, Seeger said during a conference call. “What we currently see… is a stronger request of customers for EVs. We are even more positive that this jump can be a little bit faster.”

Continue Reading

Latest News

Iran’s Zarif says Taliban has to change based on democratic ways

Ariana News

Published

1 hour ago

on

April 16, 2021

By

(Last Updated On: April 16, 2021)

Iran’s Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said Friday that the Taliban has to “change based on democratic ways.” 

Addressing Raisina 2021 conference virtually, Zarif stated: “If they (Taliban) want to go back to their 90s ideology, it will be impossible, as there is a new and different Afghanistan today.”

Zarif’s remarks come a day after US President Joe Biden and NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg announced a full withdrawal of all foreign troops starting May 1.

According to them, all troops will be out of Afghanistan by September 11 – the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attack on the United States.

Zarif stated that the US withdrawal from Afghanistan is a positive move. He also called on the Taliban to reduce violence as the US prepares to leave Afghanistan. 

“The Taliban should not use this opportunity to increase their violence. They should understand that the people of Afghanistan have had enough violence,” Zarif said.

“It is important for all Afghans to agree on what they want and then work on the details on how to create it. Regional countries should help Afghanistan create that picture, a democratic government, balanced ethnic representation, and a strong economy,” he added.

“The role of Civil Society in Afghanistan today is not comparable to 2001 or the 1990s. While there are problems that remain in the country, we need to preserve what has been achieved in Afghanistan and ensure its continuity,” Zarif noted.

Meanwhile, Afghanistan National Security Adviser (NSA) Hamdullah Mohib at the event stated: “Everyone can be represented in the democratic republic of Afghanistan. The Taliban cannot believe that they will be able to force themselves on the people,” Mohib said.

He stated that democracy is what brings Afghans all together and provides an opportunity for a pluralistic society to function.

“The peace process must include all the different groups of the Taliban. No group or faction should or can be excluded,” Mohib said.

Referring to the US and NATO’s decision for a full withdrawal from Afghanistan, Mohib stated that the Afghan security forces are capable to defend their countries.

He said Biden’s withdrawal plan is a great opportunity for the Afghans to take control of the security situation in the country.

“Afghanistan does not need US combat troops on the ground, it needs support for its armed forces,” Mohib said.

“The Taliban had a great opportunity after the Doha agreement to be more tolerant and take it as an opportunity to lead their group forward. However, they began a narrative of victory, which was false and arrogant,” Mohib stated.

“It’s time for the Taliban to make peace with the Afghan government and become part of the mainstream Afghan society.”

Indian External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar said the Afghan peace process must be Afghan-led and owned. 

“This means that the outcome of the process should be in the collective interests of the Afghan people,” Jaishankar said.

“We will do whatever is in our power and interests by working with our neighbors to ensure that Afghanistan’s interests are protected,” he added.

“Afghanistan needs a double peace – peace within the country and peace around the country. Afghanistan’s neighbors must contribute towards this Raisina 2021,” the Indian diplomat said.

 

Continue Reading

Latest News

Taliban’s designated spy chief killed in Balkh airstrike: MoD

Ariana News

Published

6 hours ago

on

April 16, 2021

By

(Last Updated On: April 16, 2021)

At least nine Taliban militants – including the group’s spy chief Ajmal Mashak – were killed in an airstrike by the Afghan force in northern Balkh province, the Ministry of Defense (MoD) said Friday.

The MoD said in a statement that the airstrike was conducted in the Hussain Khel village in the Balkh district of the province on Thursday.

According to the statement, at least five militants were also wounded in the raids.

“Ajmal Mashak was involved in targeted assassinations of two female ANA soldiers, who were killed in Balkh in January, and Mohammad Saleh Samim, chief physician at 209 Shaheen Military Corps, who was targeted this week,” the statement read.

The Taliban, however, claimed that residential areas have been targeted during the air raids that resulted in civilians casualties.

Continue Reading
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending

Copyright © 2021 Ariana News. All rights reserved!