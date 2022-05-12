Latest News
US has ability to conduct strikes in Afghanistan if a threat emerges: Milley
The United States has the capability of conducting strike operations in Afghanistan if a threat emanates from the country’s territory, Chairman of the US Joint Chiefs of Staff Mark Milley said on Wednesday.
In a prepared testimony for the House Appropriations Committee, Milley said: “We do maintain surveillance (in Afghanistan) and I won’t go into the details of how or what forms or mechanisms, and we do have the capabilities to conduct strike operations if we see a threat emanating from the land of Afghanistan.”
Critics have however said foreign countries are now using Daesh as a tool to achieve their own goals.
“Twenty years ago, the United States invaded Afghanistan and brought its troops to Afghanistan, as if Osama bin Laden was in Afghanistan, but the whole world saw Osama bin Laden in Pakistan and [saw him being] killed by US itself there. Even now, countries are using Daesh as a tool to achieve their goals.” said Sarwar Niazi, an Afghan military expert.
The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA), said however that Afghanistan does not pose a threat to any country and officials called on the international community and the United States to engage with the new Afghan government instead of repeating past mistakes.
“The IEA has a very clear policy that it does not want any country to be threatened or any other country to be threatened from Afghanistan. It still expects the international community, including the United States, to not repeat the mistakes of the past but to instead enter into a good relationship with Afghanistan,” said Inamullah Samangani, IEA’s deputy spokesman.
This comes after Mark Milley, the US Chairman of the Joint Chief of Staff, said Wednesday that Daesh and Al Qaeda were expanding and that terrorism was resurgent in Afghanistan.
The IEA has said however that Daesh has been suppressed in the country.
Latest News
Terrorism resurgent in Afghanistan, says Guterres at UN meeting
United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has warned that the continued expansion of Daesh and Al-Qaeda in Africa and resurgent terrorism in Afghanistan pose a growing threat to global peace and security.
Addressing a UN-backed counter-terrorism meeting in Malaga, Spain, this week he said: “Responses to terrorism must be anchored in the rule of law, human rights, and gender equality to ensure their effectiveness.”
“As a moral duty, let’s put human rights where they belong: front and centre in the fight against terror,” the secretary-general said in a video message to the high-level international conference on human rights and counter-terrorism meeting.
The two-day event, saw governments, international organizations, civil society and human rights defenders examine how to formulate terrorism responses that comply with human rights and the rule of law and ensure meaningful participation of civil society in counter-terrorism efforts.
“This gathering reflects a central truth. Terrorism is not only an attack on innocent people. It represents an all-out assault on human rights,” the secretary-general said.
“The threat is growing and global,” he said. “Daesh and Al-Qaeda continue to expand into Africa. Terrorism is resurgent in Afghanistan. Extremist groups target women and girls with gender-based violence, including sexual violence.”
Terrorists, he said, were also using technology to “spread and export lies, hatred and division at the touch of a button”.
He also said, xenophobia, racism and cultural and religious intolerance were accelerating. Guterres warned that at the same time, global responses to terrorism could make things worse.
“In the name of security, humanitarian aid is often blocked – increasing human suffering. Civil society and human rights defenders are silenced – particularly women. And survivors of terrorism and violence are left without the support and access to justice they need to rebuild their lives,” he said.
The secretary-general called for reaffirming commitment to core values, including investing in health, education, protection, gender equality, and justice systems that were accessible to all people.
“This must also include safeguarding humanitarian action, respecting international law and opening the door to civil society – and especially women – to meaningfully engage with counter-terrorism efforts.”
The high-level conference is jointly organized by the UN Office of Counter-Terrorism (UNOCT) and Spain.
Latest News
Positive news coming on Afghan girls’ education in next two weeks: EU envoy
EU’s special envoy to Afghanistan said on Thursday he was told by officials of Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) that there will be positive news on girls education in the next two weeks.
Thomas Niklasson told reporters in Kabul that he heard from several acting ministers that the IEA’s policy is still education for all.
“We were informed that there is a program and the details are being finalized,” Niklasson said. “We were told… that the Afghans would have positive news in the next two weeks.”
The envoy said that there are some issues where if progress is made further, “we could do more and we could engage more and we could provide more of assistance and be more flexible on some issues.”
He said that one of the key issues was the rights of girls to education.
In March, IEA backtracked on an announcement that high schools would open for girls, saying they would remain closed until a plan was drawn up in accordance with Islamic law for them to reopen.
On the issue of inclusive governance, Niklasson stated that “we are not calling for former Afghan leaders to come back and take over the country.”
“We are not calling for quotas whether it is about ethnic minorities or ethnic groups or men or women. Although, of course, we would find it reasonable that substantial number of the people in government would be women,” Niklasson said.
He said that Afghans should have a chance to say on who rules the country and what policies should be put in place.
“We do not call for an immediate national assembly or a Loya Jirga to decide on power sharing, if that happens it may very well be a very good thing,” Niklasson said. “What we ask for or what we suggest in any case is more of a dialogue or the establishment of a dialogue between the de facto authorities and people.”
Latest News
US not willing to return Afghan military aircraft flown to Tajikistan
US Ambassador to Tajikistan John Mark Pommersheim said in Dushanbe this week that Washington does not plan to hand back the Afghan air force planes and helicopters flown to Tajikistan by Afghan pilots fleeing the country in August last year.
Addressing a press conference in Dushanbe on Tuesday, Pommersheim said:
“These aircraft will not be handed over to the Taliban (IEA) because they do not belong to them.”
The US diplomat refrained from giving further details of negotiations between Washington and Dushanbe regarding the aircraft, AsiaPlus reported.
Dozens of Afghan air force planes and helicopters were flown to Tajikistan and Uzbekistan in August after the US-backed government collapsed.
The ruling Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) authorities have repeatedly called for the aircraft to be returned.
