US General Warns of Foreigner Forces’ Early Withdrawal From Afghanistan

(Last Updated On: July 12, 2019)

General Mark Milley, the nominated chairman of the U.S. Joint Chiefs of Staff, warns of the foreigner forces’ premature withdrawal from Afghanistan.

“I think that pulling out prematurely would be a strategic mistake,” says General Milley.

He further stresses that the war in Afghanistan can end up through negotiations.

Meanwhile, familiar sources with talks between the U.S and the Taliban say that both sides have consulted on scheduling the foreigner forces withdrawal from Afghanistan.

They further say that the only case that both sides have to agree on is the exact time of withdrawal

“There is a division between the United States and the Taliban on the exact time of the foreigner forces withdrawal from Afghanistan. They have not agreed on a specific time yet,” said Sayed Akbar Agha, a former Taliban member.

Meanwhile, it is believed that the U.S. wants to have a guarantee by the Taliban before publicizing the timeline for its forces’ withdrawal.

This comes as Zalmay Khalilzad, the U.S. Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation, reported progress in announcing the timeline for the withdrawal of the American forces from Afghanistan.

However, he has not said anything about the final agreement on this with the Taliban.