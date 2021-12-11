Featured
US formalizes guidance allowing personal remittances to flow to Afghanistan
The United States on Friday formalized guidance allowing personal remittances to flow to Afghanistan, providing protection to senders and financial institutions from U.S. sanctions on the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) as the country faces a deepening humanitarian crisis and economic collapse.
The Treasury Department issued a general license authorizing transactions involving the U.S.-blacklisted IEA or Haqqani Network that are incident and necessary to the transfer of noncommercial, personal remittances to Afghanistan, including through Afghan depository institutions.
The license, which formalizes existing guidance given to financial institutions, is being implemented in an effort to ensure people can continue to send support to their families in Afghanistan, a Treasury spokesperson told Reuters.
Remittances from family and friends abroad have become critical lifelines for numerous Afghans struggling to buy food and meet other expenses amid an economic crisis.
Featured
At least 12 injured in explosion at Palestinian camp in Lebanon
A large explosion rocked a Palestinian camp in the southern Lebanese port city of Tyre on Friday night, injuring about a dozen people, according to rescue workers on scene and a Palestinian source inside the camp, Reuters reported.
The state-run National News Agency (NNA) reported an unspecified number of deaths, but local media and civil defence workers on the scene said there had been no fatalities.
A security source also said fatalities had not been recorded.
The NNA reported that the blast emanated from a Hamas weapons depot in the Burj al-Shemali camp and a judge had ordered security forces to launch an investigation.
A number of armed Palestinian factions, including Hamas and the Fatah Movement, hold effective control over roughly a dozen Palestinian camps in the country, which Lebanese authorities by custom do not enter.
Shehab News Agency, seen as close to Hamas, quoted a Palestinian source as saying the explosion was caused by the ignition of oxygen canisters stored for use in fighting the COVID-19 pandemic.
The security source said the fire had since been brought under control.
Hamas has not officially commented.
The area surrounding the blast had been evacuated and rescue crews had deployed, the Palestinian source said.
Videos from the scene shared by local media show a number of small bright red flashes above the southern city, followed by a large explosion and the sound of glass breaking.
Featured
Uzbekistan’s Samarkand city named 2023 World Tourism Capital
Uzbekistan’s historic city of Samarkand was chosen as the 2023 World Tourism Capital at the 24th General Assembly of the UN World Tourism Organization (UNWTO) in Spain, Uzbekistan’s Tourism and Sports Ministry said in a statement on Saturday.
Samarkand will host the 25th General Assembly of the UNWTO, which will be a “historic event” as it marks the first time in history that the gathering will be held in Uzbekistan, read the statement.
The summit in Madrid was attended by a delegation led by Uzbekistan’s Tourism and Sports Minister Aziz Abdukhakimov, who is also the country’s deputy prime minister.
The opportunity to host a UN organization meeting for the first time is the result of the Uzbek government’s policies and efforts to develop tourism in the country, the statement added.
Featured
Pakistan seal semi-final T20 World Cup spot after beating Namibia
Pakistan defeated Namibia by 45 runs on Tuesday night in Abu Dhabi to become the first side to qualify for the semi-finals of the T20 World Cup 2021.
Chasing a formidable target of 190, Namibia gave a good account of their ability and promise and eventually finished with 144-5 as Pakistan collected the two points they needed to go through to the next round.
Pakistan’s total is the second-highest in this tournament, behind Afghanistan’s 190-4 against Scotland in Sharjah.
Afghanistan’s next T20 World Cup match is on Wednesday against India.
* We Give So They May Live Campaign – Donate Here: www.helpafg.org
Ariana News and Ariana Television fully support the Bayat Foundation’s initiative to raise funds to provide emergency aid to poverty-stricken Afghans. As official media partners we appeal to you to help provide food essentials to as many Afghan families as possible.
Japan researchers use ostrich cells to make glowing COVID-19 detection masks
Donors back $280 million transfer for Afghan food, health
US formalizes guidance allowing personal remittances to flow to Afghanistan
At least 12 injured in explosion at Palestinian camp in Lebanon
US COVID-19 cases approach 50 million, death toll tops 796,000
Bodies of two women found in Paktia province
Explosion hits mosque in Nangarhar
Abducted psychiatrist Nader Alemi killed in Balkh
Five security personnel killed in Pakistan attacks
One killed, two wounded in vehicle explosion in Kabul
Exclusive Interview with Mawlawi Alam Gul Haqqani, Head of Passport Department
Zerbena: Weekly economic news in Afghanistan
Saar: Presence of Al-Qaeda fighters in Afghanistan discussed
Tahawol: Tensions between foreign countries over Afghanistan discussed
Saar: Mullah Hibatullah’s decree about Afghans who want to leave the country discussed
Trending
-
Latest News4 days ago
Turkey, Qatar might ‘act together’ to reopen Kabul airport
-
COVID-195 days ago
COVID-19: Afghan officials warn of possible fourth wave
-
Business4 days ago
Afghan currency hits new low against the US dollar
-
Latest News5 days ago
Putin discusses Afghanistan with Modi in Delhi
-
Latest News4 days ago
Moscow sends new tanks to Tajikistan base close to border with Afghanistan
-
Latest News4 days ago
IEA forms special ‘Green Unit’ to protect Afghanistan’s forests
-
Latest News4 days ago
IEA responds to UN’s decision to delay seat for Afghanistan
-
Latest News4 days ago
Norway urges World Bank’s Afghanistan donors to channel funds to UN