US forces withdrawing from Afghanistan

(Last Updated On: March 10, 2020)

The Resolute Support (RS) spokesperson said that the US forces’ withdrawal was dependent on the situation.

Based on the US-Taliban agreement, the US should withdraw its forces in two stages. According to the RS statement, the first stage has been started, and in the next 135 days, the US forces will decrease to 8,600.

The US has seven military bases in Afghanistan, and so far, it is not certain which one will be withdrawn first.

The US military bases are designated as and in:

Bagram Airbase – the biggest and the most equipped US base in northern Afghanistan, Marja, Helmand, the outskirts of Jalalabad city, vicinity of Ahmad Shah Baba Airport, Kandahar, Marmalak, Balkh, Sharana, Paktika and Shindand, Herat.

Abdul Wahab Wardak, former commander of Afghan Air forces said, “Ground and air forces’ officials should be aware that the forces have flaws and should be equipped.”

Previously, the US said that if the Taliban stayed committed to the deal, the US will withdraw its forces from Afghanistan in a matter of 14 months.

Asadullah Nadim, a military expert, said that because the US forces were not on the battlefield by the Afghan forces, it would not leave an effect.

Earlier, the president of Afghanistan Ashraf Ghani also said that after the withdrawal of the US forces, the Afghan forces will have the ability to defend their motherland.