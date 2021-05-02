Latest News
US Forces hand over Helmand military base
The US forces have handed over a Helmand camp to the Afghan forces as they prepare to exit the country, the 205th Maiwand Corps said in a statement Sunday.
According to the statement, a US military camp known as Camp Antonik was handed over to the Corps on Sunday morning.
The handover ceremony was held at the 205th Maiwand Corps headquarters with the participation of ANDSF and US forces’ senior officials, the statement said.
“The leadership of the 205th Maiwand Corps appreciated the assistance and support of these forces (US forces) and said goodbye to them,” the statement read.
The statement said that Camp Antonik will continue to be the headquarters of the Afghan Special Forces.
“The Afghan military will intensify anti-terrorism operations and will target strongholds of the terrorists in any area of the southwest of the country (from this base),” the statement concluded.
This comes as the US-led NATO forces on Saturday, May 1, officially began withdrawing from Afghanistan.
Police bust gang trying to smuggle seven tonnes of hashish into Spain
A gang trying to smuggle seven tonnes of hashish into Spain was intercepted in one of the country’s largest drug busts this year, Spanish police said on Sunday.
Three members of the gang were detained after two police patrols in mid-April stopped a converted tug boat at sea off southern Spain which was laden with 200 packets of hashish.
Spanish, Dutch and French police had been investigating the drugs gang since March 2020 as it had previously smuggled large quantities of hashish into various countries, Spanish police said, without specifying which countries.
“This is one of the biggest operations against drugs (gangs) this year, with more than seven tonnes of hashish seized, which reduces the activity of criminal organizations based in the Straits of Gibraltar,” the Civil Guard said in a statement.
In Spain, the gang operates out of the southern city of Huelva, police said but did not give the nationalities of those arrested.
Police released video footage on Sunday of the boat and the drugs that were seized last month.
Powerful Takhar militia commander killed in clash with Taliban
Piramqul Ziayee a powerful militia commander in Takhar province has been killed in a clash with the Taliban.
Ziayee, a former mujahideen commander and a leader of public uprising forces, was killed in a Taliban attack on Sunday in Rustaq district, Takhar province, the provincial police spokesman Khalil Asir said.
Ziayee was also a commander of Junbish Mili Party.
According to Asir, two others were also wounded in the clash.
Clashes between government forces and the Taliban began at 8 am on Sunday in the area. Sporadic fighting is still ongoing, Asir added.
The Taliban have not commented yet.
