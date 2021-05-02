Connect with us

US Forces hand over Helmand military base

Ariana News

Published

1 min ago

 on
(Last Updated On: May 2, 2021)

The US forces have handed over a Helmand camp to the Afghan forces as they prepare to exit the country, the 205th Maiwand Corps said in a statement Sunday.

According to the statement, a US military camp known as Camp Antonik was handed over to the Corps on Sunday morning.

The handover ceremony was held at the 205th Maiwand Corps headquarters with the participation of ANDSF and US forces’ senior officials, the statement said.

“The leadership of the 205th Maiwand Corps appreciated the assistance and support of these forces (US forces) and said goodbye to them,” the statement read.

The statement said that Camp Antonik will continue to be the headquarters of the Afghan Special Forces.

“The Afghan military will intensify anti-terrorism operations and will target strongholds of the terrorists in any area of the southwest of the country (from this base),” the statement concluded.

This comes as the US-led NATO forces on Saturday, May 1, officially began withdrawing from Afghanistan.

Police bust gang trying to smuggle seven tonnes of hashish into Spain

Ariana News

Published

1 hour ago

on

May 2, 2021

By

(Last Updated On: May 2, 2021)

A gang trying to smuggle seven tonnes of hashish into Spain was intercepted in one of the country’s largest drug busts this year, Spanish police said on Sunday.

Three members of the gang were detained after two police patrols in mid-April stopped a converted tug boat at sea off southern Spain which was laden with 200 packets of hashish.

Spanish, Dutch and French police had been investigating the drugs gang since March 2020 as it had previously smuggled large quantities of hashish into various countries, Spanish police said, without specifying which countries.

“This is one of the biggest operations against drugs (gangs) this year, with more than seven tonnes of hashish seized, which reduces the activity of criminal organizations based in the Straits of Gibraltar,” the Civil Guard said in a statement.

In Spain, the gang operates out of the southern city of Huelva, police said but did not give the nationalities of those arrested.

Police released video footage on Sunday of the boat and the drugs that were seized last month.

In Mexico, ancient Maya cave reveals mysterious painted hand prints

Ariana News

Published

4 hours ago

on

May 2, 2021

By

Photo credit Reuters
(Last Updated On: May 2, 2021)

Dozens of black and red hand prints cover the walls of a cave in Mexico, believed to be associated with a coming-of-age ritual of the ancient Maya, according to an archeologist who has explored and studied the subterranean cavern.

The 137 prints, mostly made by the hands of children, are more than 1,200 years old, which would date them near the end of the ancient Maya’s classical zenith, when major cities across present-day southern Mexico and Central America thrived amid major human achievements in math and art.

The cave is located near the northern tip of Mexico‘s Yucatan peninsula, where the towering pyramids of urban centers like Uxmal and Chichen Itza still stand, and lies some 33 feet (10 meters) below a large ceiba tree, which the Maya consider sacred.

Archeologist Sergio Grosjean argues that the hand prints were likely made by children as they entered puberty, due to a analysis of their size, with the colors providing a clue to their meaning.

“They imprinted their hands on the walls in black… which symbolized death, but that didn’t mean they were going to be killed, but rather death from a ritual perspective,” he said.

“Afterwards, these children imprinted their hands in red, which was a reference to war or life,” he added.

Other Mayan artifacts found in the cave include a carved face and six painted relief sculptures, which date from between 800-1,000 A.D., a time when severe drought struck the region and may have contributed to the classical Maya’s sudden abandonment of major cities.

While the first Mayan settlements date back nearly 4,000 years, there were still large centers when Spanish conquerors arrived in the early 1500s.

Several million Maya continue to live in communities scattered across southeastern Mexican states like Chiapas and Campeche, in addition to Guatemala and Belize.

Powerful Takhar militia commander killed in clash with Taliban

Ariana News

Published

8 hours ago

on

May 2, 2021

By

(Last Updated On: May 2, 2021)

Piramqul Ziayee a powerful militia commander in Takhar province has been killed in a clash with the Taliban.

Ziayee, a former mujahideen commander and a leader of public uprising forces, was killed in a Taliban attack on Sunday in Rustaq district, Takhar province, the provincial police spokesman Khalil Asir said.

Ziayee was also a commander of Junbish Mili Party.

According to Asir, two others were also wounded in the clash.

Clashes between government forces and the Taliban began at 8 am on Sunday in the area. Sporadic fighting is still ongoing, Asir added.
The Taliban have not commented yet.

