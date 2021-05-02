US Forces hand over Helmand military base

(Last Updated On: May 2, 2021)

The US forces have handed over a Helmand camp to the Afghan forces as they prepare to exit the country, the 205th Maiwand Corps said in a statement Sunday.

According to the statement, a US military camp known as Camp Antonik was handed over to the Corps on Sunday morning.

The handover ceremony was held at the 205th Maiwand Corps headquarters with the participation of ANDSF and US forces’ senior officials, the statement said.

“The leadership of the 205th Maiwand Corps appreciated the assistance and support of these forces (US forces) and said goodbye to them,” the statement read.

The statement said that Camp Antonik will continue to be the headquarters of the Afghan Special Forces.

“The Afghan military will intensify anti-terrorism operations and will target strongholds of the terrorists in any area of the southwest of the country (from this base),” the statement concluded.

This comes as the US-led NATO forces on Saturday, May 1, officially began withdrawing from Afghanistan.