US-Forces carry out airstrikes against Taliban in Helmand
US-Forces Afghanistan spokesman Colonel Sonny Leggett confirms American forces have conducted several targeted strikes in Helmand over the past two days to defend Afghan National Defense and Security Forces who have come under attack by the Taliban.
In a series of tweets, he said this was in accordance with the US-Taliban agreement and that USFOR-A has and will continue to provide support in defense of the ANDSF under attack by the Taliban.
US-Forces Afghanistan Commander, General Scott Miller said: “The Taliban need to immediately stop their offensive actions in Helmand Province and reduce their violence around the country. It is not consistent with the US-Taliban agreement and undermines the ongoing Afghan Peace Talks.”
This announcement comes amid intense fighting in the southern province which started on Saturday night when the Taliban launched coordinated attacks on a number of areas.
Since then hundreds of residents, in various districts and in the provincial capital Lashkargah have fled their homes.
Late Monday morning, President Ashraf Ghani assured Helmand’s governor, General Mohammad Yasin Khan, of the full support of the Afghan security forces amid escalating violence in the province.
In a phone conversation with Yasin Khan on Monday, Ghani told the governor he has ordered military institutions to take serious steps to support Helmand.
Yasin Khan said on his Facebook page that “His Excellency the President conveyed his best wishes to the people of Helmand and assured them of the full attention of the Central Government, saying that an attack on Helmand would be very difficult for the enemies of the country.”
Yasin Khan said he briefed Ghani on the security situation and was assured he has government’s full cooperation.
This comes after clashes continued through Sunday night and into Monday morning, while gun battles were reported on the outskirts of Lashkargah.
In social media posts early Monday, the Taliban’s white flags were seen flying above the entrance gate into the city.
Travelers on the Helmand-Kandahar highway also reported heavy clashes along the route. Many motorists posted photographs of vehicles lined up along the route, after the road was closed overnight due to the fighting.
The governor’s spokesman, Omar Zwak on Monday also confirmed an explosion had been reported close to a checkpoint in Lashkargah city, killing a child and wounding at least five others.
Pakistan police arrest four Afghans on charges of human trafficking
Pakistan police have arrested four Afghan nationals on charges of human trafficking involving 10 children who were smuggled into the country from Badakshan province about two months ago.
Last week the Peshawar High Court ordered police to carry out a full investigation into the circumstances around the children who had been smuggled into the country and enrolled in a madrassa in Akora Khattak town in Nowshera.
According to Pakistan media, police said the children had been smuggled into Pakistan about two and a half months ago.
After last week’s court case, the children were placed in the custody of the Afghan consulate in Peshawar who was ordered to reunite them with their parents.
During the court appearance last week, the children — all of whom are aged 10 or under — said they were in the country to get religious education.
The bench was told that the children could not speak Pashto or Urdu and a translator was brought in.
The translator told the court that “it seemed as if the children have been brainwashed. They answer each question together.”
The chief justice asked authorities how the children were smuggled into the country without agencies being alerted.
“Children were brought here from Afghanistan and no one knows about this. What are the agencies doing?” Chief Justice Seth asked.
The court also ordered police to arrest staff at the madrassa and to find out if there were other similar situations involving Afghan children.
Top US general refuses to ‘speculate’ about troops withdrawal
Thousands of Afghan women band together to protect their civil liberties
The Voice of Afghan Women in Defence of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan campaign met on Sunday in Kabul and called for an immediate ceasefire and an end to the war and bloodshed “of innocent Afghan people”.
The women, who are party to the resolution numbered 15,700 and were from 34 provinces.
On Sunday, hundreds of these women came together in Kabul, at an event facilitated by the Ministry of Women’s Affairs, and issued a nine-point resolution stating clearly that while they have “never been involved in the conflict” they have paid the highest price.
They pointed out that they have been left homeless because of the ongoing war and have lost fathers, husbands, sons, brothers and other family members through years of conflict.
They stated that women across the nation want their voices to be heard by the parties involved in peace talks and by the world.
Top of the list of demands was that for a ceasefire, second was that conflict by Muslims against Muslims is not permissible and they called on religious scholars around the country to work for the promotion of peace, the preservation of national and religious values in order to strengthen national unity, mutual acceptance and conflict resolution through mosques.
They also called for rights and achievements of the last 20 years to be respected and for the national sovereignty and territorial integrity to be maintained.
They stated that as Afghan women, they consider the preservation of the country’s constitution as a national obligation – so as to guarantee their civil and political rights in peace negotiations.
“We, the Afghan women support the public movements and actions of the Government of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan to achieve lasting and dignified peace, and we emphasize on the continuation of these movements for the establishment of lasting peace in the country.”
They also called for the families of those affected by the war to receive support and said “we Afghan women seek the support of neighboring counties and the region for the peace process in Afghanistan and we ask the international community to ensure lasting peace and to provide necessary cooperation to strengthen our country’s fence and security forces.”
The women stated that as “responsible citizens” they want to live in peace and know that language, ethnic and religious differences are all accepted – “because our beauty lies in ethnic, religious diversities and national unity”.
