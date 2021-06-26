US forces conduct airstrikes against Taliban targets in two provinces

(Last Updated On: June 26, 2021)

US forces targeted Taliban positions in northern Afghanistan on Friday, Fox News reported citing a US defense official.

According to the report, the US military has carried out airstrikes against the Taliban in Baghlan and Kunduz provinces.

“An unknown number of Taliban fighters were killed in Baghlan and Kunduz provinces, where the strikes took place,” the report said.

The Taliban has also confirmed that their militants were targeted by US airstrikes.

The group has condemned the attack, warning: “Such provocations open the door for a response.”

“Invaders should focus on withdrawal, not embroil themselves in war nor prolong tragedy for Afghans. Else they will be responsible for consequences,” said Zabihullah Mujahid, a spokesman for the Taliban.

The US forces in Afghanistan have not yet commented on the strikes.

Taliban militants have launched an increased number of coordinated attacks across the country in the past few weeks, capturing dozens of districts since May 1.

This has not only provoked a public outcry against the Taliban but it has also led to the mobilization of thousands of people who have taken up weapons to fight the Taliban alongside the Afghan Defense and Security forces across the country.

“The people were annoyed by the brutal actions of the Taliban and sided with the security forces. They (public uprising forces) gave strong morale and motivation to the security forces,” said Rohullah Ahmadzai, a spokesman for the Ministry of Defense