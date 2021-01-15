American troops down to 2,500: US acting defense secretary

(Last Updated On: January 15, 2021)

The number of US forces in Afghanistan has dropped to 2,500, US acting Defense Secretary Christopher Miller announced on Friday in a statement released by the US Department of State.

“Today, US force levels in Afghanistan have reached 2,500. Directed by President (Donald) Trump, and as I announced on November 17, this drawdown brings US forces in the country to their lowest levels since 2001,” Miller said in the statement.

Miller also welcomed ongoing peace talks in Doha.

“Today, the United States is closer than ever to ending nearly two decades of war and welcoming in an Afghan-owned, Afghan-led peace process to achieve a political settlement and a permanent and comprehensive ceasefire,” Miller added.

According to Miller, the remaining troops with commanders will have the duty to keep the US, Americans, and their interests safe.

Miller said that the United States will continue its mission in Afghanistan and will continue supporting Afghan forces to ensure that Afghanistan is never again used to harbor terrorists.

“Working alongside our NATO allies and partners, the United States will continue to execute both our counterterrorism mission and the train, advise and assist mission in support of Afghan Security Forces working to secure peace in their country. Continued fulfillment of these two complementary missions seeks to ensure that Afghanistan is never again used to harbor those who seek to bring harm to the United States of America,” said Miller.

Miller also said that the force reduction is an indication of the United States’ continued support towards the Afghan peace process and commitments made in both the US -Taliban agreement and the US -Afghanistan Joint Declaration.

According to Miller the further reduction of US troop levels to zero by May of 2021, remains conditions-based.

Miller also called on both the Afghan government and the Taliban to demonstrate their commitment to advance the peace process.

The United States will continue to take any action necessary to ensure the protection of our homeland, our citizens, and our interests, Miller said.