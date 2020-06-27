US finalizing plan to withdraw 4,000 soldiers from Afghanistan

(Last Updated On: June 27, 2020)

US President Donald Trump’s administration is close to finalizing a decision to withdraw more than 4,000 troops from Afghanistan by the upcoming fall, CNN reported citing two of the administration officials.

According to the report, the US would reduce the number of its forces from 8,600 to 4,500 and that would be the lowest number since 2001 when the US forces entered Afghanistan.

The move would pave the way for a US exit from what Donald Trump called “endless war” and he so far remains determined to achieve.

Yet the discussions are taking place against the backdrop of an uptick in violence from the Taliban against the Afghan government, despite the insurgent group signing a historic agreement with the US in February and as the Trump administration has appeared to hold back on its criticism of the Taliban.

While the decision is not final, Secretary of Defense Mark Esper discussed the plan with NATO allies last week and the topic was revisited in his meetings with NATO officials in Brussels Friday.

This comes as the US former National Security Adviser John Bolton wrote in his book that Trump was opposed to continuing military presence in Afghanistan.

Bolton highlighted Trump’s commitment to his campaign promises and mismanagement of economic and security aid as reasons for his opposition.