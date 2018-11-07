US Exempts Chabahar Port from Sanctions in Support of Afghanistan

(Last Updated On: November 7, 2018)

The United States has exempted the Chabahar port along with an attached railway project and Iranian petroleum shipments to Afghanistan after re-imposing sanctions on Tehran.

“After extensive consideration, the United States has provided an exception under the Iran Freedom and Counter-Proliferation Act to allow Afghanistan to continue to import petroleum products from Iran and shipment of non-sanctionable goods through Chabahar Port for Afghanistan,” U.S. Ambassador in Kabul, John R. Bass, said Wednesday.

Meanwhile, the Afghan Ministry of Economy (MoEC) praised Washington move toward Afghanistan.

“Any step for enhancing regional cooperation can benefit Afghanistan’s and the region economy, so we welcome this initiative,” MoEC Spokesman, Suhrab Bahman, told Ariana News.

Chabahar port was inaugurated last year in the Indian Ocean. It enables India to trade with Central Asia and Africa and bypass rival Pakistan.