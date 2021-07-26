Latest News
US envoy says Taliban indifference to lives of Afghan civilians
Ross Wilson, Chargé d’ Affaires of the US Embassy in Kabul, said Monday that the Taliban is “reticence” to meaningful peace talks and that shows “their indifference toward Afghan civilian lives.”
Wilson said in a tweet: “Each day, this country suffers more death and destruction that could be stopped through good faith efforts at the negotiation table.”
This comes after the United Nations Assistance Mission in Afganistan (UNAMA) warned Monday Afghanistan could see the highest number of civilian deaths in more than a decade if the Taliban’s offensives are not stopped.
In its six-monthly report, released Monday, UNAMA also stated the pursuit of a military solution will only increase the suffering of the Afghan people and warned that Afghan troops and pro-government forces were responsible for a quarter of all civilian casualties.
According to the report, as many as 1,659 civilians were killed and another 3,254 wounded during the first half of 2021, a 47 percent increase compared with the same period last year, the UNAMA report said.
UNAMA blamed anti-government elements for 64 percent of civilian casualties — including some 40 percent caused by the Taliban and nearly nine percent by Daesh.
About 16 percent of casualties were caused by “undetermined” anti-government elements.
But Afghan troops and pro-government forces were responsible for 25 percent, it said.
UNAMA said about 11 percent of casualties were caused by “crossfire” and the responsible parties could not be determined.
According to UNAMA, women comprised 14 percent of all civilian casualties during this period, with a total of 727 women casualties recorded (219 killed and 508 injured), an increase of 82 percent compared with the first six months of last year.
Meanwhile, Ross Wilson stated that the UNAMA report is heartbreaking.
“The numbers in the UNAMA report are heartbreaking: 32% of the civilian casualties in the first six months of 2021 were children,” he said.
The US diplomat called on warring parties that “for the sake of the nation and the country’s future, Afghanistan needs a Ceasefire Now.”
Latest News
Sharp rise in IDPs across the country in past four months
Afghanistan’s Ministry of Refugees and Repatriation said on Monday that more than 50,000 families have been displaced in the current solar year (April) due to Taliban offensives across Afghanistan.
According to the ministry, many of the displaced people have received assistance.
“In total, 51,000 families have been displaced in the 1400 solar year due to Taliban violence and have fled to government controlled areas.
“Aid is being distributed to the displaced people. We have assisted 72,000 families which includes 400,000 people.
“In the past two weeks 14,000 families have been displaced in Afghanistan,” said Mohammad Reza Baher, deputy spokesman for the Ministry of Refugees and Repatriation.
The ministry warned that a human catastrophe will transpire if the violence continues.
In addition, the ministry said that insecurity is creating obstacles for the authorities to distribute humanitarian assistance in some areas.
Meanwhile, Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) said that 5,000 families have been displaced due to clashes between Afghan National Defense and Security Forces (ANDSF) and the Taliban in Malistan district, and other districts of Ghazni province in recent weeks.
Some Ghanzi families have taken refuge in Kabul province and said they are facing serious challenges.
Safar Jafari, one displaced person, said two of his family members were killed for no reason during attacks in Ghazni.
“My brother and his son were martyred in attacks on our districts. The people (IDPs) are poor people, and don’t have anywhere to live now,” said Jafari.
“We left our home due to the war; my father was killed in the war. Why are we being killed for no reason? Why is government not providing security for us,” said Zainab, a displaced woman.
Her sentiments of government not providing the people with security have been repeated by other IDPs.
“We have two martyred people from our family. Taliban and government kill us. Why are we dealing with this?,” asked Nawroz Rahimi, another IDP.
“Why are people being killed and displaced? We urge government to provide security for us,” said Qasim Ahmadi, another IDP.
Latest News
Torrential rains kill over 160 in India, dozens trapped in landslides
Latest News
Female police officer assassinated in Kapisa
A female police officer was assassinated by unknown armed men in Kapisa province on Sunday night, police confirmed.
Abdul Shayeq Shoresh, a spokesman for the Kapisa police, stated that the incident took place in the Shirak Pirak area in the House Dowom-e Kohistan district of the province at around 9 pm Sunday.
The officer, who was a member of Kapisa prison security forces, was killed in her house, police added.
Police stated that the motives behind the attack are yet to be determined.
Shoresh stated that an investigation started in this regard.
So far, no group or individual has claimed responsibility for the attack.
US envoy says Taliban indifference to lives of Afghan civilians
Sharp rise in IDPs across the country in past four months
Torrential rains kill over 160 in India, dozens trapped in landslides
Female police officer assassinated in Kapisa
Afghan carpet industry facing major challenges: ACCI
Taliban issues new ‘laws’ in captured districts
US slips out of Bagram silently without notifying new commander
Taliban says it controls 85% territory of Afghanistan
U.S. carries out air strikes against Iran-backed militia in Iraq, Syria
At least 17 killed in Philippines troop plane crash
Sola: Ongoing fierce clashes, peace efforts discussed
Tahawol: Reactions on Rome summit about Afghanistan discussed
Morning News Show: Calls for ceasefire in Afghanistan discussed
Zerbena: Decline in use of Afghan currency in trade discussed
Morning News Show Part 1: Doubts on Taliban and Govt’s intention for peace discussed
Trending
-
Latest News4 days ago
US general says Taliban appear to have ‘strategic momentum’
-
Latest News3 days ago
Afghan NSA warns of possible influx of Taliban recruits from Pakistan
-
Latest News3 days ago
To reach a peace deal, Taliban say Ghani must go
-
Latest News5 days ago
7-year-old takes global stage with TED talk on how Peek-A-Boo can change the world
-
Latest News3 days ago
U.S. launches air strikes to help embattled Afghan forces
-
Olympic Games Tokyo 20203 days ago
Slimmed-down opening ceremony reflects pandemic-hit Tokyo Games
-
Latest News5 days ago
US calls for permanent, comprehensive ceasefire
-
Latest News3 days ago
Tajikistan says it’s ready to take in up to 100,000 Afghan refugees