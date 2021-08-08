Latest News
US envoy says Taliban attacks contradict Doha deal
Ross Wilson, US Chargé d’ Affaires in Kabul says the Taliban increase in offensives across Afghanistan is not in accordance with the Doha deal.
In an interview with Ariana News Wilson stated that the Taliban did not comply with the US-Taliban deal which was signed in Doha last year, as the militants have dramatically increased attacks across the country.
“As I suggested the Taliban made commitments to us, they have not been yet fulfilled,” Wilson said.
Meanwhile, the US envoy said that Pakistan can play a crucial role in the Afghan peace process in order to end the conflict in the country.
Wilson stated: “It is obvious that Pakistan has a role to play if there is going to be a peaceful settlement of the conflict in this country and when I say that I think it reflects our recognition and of course Pakistan has influence.”
Wilson’s remarks come as the Taliban have advanced on the capitals of four provinces in the country.
In a recent development, the militants launched attacks on Kunduz city, Takhar’s Taloqan city, and Sar-e-Pul province.
The Taliban have seized control of Zaranj city of Nimroz province, and parts of Sheberghan city of Jawzjan province.
US B-52 bombers target Taliban in Afghanistan
Afghan government on Sunday confirmed that US B-52 bombers targeted Taliban in Jawzjan and Paktia provinces on Saturday night.
The government said the B-52’s targeted Taliban in Sheberghan city, the capital of Jawzjan, and Paktia province.
US media reported that the attacks were carried out on US President Joe Biden’s orders.
“Six hundred Taliban were killed and more than 300 wounded in Resolute Support B-52 bomber airstrikes in Jawzjan and Paktia provinces,” said Rohullah Ahmadzai, spokesman for the Ministry of Defense.
Taliban in a statement also confirmed that the US targeted them in Helmand province on Saturday night.
This comes as US officials emphasized that they will continue to support the Afghan government and the Afghan National Defense and Security Forces.
“If US want to support ANDSF, I think the B-52 attacks is useful,” said Hassan Paktiawal, an MP.
Military analysts said that the B-52 airstrikes will not change the situation on the battlefields.
“The US should press Pakistan economically, politically and militarily, instead of (carrying out) the B-52 airstrikes,” said Sarwar Niazi, an analyst.
This comes after Biden on Friday ordered B-52 bombers and Spectre gunships to target Taliban insurgents in Afghanistan who are advancing on key cities.
The B-52 bombers are being supported by the AC-130 Spectre gunships which are armed with a 25mm Gatling gun, a 40mm Bofors cannon and a 105mm M102 cannon – which can provide pinpoint accurate fire from the air, the UK’s Daily Mail and AFP reported Saturday.
The Taliban have been advancing across Afghanistan since May, following Biden’s announcement that all foreign troops would be gone by September 11.
Arigato, Tokyo! Athletes praise Japan and Olympic organisers
The world’s greatest sporting event wrapped up on Sunday with another spectacular ceremony, despite the absence of fans.
The Olympic Games Tokyo 2020’s closing ceremony got underway from 3.30pm Kabul time and was scheduled to last about two hours.
Fans were not however the only ones missing in the stadium, but so were the majority of athletes who had already headed home after their events.
But after being delayed for more than a year, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Tokyo 2020 games certainly proved to be worth the wait and were a great success, with athletes producing spectacular performances as well as making friends with their counterparts from across the globe.
At the end of 16 days of competition, athletes gave thanks to Japan and Games organisers for the opportunity to compete on the biggest stage of all.
One German athlete, Isabell Werth said: “We are so happy that we can be here, that we can compete, that we have the Olympic Games. I think each country is really thankful for the Games, because then we are much more in the focus of all the world, and it helps the younger [horse] riders at home a lot, to get the motivation, to get the support.”
Another athlete, Kellie Harrington from Ireland, a boxer, said: “Thank you to the people of Japan for having us here. Without being here, it’d be impossible. Thank you all very much.”
Shot put athlete, Valerie Adams from New Zealand said: “It still felt like an Olympics. The atmosphere, the emotions, and the rush still felt like an Olympic Games. I think that goes to show how good the organising committee is.”
Rose Nathike, an athlete who was part of the IOC Refugee Olympic Team said: “I am so pleased to be here. I want to thank the government of Japan for welcoming the refugees. Thank you to the people of Japan for welcoming us.”
