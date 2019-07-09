US Envoy Headed to China after Concluding Talks with Taliban in Qatar

(Last Updated On: July 9, 2019)

The U.S. Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation on Tuesday headed to China after concluding talks with the Taliban representatives in Doha, the capital of Qatar.

Khalilzad made the announcement in a tweet, adding that from China he will return to Washington “to consult and report” on the Afghan peace process.

During the seventh round of talks between the U.S. and Taliban negotiators in Doha, the two sides four issues including counter-terrorism assurances, troop withdrawal, a ceasefire, and intra-Afghan dialogue.

Meanwhile, participants of the two-day intra-Afghan meeting hold in Doha expressed their satisfaction from the outcome of the meeting on Tuesday.

Mullah Khairullah Khair Khwa, a member of the Taliban’s political office said the meeting had a peaceful message for ending the war in Afghanistan.

“It was not a decision-maker meeting but the participants agreed on a number of issues to be implemented,” Mr. Khair Khwa said.

The Taliban delegation believes that the intra-Afghan meeting will have a positive impact on the ongoing US-Taliban talks.

“This helps that the Afghan society is thirsty for peace and all Afghans want the occupation to be ended,” said Suhail Shaheen, a spokesman for Taliban’s Qatar Office.

Meanwhile, members of the Kabul delegation are hopeful that the meeting will decrease violence in Afghanistan.

“It was decided that the highways, water dams, public places, workplaces, and residential areas would be safe from attacks,” said Hazrat Omar Zakhailwal, a participant of the meeting.

Although, the two sides seem happy from the ending declaration of the meeting there are disagreements over important issues.

“Our thoughts and positions are different. There are disputable issues but a part of that was clarified,” said Nader Nadery, the Head of Independent Administrative Reform and Civil Services Commission (IARCSC) and a participant of the meeting.

This comes as the U.S. and Taliban officials resumed their seventh round of talks after a two-day pause due to the intra-Afghan meeting.