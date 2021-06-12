COVID-19
US embassy suspends all visa application process due to COVID
In response to the “intense third wave of COVID-19 cases throughout the country” the US Embassy in Kabul has suspended all visa application operations effective June 13 (Sunday), the embassy said in a statement Friday.
According to the statement, everyone “scheduled for appointments in the coming days will be contacted directly to reschedule as soon as visa operations resume.
The embassy stated that applicants do not need to contact the Embassy to reschedule and should not come to the Embassy.
“We acknowledge and regret the inconvenience to applicants as we seek to protect the health of our staff and applicants to ensure we can fully support visa and other consular services going forward,” the statement read.
The embassy also stated that the United States stands in solidarity with the Afghan government and the Ministry of Public Health as they work to take action to contain the spread of the virus and care for those who fall ill.
“We are saddened to hear of the deaths of esteemed and much valued Afghans who have passed away from COVID recently. We also grieve the passing of one of our own Embassy colleagues,” read their statement.
The embassy added that the United States government will continue to support efforts to prevent and stop the spread of COVID-19 in Afghanistan and that in the past year, USAID has provided more than $39 million to directly to help Afghanistan respond to the COVID-19 outbreak, expedited $90 million in other COVID-related development assistance through the World Bank, and reoriented other US assistance to support Afghan efforts to deal with the pandemic’s consequences.
“US Secretary of State Antony Blinken recently announced more than $266 million in new humanitarian assistance to address the pressing needs of an estimated 18 million Afghans who are suffering due to COVID-19, hunger, and displacement, bringing total US humanitarian aid for Afghanistan to nearly $3.9 billion since 2002,” read the statement.
Private hospitals turning COVID-19 patients away over lack of oxygen
A number of Kabul residents told Ariana News on Wednesday that some private hospitals are turning patients with COVID-19 away due to a shortage of oxygen in hospitals.
According to the residents, the price of an oxygen cylinder has also recently increased from 600 AFN to 3,000 AFN in Kabul.
Oxygen production companies meanwhile say that power outages in Kabul have slowed the production of oxygen since Tuesday night.
Da Afghanistan Breshna Sherkat (DABS) confirmed that electricity for Kabul and some other provinces have been cut after unknown men blew up a power pylon in the Shinwari area in the Qarabagh district of Kabul province on Tuesday evening.
Taliban denied responsibility for the pylon blast.
This comes after The ministry of public health on Wednesday announced that in the last 24 hours at least 1,118 positive cases of COVID-19 were reported in the country.
According to the ministry, at least 27 people died and 222 others recovered.
At the moment the current total number of infected people is 75,144 and the total deaths are 3,034.
Health ministry reports 25 COVID deaths amid surge in new infections
The Ministry of Public Health (MoPH) said Sunday that 25 people have died of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours amid a surge in new infections in the country.
According to the Ministry’s tally, 929 new cases have been registered in the same period.
This comes after the MoPH warned this week that the third wave of COVID-19 was expected to peak in the next few days.
The Ministry also warned that the situation is serious and called on people to adhere to health protocols and to wear masks.
Wahid Majroh, Public Health Minister, stated: “The situation is getting out of control. People are ignoring the virus; from now on people should seriously wear a mask.”
As a result of the surge in new infections, all education centers including schools and universities were closed this week in 16 provinces including Kabul.
The Ministry said that public and private schools, universities, and training centers will remain closed until further notice in Kabul, Ghazni, Helmand, Kandahar, Logar, Nangarhar, Paktia, Parwan, Maidan Wardak, Panjshir, Balkh, Laghman, Badakhshan, Kapisa, Kunduz, and Nimroz provinces.
Education centers in Afghanistan closed amid surge in COVID-19 cases
The Ministry of Public Health (MoPH) of Afghanistan on Saturday announced that schools and universities in 16 provinces will remain closed for two weeks to contain the spread of the third wave of COVID-19.
The Ministry said that public and private schools, universities, and training centers will remain closed in Kabul, Ghazni, Helmand, Kandahar, Logar, Nangarhar, Paktia, Parwan, Maidan Wardak, Panjshir, Balkh, Laghman, Badakhshan, Kapisa, Kunduz, and Nimroz provinces.
This comes as 20 people have died of the coronavirus in the last 24 hours in the country, the Ministry stated.
According to the Ministry’s daily statistics, 654 new infections have been recorded during this period.
The total number of people infected people with the coronavirus has risen to 70761 of which 2919 have died and another 57281 have been recovered.
Meanwhile, in a joint press conference the ministry of health, higher education, and ministry of education called on the people to adhere to the health instructions.
Majroh warned that if people do not cooperate, “we have to change all the houses to beds (isolation ward) and all the people will be affected by the virus,” said Wahid Majroh, Health Minister.
“We can manage to deal with the third wave of coronavirus if people give a hand,” he said.
Acting Minister of Education Rangina Hamidi hopes the situation gets better in the next two weeks and that “we will be able to resume schools and students and teachers in provinces where the education process is normal are required to follow the health instructions recommended by the Health Ministry.”
Abas Basir, Minister of Higher Education stated that following the decision of the Committee to Fight Coronavirus, all public and private universities in 16 provinces of the country have been closed for two weeks.
