US Embassy says reports of planned evacuation are not true

(Last Updated On: July 4, 2021)

The US Embassy in Kabul on Sunday dispelled reports of an imminent evacuation and said it has “no plans to close the embassy “.

In a series of tweets, the US Embassy in Kabul stated that it is “open and will remain open.”

“As directed by President (Joe) Biden, we will continue to have a robust diplomatic presence in Kabul to carry out the range of work we do with the government and people of Afghanistan.”

“We have no plans to close the Embassy,” the Embassy emphasized.

The US Embassy added that it is constantly planning for contingencies and how to mitigate risks to its people and programs.

“We are aware of security challenges to operating in Afghanistan, and we will adjust our presence as necessary to address these challenges.”

The Embassy stressed that it can conduct its work in a safe manner to the benefit of Afghanistan and the bilateral relationship with the country.

“Similar to all of our missions overseas, the Embassy has well-developed security plans to safely protect our personnel and facilities,” the Embassy said.