US Embassy issues Alert to all Americans in Kabul following rocket attack

(Last Updated On: November 21, 2020)

The US Embassy in Kabul issued a security alert to all its citizens on Saturday, just hours after a rocket attack rattled residents across the capital and suggested Americans in Kabul “may wish to consider departing”.

In the alert, the American Embassy said the US “Department of State warns US citizens against travel to Afghanistan. The security situation in Afghanistan is extremely unstable, and the threat to all US citizens in Afghanistan remains critical.

“US citizens currently visiting or residing in Afghanistan may wish to consider departing,” the statement read.

In conclusion, it stated that the embassy “strongly urges US citizens who decide to remain in Afghanistan to review your personal security plans, take appropriate steps to enhance your personal safety, remain aware of your surroundings, monitor local media for updates, and maintain a high level of vigilance.”

This comes after two IED detonated in Kabul early Saturday followed by a string of rockets that hit a number of areas including the diplomatic zone and downtown Kabul.

The ministry of interior confirmed at least five people were killed in Saturday’s incidents and over 20 wounded. Widespread damage to vehicles and buildings was also caused.

The Taliban however immediately distanced themselves from the incidents, denying any responsibility.